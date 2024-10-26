Friday night lights in Missouri: Big wins for Lee’s Summit North, Park Hill, Liberty

Lee’s Summit North’s Isaiah Mozee jets away from Lee’s Summit defenders during a 36-28 high school football win by North on Friday night.

Here’s a look at highlights from some big Missouri-side high school football games around the Kansas City metro on Friday night.

Lee’s Summit North 36, Lee’s Summit 28

With the top district seed, league title and Lee’s Summit bragging rights on the line, the Broncos reminded everyone that they’re the kings of the hill.

Lee’s Summit North, ranked No. 1 in the 810 Varsity Top 25, came back from a 28-16 deficit for a 36-28 victory over No. 6 Lee’s Summit on Friday night. With the win, the Broncos (9-0) sealed the top district in Missouri Class 6, District 6.

Lee’s Summit (7-2) raced to a big lead, and a six-yard touchdown pass from Brayden Layman to Karsten Feine got things started. The next TD resulted from a hook-and-ladder play.

Layman went to Brock Gordey for nine yards at the 50 and Gordey tossed it back to Preston Hatfield — who raced 59 yards to the end zone. Another six-yard TD strike from Layman to Hatfield made it 21-10 before halftime.

Senior QB Mickhi Mitchell found Isaiah Mozee for a 6-yard TD to make it 21-16 with just over two minutes remaining until intermission. Mitchell would finish the night with 128 yards passing and 86 rushing.

The Tigers drove quickly and connected on another Layman-to-Feine TD for a 28-16 lead at the break.

The second half was all Broncos. They held the Tigers scoreless the rest of the way.

Mozee scored from two yards out and Quade Chatmon ran in from the 3, and it was 29-28 North — the Broncos’ first lead of the night.

Mitchell scored the final TD on an eight-yard keeper up the middle and soon Lee’s Summit North was celebrating an outright Suburban Gold title.

Lee’s Summit North will receive a bye before playing host to the winner of a game between Lee’s Summit West and Raymore-Peculiar.

Park Hill 45, Oak Park 15

Park Hill removed the guesswork early in its Friday evening quest for a top district seed.

The Trojans, ranked No. 14 in the 810 Varsity Top 25, scored less than two minutes into the game and kept the Northmen off the scoreboard for the first 24 minutes.

With the win, Park Hill (7-2) secured the top slot in Missouri Class 6, District 8.

Big plays were the story of the first half: The Trojans scored on pass plays of 81 and 70 yards, both from Zane Thomas to Gage Dorrell.

Dante Dixon got in on the action with a 71-yard punt return and the Trojans added a field goal to make it 24-0 at halftime.

Oak Park (5-4) got within 16 points (31-15) at the 4:15 mark of the third quarter, but Park Hill put up the final 14 points of the contest.

Park Hill did not lose a conference game, going 5-0 in claiming the Suburban Red championship. Park Hill also enters the postseason on a five-game winning streak.

The Trojans now get a week off before returning to action on Nov. 8 against the winner of a game between Park Hill South and Staley. Oak Park, meanwhile, will play host to North Kansas City the Friday after next.

Liberty 42, North Kansas City 7

The Liberty Blue Jays, ranked No. 21 in the 810 Varsity Top 25, blasted North Kansas City in a showdown of 5-3 teams.

Jaxon Hicks led the way with 204 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Colt Nolin found the end zone three times for the Blue Jays (6-3).

Kobe Rhymes scored a 14-yard rushing TD for the Hornets, who entered the game in second in the Missouri Class 6, District 8 standings.

Liberty earns the No. 2 seed in Missouri Class 6, District 7, and will play host to Liberty North in two weeks. North Kansas City will play at Oak Park the Friday after next.

