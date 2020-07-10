Friday morning news briefing: 'Stunning' immunity results

Coronavirus patients in NYC - John Moore /Getty

Parts of New York may have reached 68pc immunity

Scientists have described it as a "stunning" outcome. Almost seven in 10 people tested for Covid-19 antibodies in parts of New York had positive results. It raised hopes that residents could be protected from a second wave of coronavirus. The results, based on public data, appeared to show a higher antibody rate than anywhere in the world. As US Correspondent Josie Ensor reports, the findings raise the prospect that similarly affected pockets of London could possibly reach herd immunity, which usually requires at least 70pc of people to possess antibodies. It comes as several countries around the world already experience a resurgence of cases - some more severe than the first. But are they second waves, spikes or a continuation of the first wave? And what do they tell us about the likelihood of a second wave hitting the UK this winter? Our Global Health Security team has analysed the numbers, country by country.

Meanwhile, England's former chief medical officer warns that coronavirus risks fuelling the spread of superbugs due to the "excessive use" of antibiotics to treat sick patients. In her first major intervention during the pandemic, Dame Sally Davies urged hospitals to avoid over-using antibiotic drugs while attempting to prevent coronavirus patients catching secondary infections. Read Bill Gardner's exclusive report.

Normality edges closer in latest easing of restrictions

Lockdown restrictions on leisure facilities, performing arts and beauty services will be eased in England within days. So what will this mean for gym bunnies, culture vultures and anyone wanting to tame unruly eyebrows that have been neglected for months? Political Editor Gordon Rayner explains how almost every business closed during lockdown will now be open. Separately, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that care home residents would be allowed visitors "very soon", with full details in "the next few days". When it comes to fitness, the future of Covid-proof indoor workouts will be very different to what we are used to. And Matt finds humour in the return of gyms in today's cartoon.

Move to Barbados, a paradise for home working

It would certainly make working from home a more attractive prospect - rather than toiling away in a cramped spare bedroom, employees could be logging on from the golden sands of the Caribbean. Barbados is cutting all visa requirements and the need for work permits to attract remote workers for up to 12 months in a scheme called the Barbados Welcome Stamp. Emma Featherstone explains how it works. If you cannot participate, follow our tips for setting up a stylish office at home.

At a glance: More coronavirus headlines

Also in the news: Today's other headlines

Licence fee threat | The BBC has been threatened by the Government with the decriminalisation of television licence fee non-payment after it decided to force millions of elderly people to pay the £157.50 charge in three weeks time. As Christopher Hope reports, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden warned the decision would "have an impact" on whether non-payment was downgraded from a criminal offence in the courts.

Around the world: Ugly clashes at protests

Serbia banned gatherings of more than 10 people in Belgrade after two nights of violent clashes between police and demonstrators. The protests were provoked by plans for a tough lockdown in the capital to counter a surge in coronavirus. View our gallery of world pictures.

Protesters clash with police outside the Serbian National Assembly in Belgrade

Comment and analysis

Editor's choice: Features and arts

Business and money briefing

'Decades of reckoning' | Britain faces a "reckoning" of higher taxes to pay for coronavirus bailouts, economists have warned, predicting that it could take decades for the country's finances to recover. The Institute for Fiscal Studies said taxes may have to rise by as much as £40billion a year to safely pay off debts built up during the crisis. This would mean the equivalent of each full-time worker paying about £100 more a month.

Sport briefing

England collapse | Ben Stokes faces an uphill battle against the West Indies. The weather forecast suggests day three will be sunny and a batting day for the tourists. Scyld Berry says Stokes will require patience to ensure his England captaincy does not begin with a defeat.

And finally... for this morning's downtime

Hollywood's king of mean | Petty, impossibly demanding, merciless… Was the most mesmerising actor of his age also the rudest? Martin Chilton has the bald truth about Yul Brynner.