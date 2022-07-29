Friday morning news briefing: Puberty blockers crackdown

Morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

The trans debate is one of the key battlegrounds in the Tory leadership race. Now Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have both pledged to consider restricting the use of puberty blockers for children.

It means the NHS could be banned from giving the drugs to young people amid concerns they are being "rushed" into changing their gender.

The two leadership candidates told The Telegraph they would act as the NHS announced it was shutting down the Tavistock transgender clinic after a review found it was "not safe" for children.

The decision came after almost two decades of concerns, with fears drugs are being given to children before they are old enough to know whether they want to medically transition.

Special correspondent Hayley Dixon charts the litany of complaints. In this powerful first-person piece, a young woman reveals how "transitioning" on the NHS nearly brought her to suicide.

And The Telegraph View outlines the tragic consequences of Tavistock's gender dogma.

Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss at last night's hustings event in Leeds - Charlotte Graham for The Telegraph

As the temperature rose in the fight for Number 10, Mr Sunak was criticised by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace for "walking out the door" by resigning as Chancellor, as he backed Ms Truss for the Conservative leadership.

This is who else is backing each of the candidates. Read our report on the first hustings event with Conservative members in Leeds last night – and this is what happens next in the race.

Civil servants taught that Britain is a racist country

A training video for civil servants teaches them that Britain is a "racist" country and that white officials should never contradict people from ethnic minorities.

The Telegraph can disclose that officials at the department for levelling up, housing and communities – which is in charge of race relations – are being told that white civil servants should be aware of their "privilege".

It urged white people to become "allies" of ethnic minorities by standing up for them.

Deputy political editor Daniel Martin reports how the video has caused consternation in Whitehall.

Forget cynicism and revel in the feelgood Games

Let the Commonwealth Games begin! The biggest sporting event in the UK since the London Olympics in 2012 is under way after a sellout crowd attended the athletes' parade in Birmingham last night.

Welcoming 72 teams to the host nation on behalf of the Queen, the Prince of Wales said the Games "remind us of our connection with one another... as a family of nations".

Our critic Neil McCormick describes the ceremony as "loud and ludicrous", while Oliver Brown says it delivered a welcome dose of sporting innocence. These are the events that are not to be missed.

Today's political cartoon

The energy crisis provided inspiration for Blower's latest cartoon.

Also in the news: Today's other headlines

'Elite' education | White teenagers are the ethnic group least likely to attend Britain's top universities for the first time on record, according to government data. The proportion of white students at the most competitive universities by the age of 19 fell behind the proportion of black students for the first time in 2020-21. Education editor Louisa Clarence-Smith has crunched the annual statistics.

Around the world: Giant screen crushes stage dancer

A huge screen fell onto the stage in the middle of a concert in Hong Kong last night, crushing one dancer and trapping others. The LED display plunged from the roof during a performance by boy band Mirror. In video footage, fans can be heard screaming. Read the latest updates.

Two dancers receive medical treatment at the concert in Hong Kong - AP

Comment and analysis

Sport briefing: Ready to light up this season

A new Premier League season brings new opportunities for young players across the league to make their mark in the top flight. Here, Sam Dean assesses the 20 stars at each club (aged 21 or under) who are the most likely to enjoy their breakthrough season at the highest level. And, in a first for racing, the dozen women riding in a charity ladies race at Goodwood took the knee in a choreographed move before riding.

Editor's choice

Business briefing: Amazon warns of hiring slowdown

Amazon is putting the brakes on its global recruitment spree after reporting its second loss in a row. But investors seized on rising sales to send shares sharply higher, adding $14bn to the fortune of Jeff Bezos. Meanwhile, Joe Biden insisted the US is not in a recession after official figures showed its economy had shrunk in two consecutive quarters. Louis Ashworth explains what a US recession means for the economy.

Tonight's dinner

Lemony courgette orzo with saffron butter | Eleanor Steafel describes in this recipe a great way to serve coarsely grated and salted courgettes.

Gardening: 10 best self-seeding flowers and plants

You can have an entire garden full of flowers for less than £10 by sowing seeds of hardy annuals and biennials ­before the end of September, which is plenty of time if you get started now. Jack Wallington explains some easy ways to fill your outdoor space with colour.

And finally... for this morning's downtime

Are you sitting comfortably? | It was the decade that took children's fiction seriously. No wonder the classics of the 1950s are still at the heart of our youngsters' imaginations. Claire Allfree explains why we are still enchanted by literature from the era.