Friday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

1. Queen Elizabeth puts her people first in plans for ‘extraordinary’ funeral

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will see NHS doctors and nurses given the honour of walking in front of her coffin, it has emerged as Buckingham Palace revealed details of a “fitting tribute to an extraordinary reign”.

Planned in line with the late Queen’s wishes, the state funeral will see members of the public join royalty, heads of state, and the might of the military for an event that Buckingham Palace hopes will “unite people across the globe”. Read the full story.

2. Camilla soldiers on during first week as Queen despite unexpected hurdle

After a well-deserved rest in the countryside on Thursday, the King and Queen Consort are due to travel to Wales on Friday as their sorrowful schedule of mourning continues.

The couple were able to take a much-needed break away from London after what has been a tiring six days since the Queen died on Sept 8. Read the full story.

3. Donald Trump to be invited to Washington service for Queen Elizabeth after not making funeral guest list

The British Government will invite Donald Trump to a memorial service in honour of Queen Elizabeth II in Washington DC after the former US president was left off the guest list for the late monarch's funeral service, the Telegraph has learned.

Mr Trump, 76, and all four other living ex-presidents have been given the option to attend the service of thanksgiving at Washington's National Cathedral on Wednesday. Former heads of state are not invited to the official funeral in London on Monday. Read the full story.

4. ‘Ludicrous’ military uniform ban for Prince Harry overturned

The Duke of Sussex will wear military uniform as he mounts a vigil at the coffin of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, alongside his cousins.

The Duke will be given special dispensation to wear his uniform after the Duke of York was told he could do the same as a “final mark of respect” for the most personal of gestures. Read the full story.

5. Christian group blocked from holding conference at Cambridge college

A Christian group has been blocked from holding a conference at Cambridge University because its values were “not compatible with the values of the college”, the High Court has heard.

Christian Concern has accused Fitzwilliam College of refusing permission to book its conference on the grounds of the group’s philosophical and religious beliefs - namely that marriage should be between a man and a woman - and has alleged discrimination. The college is disputing the claim and denies discrimination. Read the full story.