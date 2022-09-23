Friday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

1. Kwarteng warns Bank of England over blaming Ukraine war for inflation

Kwasi Kwarteng has issued a warning to the Governor of the Bank of England, as he vows in Friday's mini-Budget to break the “cycle of stagnation”.

The Chancellor told Andrew Bailey that claims that near double-digit inflation was mainly driven by the war in Ukraine were less credible now that the Government had taken action to hold down energy bills, a swipe at the Bank's record on controlling inflation. Read the full story.

2. Three strikes in a week to plunge rail network ‘back to the dark ages’

The entire rail network will come to a standstill next month, with passengers facing three strikes in the space of a week.

Some 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) – which has threatened to strike for “as long as it takes” – will walk out on Oct 8, capping a week of misery on the railways. Read the full story.

3. White House jokes about suspending ‘special relationship’ label after Liz Truss visit

It was a phrase coined by Sir Winston Churchill and has been used by successive British prime ministers over the intervening decades to describe the UK's strong bond with America.

But after a suggestion that Liz Truss is not overly keen on the term, the White House has offered to suspend use of the "special relationship". Read the full story.

4. Borrowing costs surge as Bank of England forges ahead with bond sale

Public borrowing costs have jumped to their highest level since 2011 as markets brace for a record flood of debt from £40bn of gilt sales by the Bank of England and Kwasi Kwarteng’s sweeping tax cuts.

Gilts suffered their worst day since the pandemic started after the Bank of England voted to raise interest rates by 0.5 percentage points and pressed ahead with plans to sell government bonds. Read the full story.

5. Mystery military drone washes up on Crimea beach

A suspected Ukrainian navy drone has washed up on a beach in Crimea, sparking suggestions that Kyiv has been gathering intelligence on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

It is possible the vessel contained an explosive device to be detonated by ramming Russian ships or submarines. Read the full story.