Friday morning news briefing: The real race debate

Defending Chief Scout's honour: Baden-Powell’s statue receives the three-fingered Scouts’ salute amid publicity over his 'racial views and Nazi sympathies'. CREDIT: GETTY - Getty

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing - on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.

'The real debate Britain should be having about race'

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After last weekend's scenes when peaceful Black Lives Matter protests turned ugly, fears are growing of fresh violence. A series of further rallies are planned, with far-Right groups organising counter-BLM demonstrations. Home Secretary Priti Patel - a staunch defender of the police - vowed that she "will not be silenced" after Labour MPs accused her of exploiting her Asian heritage to challenge the use of violence by protesters. It is an incendiary topic, with plenty to discuss. But are we asking the right questions about racial inequality in the UK? Fraser Nelson writes in his column today that gesture politics is far easier than examining what really explains the huge disparities between different groups. Dig deeper, he says, and things become more complicated.

Meanwhile, plans to remove the bust of Lord Baden-Powell - who founded the world Scouting movement - were thwarted after a statue of the decorated military leader was thrust to the forefront of increasingly bitter Black Lives Matter protests. Former Scouts, MPs and residents of Poole warned that "kow-towing" to activists who accuse him of racism, homophobia and Nazi support would be a significant error of judgement. Robert Taylor says these are the first stirrings of the silent majority.

Teaching unions 'celebrating shutdown' of schools

Teachers' unions have been accused of celebrating children being shut out of classrooms after one wrote to members describing the Government U-turn as a "victory". The head of the University and College Union praised the "impressive public campaigning" and said it could "achieve similar victories" just two days after the Government abandoned plans to reopen all primaries before September. In Spain, James Badcock reports that schools are to use outdoor spaces to accommodate the return of all pupils. And Matt finds comedy inspiration from the (eventual) return to school for today's cartoon.

Story continues

JK Rowling: Why her 'child stars' turned on her

Bestselling author JK Rowling is engulfed in a backlash - and now her former protégés have joined the outrage at her "anti-trans" comments. But why did the writer's starlets turn on her? Peter Stanford explores what is really behind their great betrayal. The "heartbroken" editor of the world's biggest Harry Potter fan site has even suggested people stop buying Rowling's books. We have two very different opinion pieces going head-to-head. Trans writer Diana Thomas argues that Rowling is spouting dangerous nonsense. And Suzanne Moore asks: Who decided that letting posh young actors police my womanhood was progress?

PS: For more insightful opinion and analysis, why not treat yourself to unlimited access to our journalism by trying our subscription offer? Take a free one-month trial - then save 50pc on your first three months.

At a glance: More coronavirus headlines

Also in the news: Today's other headlines

Exclusive | Madeleine McCann's grandmother died of suspected Covid-19 just weeks before police announced a major advance in the investigation into the missing girl. Eileen McCann, who was one of the figureheads of the campaign to find Madeleine, said that she would never give up hope of the young girl coming home alive - and kept a large pink teddy bear with a white heart on a bed in her house for her return.

You Are Not Alone: Getting you through the crisis

Comment and analysis

Gallery: Life under lockdown

Store struck | Well versed in contemporary etiquette, the staff at Fortnum & Mason in Piccadilly sport face masks in addition to their more traditional attire, to protect themselves and customers at the London store. View our gallery of how Britain is adjusting to lockdown life.

Fortnum and Mason has been open for business for some time. 'Non-essential' shops are to open from Monday - HEATHCLIFF O'MALLEY FOR THE TELEGRAPH

Business and money briefing

Sell-off | Rising fears of a second wave of coronavirus triggered a major sell-off in financial markets on both sides of the Atlantic as investors reassessed the prospects for the global economy. Tim Wallace reports how the 10-week spell of surging prices - fuelled by low interest rates and central bank quantitative easing - came to a crunching halt.

Sport briefing

Football | Premier League clubs have unanimously voted through the final set of rules for the season to restart on Wednesday, with players being told they will not have to wear face masks while on the substitutes' bench. With a clinical plan for when the action resumes behind closed doors, it is a departure from what happens in the German Bundesliga.

And finally... for this morning's downtime

'I teach my son to modify his behaviour' | How much have first-hand experiences of racism changed in Britain over the years? Three different generations share a sadly similar story with Asha Hussein