Friday morning news briefing: Final two hurdles to Brexit trade deal
Help me clear Brexit hurdles, PM urges von der Leyen
Boris Johnson has urged Ursula von der Leyen to help him clear two final hurdles to a Brexit trade deal amid hopes an agreement could come this weekend. The Prime Minister told the European Commission president that a deal can be done if Brussels gives ground on fish and state subsidies, as MEPs set a new deadline of this Sunday. Yet Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office minister, claimed the odds on an agreement were "less than 50pc". Read what Mrs von der Leyen and Michel Barnier have said, as Jonathan Saxty reckons Brussels can smell panicking Britain's desperation to get a deal. Meanwhile, some big news for campanologists. House of Commons authorities have said Big Ben will bong as the Brexit transition period ends at 11pm on December 31.
Third national lockdown looming after Christmas
A third national lockdown will be considered if coronavirus infections continue to rise after Christmas, Downing Street has suggested. More than 38 million people in England – 68pc of the population – will be in Tier 3 from Saturday after large parts of the South East were plunged into the harshest level of restrictions by ministers. Health Secretary Matt Hancock mounted the Commons pulpit like an earnest Methodist preacher to deliver his statement on the regional restrictions, according to this sketch by Madeline Grant. It comes as Christmas chaos looms for rail passengers as a second train operator has announced a series of cancellations, blaming Covid-related staff shortages. Matt satirises the despair felt by many grandparents this festive season approaches.
Meanwhile, GPs have been given new guidance that allows them to use Covid-19 vaccine doses that were previously being wasted, the Telegraph has learned. Every vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was expected to include five doses, allowing five people to get their first shot of the vaccine as the mass roll-out begins across the country. However, GPs have found that it is actually possible to make six doses out of the vials. Until Thursday, they were advised to dispose of the extra dose - meaning large volumes had to be thrown away. Read how the jab works.
Planets align for 'Star of Bethlehem' this Christmas
It is one of the central and most enduring elements of the Christmas story – the sighting of a bright star in the skies guiding the Wise Men to Bethlehem and heralding the birth of Jesus Christ. The Vatican now believes one explanation for the Star of Bethlehem may have been what is known as a 'Great Conjunction' of planets, in this case bringing Venus and Jupiter in close alignment and creating an unusually bright light in the sky above the Holy Land. And the cosmic phenomenon is set to take place once again – just four days before Christmas. Read how to watch it.
'Right to offend' | Two judges have struck a blow to enemies of free speech after ruling people should have the right to offend and even abuse each other without facing a police investigation. Presiding over a Court of Appeal case concerning the misgendering of a trans woman on Twitter, Lord Justice Bean and Mr Justice Warby said: "Freedom only to speak inoffensively is not worth having." Camilla Tominey has more.
Around the world: Co-pilot robot named after R2-D2
A US military aircraft has flown for the first time with an Artificial Intelligence robot as co-pilot, technology which could one day give America a huge edge over adversaries in the skies. The AI algorithm, known as Artuμ, flew this week alongside a human pilot on a U-2 Dragon Lady spy plane assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing at Beale Air Force Base in California. Read more and view more world pictures.
Damning report | Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has apologised for his role in the demise of London Capital & Finance, the investment firm that collapsed owing customers almost £240m.
'Big Six' left furious | The Premier League's biggest clubs are at war with the rest of the division after proposals to reintroduce the five substitute rule were dismissed for a third time. Read on for details.
One-pot pappardelle with melted onions and lemon | Settle down with this creamy, stocky pappardelle. Eleanor Steafel has this recipe and find more in the Cookbook newsletter.
Italian aviation's darkest secret | What happened to Flight 870 to pluck it so brutally from the sky 40 years ago? Chris Leadbeater retells the incredible story of the plane that broke apart in mid-air leaving no survivors in a disaster that is still, officially, unresolved.