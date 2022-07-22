Friday morning UK news briefing: I flew home to save Britain from lockdown, says Rishi Sunak

Chris Price
·8 min read
Morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph
Morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Rishi Sunak claimed Britain was hours away from a national lockdown in December before he flew home to stop it.

The former chancellor said he stopped the country from "sleepwalking" into severe restrictions, as a major poll suggested almost two thirds of Tory members are set to vote for Liz Truss to be the party's new leader – leaving him with a mountain to climb.

His plans for the economy have been denounced as "ridiculous" by a Conservative donor, as it emerged he does not expect to cut personal taxes until at least autumn 2023 if he becomes prime minister.

Yet Mr Sunak claimed Ms Truss was misleading the public by promising an immediate giveaway.

The Foreign Secretary has vowed she will not make any cuts to public spending if she becomes prime minister, despite her radical tax-cutting agenda.

As both candidates style themselves on aspects of the Iron Lady, Tim Wallace analyses why Margaret Thatcher's tax cuts are so hard to repeat.

The Telegraph View is that our economic orthodoxies must be challenged.

As the Tory leadership campaign gets down to business, here are the attack lines that the final two will deploy.

Ask either candidate who would be in their Cabinet and they will insist they are not counting their chickens, but the truth is that in between hustings events it will occupy much of their thoughts.

The first task of the eventual winner will be to appoint a Cabinet, meaning they cannot leave it until day one of their premiership to start thinking about who they would like around the table.

Gordon Rayner analyses who are the favourites to be given jobs by each candidate.

Penny Mordaunt, who narrowly missed out on a place in the final two, should get a job either way, even after she used her first appearance at the despatch box since being eliminated to hit back at critics who questioned her suitability as prime minister.

Madeline Grant sketches how the international trade minister went for the jugular as Tory bloodshed spills into the House.

Alzheimer's data may have misled research for 16 years

The key theory of what causes Alzheimer's disease may be based on "manipulated" data which has misdirected dementia research for 16 years – potentially wasting billions of pounds – a major investigation suggests. A six-month probe by the journal Science reported "shockingly blatant" evidence of result tampering in a seminal research paper which proposed Alzheimer's is triggered by a build-up of amyloid beta plaques in the brain. In the 2006 article from the University of Minnesota, published in the journal Nature, scientists claimed to have discovered a type of amyloid beta which brought on dementia when injected into young rats. It became one of the most-cited scientific articles on Alzheimer's ever published, sparking a huge jump in global funding, but now it has led to allegations branded "extremely serious" by the charities.

Dina Asher-Smith claims bronze in world 200m final

The colour of the medal was a downgrade from the gold of three years earlier, but the world 200 metres bronze hanging around Dina Asher-Smith's neck meant almost as much. Faced with one of the finest sprint performances in history up ahead of her, it was an achievement just to make the podium at all. Former 400m runner Shericka Jackson set a winning time of 21.45 seconds - the second fastest in history behind the late Florence Griffth-Joyner. Between her and Asher-Smith was the irrepressible 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, taking the 21st global medal of her glittering career. Read the story of the incredible final that Michael Johnson described as "the best we have ever seen".

Daily dose of Matt

Matt is away but look back at his cartoons this week. For a weekly behind-the-scenes look at his work, sign up for his newsletter.

Also in the news: Today's other headlines

PM at risk of humiliation | Boris Johnson faces the embarrassment of fighting an autumn by-election to save his political career if he is found to have misled the House of Commons and is banned for 10 days. A committee investigating whether the Prime Minister lied to Parliament over lockdown-breaking parties in 10 Downing Street has been told that it only needs to prove that Mr Johnson "misled" the House, rather than that he "deliberately" did so. Read on for the implications.

Around the world: Russian army exhaused, says MI6

Russia's army is nearly exhausted and Ukraine will have an opportunity to counter attack in the coming weeks, Britain's spy chief has said. Richard Moore, the head of MI6, said intelligence showed Vladimir Putin's army "running out of steam" and suggested a successful Ukrainian counter strike could come in time to rally European support before the winter gas crisis. It comes as a long-awaited deal on a UN plan to unblock the export of Ukrainian grain is set to be signed today in Istanbul. On the ground, residents and local councillors in the Kyiv suburb of Borodyanka are divided over whether to rebuild their communities or leave them as a memorial to those who have died.

Residents of the Kyiv suburb are now caught between honouring the recent, bloody past and hoping to move on and rebuild - Paul Grover for The Telegraph
Residents of the Kyiv suburb are now caught between honouring the recent, bloody past and hoping to move on and rebuild - Paul Grover for The Telegraph

Comment and analysis

Sport briefing: England's rise to football superpower

The Lionesses were at the heart of a desperate scramble for tickets after their dramatic quarter-final victory at Euro 2022 was watched by more than seven million viewers. An extra 2,000 tickets for England's semi-final at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane next Tuesday were snapped up minutes after going on sale. Trafalgar Square is to host a giant screen for 5,000 supporters with councils across the country urged to host public events. Here is how you can watch. After years of underachieving, the emergence of the English national team as a force to be reckoned with in both the men's and women's game is astonishing to those not involved in putting the building blocks in place. In an exclusive interview with the FA's chief executive, Luke Edwards reveals the plan that transformed England from global laughing stock into a football superpower.

Editor's choice

  1. 'Everything went wrong' | The unbelievable truth behind the Notre-Dame fire

  2. G'day and goodnight | Why the sun finally set on Neighbours

  3. Lady Gaga review | Spectacular freak show from a superheroine of pop

Business briefing: Why rate hike will not save Europe

Mario Draghi might have been credited with saving the euro, but that did not stop the 74-year-old known as "Super Mario" being forced to resign on Thursday, after less than two years as Italy’s prime minister. The political crisis threatens a fresh phase of turmoil for the country's debt and casts doubt over its budget and reforms needed to unlock €200bn (£170bn) in EU aid. Yet Italy still acts as a microcosm for the wider problems facing the eurozone. The energy crisis triggered by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has sent inflation soaring and the threat of recession looms large. In a bid to stem the tide, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates by half a percentage point on Thursday – the first hike in more than a decade. It ended a prolonged period of negative rates and Simon Foy analyses why the end of the ECB's disastrous experiment with negative rates will not save Europe.

Tonight's dinner

Buttermilk chicken and potatoes with pineapple pico de gallo | A sweet twist on a Mexican flavour really shakes up this tasty chicken dish by Eleanor Steafel.

Gardening tips: Harness ragwort and other weeds

The fact is, "weeds", as many see them, have been creeping into our gardens, in some cases by stealth, for years. And we are all much better off for it. There are benefits of ushering in white deadnettle to dry shady patches, coaxing herb-Robert into the cracks between concrete steps and allowing yellow corydalis to brighten up drab corners. All sorts of things that some may have considered weeds can be allowed to prosperin flower beds. Alice Vincent reveals how ragwort and other weeds could transform the flower beds in your garden this summer.

And finally... for this morning's downtime

Revenge by Tom Bower, review | This much-trailed account of the Duke and Duchess Sussex's split with the Royal family is a catalogue of awful behaviour – but it seems slanted and rehashed. Anita Singh reviews this portrait of Meghan as a "manipulative" diva.

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing - on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Not all OHL teams kept up with sexual violence training — but the Rangers have

    An OHL program to combat violence against women is proving to be a success among the Kitchener Rangers, though not all teams in the league have been as diligent in keeping players up to date with the program. According to the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres, an independent organization that has been tracking the OHL Onside training, some teams stopped after the onset of COVID-19. While the Rangers did pause training during the height of pandemic, the most recent session was held in Marc

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Dalano Banton is improving where it matters most

    Dalano Banton has made big strides this offseason, showing off some new skills in the NBA Summer League with the hopes of securing a roster spot with the Raptors this fall.

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Paradise's Ryan Greene drafted into the NHL — 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your

  • 'Back in the saddle': 2022 Calgary Stampede winds down with near pre-pandemic numbers

    The 2022 Calgary Stampede wrapped up Sunday, and numbers show the first full event since 2019 reached near pre-pandemic attendance levels. Steve McDonough, president and chairman of the Stampede board, said the parade led by actor Kevin Costner on July 8 brought in more than 305,122 spectators. McDonough said it was one of the highest attended parades in Stampede history. "I think it's fair to say Stampede in Calgary is back in the saddle," he said. McDonough also said this year's event broke a

  • Lowertown basketball tournament aims to bring 'peace in the streets'

    Eight youth basketball teams took to the courts of a Lowertown park Saturday for a tournament held in the memory of two young Black men shot and killed last summer, just minutes away. Dozens came out to watch the "Peace in the Streets" tournament in Jules Morin Park, which honoured 20-year-old Loris Tyson Ndongozi and 18-year old Creflo Tansia. Ndongozi was playing pick-up basketball one night last July with a friend when they were both shot. Ndongozi was not the target — the friend was, accordi

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • Blue Jays' biggest questions for second half of season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes will be determined by the answers to these questions.

  • Antonella Roccuzzo one of the richest soccer wags out there

    Here’s all you want to know about Antonela Roccuzzo, from how she met Leo Messi back when she was just 9 years old, to her own business venture in the children's fashion.