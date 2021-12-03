Friday’s live high school football scores in North Carolina

The Canadian Press

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia was in a class by herself in the season-opening women's World Cup downhill Friday. The Italian's winning time in Lake Louise, Alta., was almost a second and a half faster than runner-up Breezy Johnson of the United States. In a sport where competitors are often separated by hundredths of a second, the reigning Olympic downhill champion's margin of victory was an eon. Goggia, 29, also extended her streak of downhill victories to five straight dating back to last