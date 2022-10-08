Friday night lights: KC-area high school football scores for Missouri and Kansas teams

Here are the scores from high school football games around the Kansas City metro in Missouri and Kansas:

Thursday’s results

Mill Valley 58, Shawnee Mission South 6

Olathe Northwest 28, Shawnee Mission East 14

Liberal 40, Appleton City 22

Friday’s results

Adrian 50, Crest Ridge with Chilhowee 8

Archie 70, Jasper 20

Baldwin 42, Osawatomie 14

Basehor-Linwood 32, Lansing 26

Bishop Ward 55, Santa Fe Trail 28

Blue Valley 14, Blue Valley North 7

Blue Valley Northwest 35, Blue Valley Southwest 14

Burlingame 63, Maranatha Christian 14

Carrollton 26, Lexington 0

Center 62, Odessa 14

De Soto 24, Piper 0

Drexel 54, Greenfield 0

East Buchanan 62, Plattsburg 6

Eudora 55, Schlagle 7

Fort Osage 68, Truman 13

Gardner Edgerton 35, Lawrence 7

Grain Valley 52, Columbia Hickman 20

Grandview 26, Ruskin 8

Harrisonville 35, Clinton 7

KC East Christian 70, Keytesville 24

Kearney 53, Raytown South 12

Lafayette County 76, Knob Noster 0

Lawrence Free State 27, Shawnee Mission North 21

Lawson 45, North Platte 12

Lee’s Summit 41, Park Hill 40

Lee’s Summit North 28, Liberty 6

Liberty North 41, Blue Springs South 7

Lincoln Prep 42, Oak Grove 22

Louisburg 49, Tonganoxie 0

Mid-Buchanan 21, Penney 8

Oak Park 13, North Kansas City 6

Olathe North 69, Shawnee Mission West 7

Olathe South 25, Shawnee Mission Northwest 18

Olathe West 28, Olathe East 13

Orrick 50, Norborne 28

Ottawa 35, Bonner Springs 28

Pembroke Hill 48, East 6

Platte County 38, Belton 8

Pleasant Hill 43, Warrensburg 21

Raymore-Peculiar 50, Lee’s Summit West 30

Raytown 36, William Chrisman 22

Richmond 26, Holden 20

Rockhurst 35, Blue Springs 21

Silver Lake 41, Pleasant Ridge 6

Slater 39, Lone Jack 13

Smithville 63, Winnetonka 0

Spring Hill 42, Paola 21

St. James Academy 35, Blue Valley West 28

St. Joseph Central 53, Excelsior Springs 47

St. Joseph Christian 68, Northland Christian 0

St. Michael the Archangel 54, Southeast 0

St. Pius X 30, St. Joseph Benton 6

St. Thomas Aquinas 29, Bishop Miege 26

Staley 34, Park Hill South 21

Sumner Academy 56, Northeast 0

Tipton 56, Midway 6

Topeka Seaman 56, Leavenworth 13

Topeka West 26, Turner 21

Van Horn 59, Summit Christian 0

Wamego 35, Shawnee Heights 6

Washington 22, Wyandotte 0

Wellsville 49, Prairie View 14

West Platte 10, Lathrop 8

Windsor 40, Wellington-Napoleon 13

Mission Valley at Oskaloosa, late

Topeka Highland Park at Atchison, late

Valley Falls at McLouth, late

Sherwood at El Dorado Springs, late

Saturday’s games

Father Toltan Regional Catholic at Hogan Prep, noon

Central at University Academy, noon