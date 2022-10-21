Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links

Week 10 of Kentucky’s high school football season continues Friday night.

Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through the weekend.

You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games throughout the weekend.

Scoreboard

Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.

View scores from the Herald-Leader’s crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!

Where we’ll be

Digital sports writer Jared Peck (@HLpreps) will head to Bryan Station where the Defenders face Madison Central for the district championship.

Sports writer Cameron Drummond (cdrummond97) will be in Danville for the Admirals’ district title game against Lexington Christian.

Roundup

Peck and Drummond will bring you a roundup of highlights from games around Lexington, the region and the state. Please report your scores and details by emailing them to jpeck@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!

Friday’s live audio/video links

All times local to site. Links include either audio or video streams based upon best information gleaned from the teams or the internet. *Subscription or pay-per-view fee required.

LEXINGTON

Lexington Catholic at Anderson County, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (mypassportradio.com)

Madison Central at Bryan Station, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (Big Things Kentucky YouTube)

Lexington Christian at Danville, 7:30 p.m. (WHIR-AM 1230) (HometownLiveRadio on Facebook)

Montgomery County at Frederick Douglass, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Tates Creek at Henry Clay, 6:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Lafayette at Paul Laurence Dunbar, 6:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Paris at Sayre, 7:30 p.m. (WZNN-FM 96.1), (Sayre YouTube)

CENTRAL KENTUCKY

Boyle County at Bourbon County, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Western Hills at Christian Academy-Louisville, 7:30 p.m. (CAL Sports Network)

Mercer County at DeSales, 7:30 p.m. (WHBN-AM 1420)

Berea at Frankfort, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 104.9)

Central at Franklin County, 7:30 p.m. (Frankfort Plant Board Facebook)

Oldham County at George Rogers Clark, 7:30 p.m. (WWKY-FM 102.9) (KHSAA.tv*)

Ballard at Scott County, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (Georgetown News-Graphic)

Collins at West Jessamine, 7:30 p.m. (Glicod.com) (WFKY-FM 101.7)

East Jessamine at Woodford County, 7:30 p.m. (Woodford feed, DD Sports Mixlr) (Yellow Jackets Sports Network)

AROUND THE STATE

Pike County Central at Belfry, 7:30 p.m. (WXCC-FM 96.5)

Estill County at Bell County, 7:30 p.m. (Facebook.com/Big-One-Sports-Network) (Thebig1063.com)

Nicholas County at Bracken County, 7:30 p.m. (Bracken County Sports Network)

Ohio County at Breckinridge County, 7 p.m. (WXBC-FM 104.3) (BreckLive-YouTube)

Male at Bullitt East, 7:30 p.m. (Glicod.com)

Clinton County at Butler County, 7 p.m. (Facebook.com/beechtreenews) (WLBQ-FM 101.5)

Logan County at Calloway County, 7 p.m. (WBZB-FM 104.5)

Holy Cross (Louisville) at Campbellsville, 7:30 p.m. (kcountry1057.com)

Bowling Green at Christian County, 7 p.m. (WHOP-FM 98.7)

Magoffin County at Clay County, 7:30 p.m. (Southeast Kentucky Network-YouTube) (WLGC-FM 105.7, S5)

Hart County at Community (Unionville, Tenn.), 7 p.m. (WLOC-AM 1150)

Conner at Covington Catholic, 7 p.m. (Colonel Athletic Network audio free/video*)

Apollo at Daviess County, 7 p.m. (owensbororadio.com)

Trinity (Louisville) at Eastern, 7:30 p.m. (WGTK-AM 970)

Kentucky Country Day at Eminence, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Betsy Layne at Fairview, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S1)

Lawrence County at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m. (WMDJ-FM 100)

Casey County at Glasgow, 7 p.m. (WCLU-FM 101.3), (Scottie Channel-YouTube)

Muhlenberg County at Graves County, 7 p.m. (WestKentuckyStar.com)

Owensboro at Grayson County, 7 p.m. (K105Mix YouTube)

Metcalfe County at Green County, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (WGRK-FM 105.7)

Ashland Blazer at Greenup County, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (WLGC-FM 105.7, NC)

Pineville at Harlan, 7:30 p.m. (Facebook.com/HarlanIndSchools)

Cooper at Highlands, 7 p.m. (859sportsradio.com) (BluebirdsRadio.com)

Letcher County Central at Johnson Central, 7:30 p.m. (WSIP-FM 98.9) (team1prep.com/ky**)

Fleming County at Lewis County, 7:30 p.m. (WKKSRadio.com)

Knox Central at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m. (WPBK-FM, 102.9) (wpbkfm-YouTube video)

Dayton at Ludlow, 7 p.m. (LHS Panthers live stream)

Butler at Manual, 7:30 p.m. (ManualFootball.com)

Henderson County at McCracken County, 7 p.m. (995thefanpaducah.com) (McCracken County High School Media Team video)

Edmonson County at Monroe County, 7 p.m. (MCSD Live)

Mayfield at Murray, 7 p.m. (froggy103.com) (KHSAA.tv*)

McLean County at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m. (Owensboro Catholic Sports Mixlr)

Webster County at Paducah Tilghman, 7 p.m. (WestKentuckyStar.com)

Harlan County at Perry County Central, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Knott County Central at Phelps, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Hazard at Pikeville, 7:30 p.m. (WDHR-FM 93.1) (Mountain-TopLive.com video*)

Mason County at Powell County, 7:30 p.m. (WFTM-AM 1240) (soft96.com) (Powell County Sports Network) (WSKV Facebook video)

Paintsville at Raceland, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S2) (Kool TV)

Garrard County at Rockcastle County, 7:30 p.m. (wrvk1460.com) (team1prep.com/ky**)

Boyd County at Rowan County, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (WIVY-FM 96.3) (WLGC-FM 105.7, SC)

East Carter at Russell, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S4)

Allen County-Scottsville at Russell County, 7 p.m. (WVLE-FM 99.3)

Pulaski County at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

John Hardin at Spencer County, 7:30 p.m. (ghp-sports.com)

Pleasure Ridge Park at St. Xavier, 7 p.m. (Glicod.com)

Adair County at Taylor County, 8 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (myq104.com)

Trigg County at Union County, 7 p.m. (WMSK-FM 101.3) (WMSK Facebook)

Trimble County at Walton-Verona, 7:30 p.m. (WVHS Bearcats Athletics-YouTube)

Somerset at Washington County, 7:30 p.m. (facebook.com/gnglivefree)

Corbin at Wayne County, 7:30 p.m. (WFLW-FM 91.7)

East Ridge at West Carter, 7:30 p.m. (manitssportsmedia) (WLGC-FM 105.7, S3) (Kool TV)

Kentucky.com Players of the Week

Congratulations to this week’s Kentucky.com Offensive Player of the Week, Blake Birchfield of Pikeville, and Defensive Player of the Week, Adam Hobbs of Central Hardin. Each Friday afternoon, winners of our fan polls will be mentioned here and announced on Twitter (@HLpreps).

Twitter stream

A Twitter List by KentuckySports

