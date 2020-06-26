Friday morning news briefing: Inside story of Liverpool's victory

Liverpool - MERCURY

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing - on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.

Premier League glory after 30 years of hurt

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Liverpool's 30 years of hurt are over. The Premier League is finally heading to Anfield. Manager Jürgen Klopp was overwhelmed by emotion as his team finally ended the three-decade crusade to re-establish their place at the top of English football. Confirmation of nearest challengers Manchester City's 2-1 defeat by Chelsea sparked jubilation across Merseyside. Many supporters could not restrain themselves. Police criticised those who ignored social distancing rules. Chris Bascombe has our report from Liverpool. Read the inside story on how a German surfer and breathing techniques helped clinch Liverpool's title. And this interactive graphic shows how the club banished the ghosts of the past.

Pressure on PM to build air bridges with all EU

Boris Johnson is under pressure to open air bridges to the whole of Europe at once, as he prepares to announce that "dozens" of countries will be exempted from the 14-day quarantine rule. Home Affairs Editor Charles Hymas reports that the Prime Minister is expected to signal the change in policy today - starting with some of the most popular Mediterranean holiday destinations. And these are the eight lingering questions around air bridges the Government must answer.

Back home, the national "hibernation" appeared to collapse completely yesterday as tens of thousands of people headed to beaches. Luke Mintz reports on a portrait of a nation at a loose end. Health Secretary Matt Hancock threatened to close down beaches unless people stayed away. As police warned of an impending "summer of discontent", officers were attacked last night while dispersing an illegal party in Notting Hill.

Story continues

PS: Allow Matt to lighten the mood. He finds humour in the frustration at the ongoing ban on village cricket in today's cartoon.

PM's jet flies the flag, but is it upside down?

Has the Prime Minister's "Brexit plane" got things in a spin? After Boris Johnson succeeded in having his official military jet repainted, complete with Union Flag, eagle-eyed enthusiasts pointed out that the UK's national flag was upside down. But the RAF claimed it depends on how you look at it. Danielle Sheridan explains the tale of the tail amid confusion over its new colours - and how to correctly fly the Union Flag.

At a glance: More coronavirus headlines

Also in the news: Today's other headlines

Labour at war | Sir Keir Starmer has gone to war with allies of Jeremy Corbyn after he sacked Rebecca Long-Bailey for sharing an article containing an "anti-Semitic conspiracy theory". Political Correspondent Harry Yorke explains how the ousting of his shadow education secretary marks a pivotal moment in Sir Keir's leadership.

Editor's choice: Features and arts

Comment and analysis

Around the world: La renaissance in Paris

The Eiffel Tower reopened yesterday for the first time since France went into lockdown in March. Tourists returned in 33C temperatures and anyone aged over 11 had to wear a face mask. View more pictures of how the world is adjusting to life after lockdown in our gallery.

Eiffel Tower - AP/THIBAULT CAMUS

Business and money briefing

Bonds spree | Bank of England officials have put its independence at risk by supporting state borrowing with a massive money-printing programme during the coronavirus pandemic, former deputy governor Sir Paul Tucker has warned. He said quantitative easing has gone far beyond what was needed to stabilise the markets.

Sport briefing

Just not cricket | Aside from the Premier League, the other issue dominating sport is cricket. Or the lack of cricket. England captain Joe Root has thrown his support behind The Telegraph's campaign to save grassroots cricket this summer, saying he wants to see "common sense prevail" and club cricketers return to action. He has joined a growing chorus of players calling for the ban on recreational cricket to be lifted.

And finally... for this morning's downtime

Forgotten footballer | On June 26 1990, he announced himself with a stunning winner, went on to fame and fortune - but has largely been overlooked since retirement. Rob Bagchi asks: why has world-class England midfielder David Platt been forgotten?