Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links

The state semifinals of Kentucky’s high school football playoffs kick off Friday night.

Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through the weekend.

You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games throughout the weekend.

Scoreboard

Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.

View scores from the Herald-Leader’s crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!

Where we’ll be

▪ Digital sports writer Jared Peck (@HLpreps) heads to Frederick Douglass where the Broncos will face the Owensboro Red Devils in the Class 5A semifinals.

▪ Sports writer Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) travels to Lexington Christian where the Eagles host Middlesboro in the Class 2A semifinals.

▪ Sports writer Josh Moore (@JoshMooreHL) goes to Woodford County as the Yellow Jackets host South Warren in the other Class 5A semifinals game. .

Roundup

Kentucky.com will bring you a roundup of highlights from games around Lexington, the region and the state. Please report your scores and details by emailing them to jpeck@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!

Friday’s games with streams if known

(All times local to site) *Subscription required. **Pay per view

CLASS A

No. 3. Raceland (12-1) at No. 2. Pikeville (12-2), 7:30 p.m. (Kool Hits 1057) (WPKE-FM 98.1) (Mountain-TopLive.com*)

No. 7. Bethlehem (11-2) at No. 1. Russellville (11-1), 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

CLASS 2A

No. 3. Mayfield (12-1) at No. 2. Beechwood (13-0), 7 p.m. (859SportsRadio.com)

No. 5. Middlesboro (13-0) vs. No. 1. Lexington Christian (13-0), 7 p.m. (At Paul Laurence Dunbar) (PrepSpin.com) (LCA Sports) (WJMM-FM 99.1)

CLASS 3A

No. 14. Belfry (7-6) at No. 5. East Carter (11-3), 7:30 p.m. (WDHR-FM 93.1)

No. 15. Paducah Tilghman (7-6) at No. 2. Glasgow (12-1), 7 p.m. (WestKentuckyStar.com) (WCLU-FM 101.3)

CLASS 4A

No. 7. Logan County (10-4) at No. 1. Boyle County (12-1), 7:30 p.m. (Hometown News/Sports) (team1prep.com/ky**)

No. 5. Franklin County (10-3) at No. 4. Johnson Central (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (WSIP-FM 98.9) (team1prep.com/ky**)

CLASS 5A

No. 3. Owensboro (12-1) at No. 2. Frederick Douglass (12-1), 6 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

No. 4. South Warren (12-1) at No. 1. Woodford County (13-0), 7:30 p.m. (facebook.com/Talk104WKCT) (talk104fm.com) (Woodford feed, DD Sports Mixlr) (WWRW-FM 96.1) (WTVQ 36.2, check cable listings)

CLASS 6A

No. 19. Trinity (Louisville) (6-7) at No. 1. Male (12-0), 7 p.m. (Glicod.com)

No. 7. Madison Central (10-3) at No. 2. St. Xavier (12-1), 6 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (WBONTV.com)

*Know of another game available online? Email: jpeck@herald-leader.com

Twitter stream





