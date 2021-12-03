Friday’s live high school football scores in North Carolina
The N.C. High School Athletic Association state semifinals are Friday.
You can follow along with live scores here throughout the evening.
Friday’s schedule
Class 4A
West
Chambers (13-1) at Hough (14-0), 7
East
Rolesville (9-5) at Cardinal Gibbons (12-2)
Next Saturday’s state final, 7 p.m. at NC State: semifinal winners
Class 3A
West
South Point (11-3) at Dudley (13-1)
East
Jacksonville (11-2) at J.H. Rose (10-4)
Next Saturday’s state final, 7 p.m. at UNC: semifinal winners
Class 2A
West
East Surry (13-0) at Shelby (13-1)
East
Wallace-Rose Hill (12-2) at Princeton (13-0)
Next Saturday’s state final, 3 p.m., at NC State: semifinal winners
Class 1A
West
Robbinsville (10-3) at Mitchell County (12-2)
East
Pender County (10-3) at Tarboro (12-1)
Next Saturday’s state final, noon, at UNC: semifinal winners