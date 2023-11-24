Friday Night Lights: Live high school football playoff updates and broadcast links

The state semifinals (round four) of the Kentucky high school football playoffs take place Friday.

Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through the weekend.

You may also scroll down to read live updates on X.com from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games throughout the weekend.

Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.

View scores from the Herald-Leader’s crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!

Where we’ll be

▪ Sports writer Jared Peck (@HLpreps) will be at Trinity to see Frederick Douglass take on the Rocks.

▪ Sports writer Caroline Makauskas (@cmakauskas) heads to Christian Academy-Louisville as the Centurions host Lexington Catholic.

▪ Freelancer Josh Moore (@JoshMooreHL) will be at Ballard as the Bruins host Bryan Station.

Roundup

Peck and Makauskas will bring you a roundup of highlights from games around the state. Please report your scores and details by emailing them to jpeck@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!

Friday’s live audio/video links

All times local to site. Links include either audio or video streams based upon best information gleaned from the teams or the internet. *Subscription or pay-per-view fee required.

CLASS 6A

▪ No. 6 Bryan Station (10-3) at No. 5 Ballard (10-3), 7 p.m. Glicod.com

▪ No. 9 Frederick Douglass (8-4) at No. 4 Trinity (Louisville) (10-3), 7 p.m. Download the WDRB+ app on your streaming device.

CLASS 5A

▪ No. 8 Owensboro (9-4) at No. 4 Bowling Green (10-3), 7 p.m. Facebook.com/D93Rocks

▪ No. 9 Cooper (11-2) at No. 1 Highlands (12-1), 7 p.m. HHSFilmAndBroadcast (YouTube) or NFHSNetwork.com

CLASS 4A

▪ No. 5 Paducah Tilghman (13-0) at No. 1 Covington Catholic (13-0), 7:30 p.m. covcath.org/athletics/can

Story continues

▪ No. 3 Boyle County (13-0) at No. 2 Franklin County (13-0), 7:30 p.m. Frankfort Plant Board Channel 10 YouTube

CLASS 3A

▪ No. 9 Lexington Catholic (9-4) at No. 1 Christian Academy-Louisville (12-1), 7:30 p.m. CAL Sports Network at LiveSportscaster.com

▪ No. 3 Bell County (12-1) at No. 2 Hart County (13-0), 7 p.m. NFHSNetwork.com

CLASS 2A

▪ No. 4 Beechwood (12-1) at No. 2 Mayfield (11-1), 7 p.m. Red Helmet Video (YouTube)

▪ No. 6 Somerset (10-3) at No. 1 Owensboro Catholic (13-0), 7 p.m. Facebook.com/OCathSN/

CLASS A

▪ No. 3 Pikeville (10-2) at No. 2 Campbellsville (11-1), 7:30 p.m. NFHSNetwork.com

▪ No. 6 Raceland (10-3) at No. 1 Kentucky Country Day (11-2), 7:30 p.m. Glicod.com

X.com stream

Click here to view live updates from around Kentucky.

