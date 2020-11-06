Friday morning news briefing: Covid death toll graphs 'were wrong'

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing - on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.
Government's projected fatalities were overstated
They are the official projections that pushed England into a second lockdown. But key charts have been quietly revised to no longer suggest deaths could soon overtake those at the peak of the first wave. Documents released by the Government reveal that figures shown by Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance at a Downing Street press conference on Saturday were in fact too high and have now been "amended, after an error was found". Prof Carl Heneghan, from Oxford University, said it raises concern that a desire for lockdown had seen forecasts "systematically" exaggerated. Meanwhile, as many as 100 Conservative MPs are willing to rebel against extending the national lockdown after December 2. Bounced into a second shutdown he did not want, Fraser Nelson asks: Is Boris Johnson still in charge of No 10? And Matt finds a laugh in the No 10 slides for today's cartoon.
Trump fights to block Biden's path to victory
The uncertainty goes on. Joe Biden is inching his way to the White House as votes trickle in across the United States. But Donald Trump doubled down, telling Americans he has won the vote "legally" and suggesting he will take the fight to the Supreme Court. US Editor Ben Riley-Smith explains how his campaign launched lawsuits across the country, demanding recounts as the Republicans scramble to hold on to the presidency. In some areas, thousands of protesters took to the streets. Donald Trump Jr, the president's son, led calls for Republicans to stand behind his father, calling for "total war". The key states of Nevada, Arizona and Georgia are still counting, but Pennsylvania - where a victory for Mr Biden would win him the race - is set to announce its results this morning. Follow our liveblog and track the results.
In the end, will pollsters be found to have got it wrong? Our analysis explains why they should have paid much more attention to Facebook. These are the Biden advisers waiting in the wings - from the moderate to the radical. And, win or lose, Ryan Bourne argues that economic Trumpism looks like it is here to stay on Capitol Hill.
Growing pains: Britain gets that shrinking feeling
Britain is at risk of becoming the short man (and woman) of Europe. A landmark study has revealed that UK teenagers are not growing at the same rate as those in other countries because of a poor diet. In the first study of its kind, researchers found the global height ranking of 19-year-old Britons has worsened over 35 years. See how your height compares.
At a glance: More coronavirus headlines
- Analysis | Camilla Tominey: Lockdown rebellion far from over
- Christmas | 'As normal a time as possible', Prime Minister pledges
- Police | Care home 'rescue' arrest was 'distressing', No 10 admits
- Remembrance | Veterans banned from church 'risk pneumonia'
- Europe | Fear, confusion and mistrust: Views from across continent
Also in the news: Today's other headlines
Vanishing texts | The new "disappearing messages" feature on WhatsApp has been described as a "gift for groomers" by child safety campaigners who have warned it will provide an "invisibility cloak" for paedophiles. The messaging service, which is owned by Facebook, will soon let users set the app to automatically delete their messages after one week. The NSPCC warned it would help groomers "erase evidence".
- Interview | 'France will not give an inch on our freedoms'
- Oxford curator | Give bronzes back to Benin, says professor
- Royals | Future use of Princess Diana's childhood home in limbo
- 'Sight to behold' | Hidden Tudor window discovered by workmen
- News quiz | How many times did Connery appear as 007?
Around the world: Light shines in the dark
People of all faiths remembered the victims of Monday's terror attack in Vienna at a candlelit vigil. Four people were killed by an Isil sympathiser who went on a shooting spree. View a gallery of more world pictures.
Comment and analysis
- Leo McKinstry | Are Downing St socialists any better than Corbyn?
- Telegraph View | Why were we shown the wrong figures?
- Reader letters | Serious questions about the PM's leadership skills
- Madeline Grant | Fiscal incontinence and a mounting pile of debt
- Judith Woods | Can we stop drinking so much this lockdown?
You Are Not Alone: Getting you through lockdown
- Buy British, Buy Local campaign | 23 best independent brands to shop now
- Exercise and diet | How to avoid mistakes we all made in the last lockdown
- Good News newsletter | Positive tales and uplifting stories of community
Business and money briefing
Buyout talks | One of Britain's oldest insurance firms could fall into foreign ownership after attracting a £7.1bn takeover offer from Canadian and Scandinavian rivals. Insurer RSA said it has received a potential 685p-per-share cash offer and that its board is minded to accept.
- Property | The housing markets heading towards a cliff edge
- Investment tip | Divis decimated, but there are recovery signs
- Alex cartoon | See our cartoonist's latest work on world of finance
Sport briefing
Football U-turn | Premier League clubs have agreed to pull the plug on controversial pay-per-view match broadcasts following weeks of outcry from fans and politicians. A climbdown - less than a month since the deal was announced with BT and Sky Sports - was hailed by supporter groups as a David and Goliath-style victory over billionaire club owners.
- Arsenal 4 Molde 1 | Perfect Europa League record
- Ludogorets 1 Tottenham 3 | Kane joins 200 club
- Alexander Zverev | Ex 'tried to kill herself after abuse'
Tonight's dinner
Slow cooked tomato sauce | Serve this dish by Eleanor Stefeal with a mound of spaghetti cooked al dente. Read the recipe.
And finally... for this morning's downtime
Mustique in 12 photographs | Lady Anne Glenconner opens her photo album and relives her heady days on Mustique with Mick Jagger, Rupert Everett and Princess Margaret. View the pictures.