Friday night lights in Kansas: Spring Hill, Mill Valley, BV Northwest celebrate

Mill Valley quarterback Connor Bohon, right, scrambles for yardage during the Jaguars’ 48-17 win over Olathe East in a Friday night high school football game.

Here’s a look at highlights from some big high school football games around the Kansas City metro on Friday night.

Spring Hill 14, Louisburg 13

Spring Hill packed a haymaker in the final game of the regular season.

In a showdown for the Frontier League title — with a chance to play spoiler amid Louisburg’s perfect regular season — the Broncos (7-1) rallied to topple the No. 1 team in Class 4A and No. 13-rated team in the 810 Varsity rankings.

Louisburg (7-1) looked to take a two-score lead when it drove to first-and-goal at the Spring Hill 3. That came at the 8:28 mark of the third period. But the Broncos forced Louisburg back to the 9, where Blaise Vohs drilled a field goal to make it 13-7.

Spring Hill, No. 25 in the 810 Varsity rankings, then went on a 10-play drive that ended only when senior tailback Patrick Stumpff rushed for a 3-yard TD as the game-winner.

Louisburg will play host to Bishop Miege in the first round of the Kansas Class 4A playoffs next week, while Spring Hill plays host to Shawnee Heights in the 5A playoffs next Friday night.

Mill Valley 48, Olathe East 17

Mill Valley tuned up for its run at a sixth straight Kansas Class 5A title with a blowout — and another Sunflower League title.

The Jaguars, ranked No. 3 in the 810 Varsity Top 25 and five-time defending Kansas Class 5A state champs, trailed early ... but not for long.

The Hawks (5-3) held a 10-7 lead to start the second quarter, but two TDs — one by Reggie Reece and a 20-yard TD strike from Connor Bohon to Blake Jay right before intermission — helped Mill Valley to a 20-10 halftime lead.

Two more Bohon TDs, as well as scores from Max Piva and Holden Applebee, sealed the game for the Jags, who open their latest title defense against Harmon next Friday night.

Olathe East, meanwhile, will play host to Olathe North in the opening round of the Kansas Class 6A playoffs next Friday.

Blue Valley Northwest 40, Blue Valley Southwest 13

In a showdown between teams seeking wins before the postseason, it was Blue Valley Northwest that regained its swagger: The Huskies (5-3) coasted past Blue Valley Southwest to snap a three-game skid.

Trevor Garlington pulled down two TD catches, including an 81-yarder, and picked off a pass for the Huskies. Senior Ford Bevins threw for two TDs — one to junior Logan Chandler, the other to Garlington — and also ran for a three-yard TD.

Blue Valley Northwest will play host to Shawnee Mission North in the first round of the Kansas 6A playoffs next Friday night, while Blue Valley Southwest travels to Basehor-Linwood.

For stats, recaps, online broadcasts and more, visit 810Varsity.com.