Friday’s live high school football scores in North Carolina

Langston Wertz Jr.
·1 min read

The N.C. High School Athletic Association state semifinals are Friday.

You can follow along with live scores here throughout the evening.

Friday’s schedule

Class 4A

West

Chambers (13-1) at Hough (14-0), 7

East

Rolesville (9-5) at Cardinal Gibbons (12-2)

Next Saturday’s state final, 7 p.m. at NC State: semifinal winners

Class 3A

West

South Point (11-3) at Dudley (13-1)

East

Jacksonville (11-2) at J.H. Rose (10-4)

Next Saturday’s state final, 7 p.m. at UNC: semifinal winners

Class 2A

West

East Surry (13-0) at Shelby (13-1)

East

Wallace-Rose Hill (12-2) at Princeton (13-0)

Next Saturday’s state final, 3 p.m., at NC State: semifinal winners

Class 1A

West

Robbinsville (10-3) at Mitchell County (12-2)

East

Pender County (10-3) at Tarboro (12-1)

Next Saturday’s state final, noon, at UNC: semifinal winners

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories