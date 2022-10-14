Friday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

1. Kwasi Kwarteng insists: ‘I’m not going anywhere’ as Liz Truss set to reverse tax cut

Kwasi Kwarteng has insisted he is “not going anywhere” as Number 10 prepared to reverse a tax cut at the heart of his mini-Budget.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the Chancellor admitted he had faced a “baptism of fire” in the job but vowed to fight on, saying: “I really enjoy the Treasury.” Read the full story.

2. Macron 'revealed his hand' in nuclear war of words with Putin

Ben Wallace accused Emmanuel Macron of “revealing his hand” in the tense nuclear war of words between Vladimir Putin and the West.

The French president was rebuked for ruling out a nuclear strike if the Russian president used his arsenal to attack Ukraine.. Read the full story.

3. Surge in criminal migrants poses ‘significant risk’ to national security

The surge in criminal migrants poses a “significant risk” to national security, the Border Force union has warned the Home Secretary.

In a letter to Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, the ISU said there had been a “substantial” change in the profile of migrants to “young, fit males” with suspected links to organised crime groups. Read the full story.

4. Bishopsgate stabbing hero is City broker who needed 52 stitches across his face

One of the Bishopsgate stabbing heroes has been revealed as a City broker who needed 52 stitches across his face after he stepped in to help the victim of a robbery.

Henry Charlton-Weedy bravely came to the aid of a businessman who was robbed by two knife-wielding thugs in the City of London in broad daylight last week. Read the full story.

5. Blood donors having to wait months for appointments despite stocks crisis

Blood donors are being forced to wait up to four months for an appointment despite an NHS warning over low stocks in England that saw the service inundated with bookings.

The NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) service said more than 10,000 appointments to donate blood were made in the 24 hours after it issued an amber alert over supply levels. Read the full story.

