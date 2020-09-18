The Friday List: From Netflix's Ratched to folklore around supernatural cats, your weekly calendar of virtual events

With the threat of the coronavirus a near persistent reality, most of the public events that have been taking place over the last few weeks have been steeped in the shadow of apprehension and gloom. So, while life has returned to a considerably normal pace, the necessity of staying at home to maintain social distancing and curb the spread of COVID-19 has made our leisure time a largely virtual experience. And even as we have begun to ease out of the most stringent of restrictions, the landscape of our engagements and weekly dosages of entertainment continues to be moderated digitally, through the screen.

Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences " performances, talks, tours, screenings " to mark on your weekly calendar. On this week's #FridayList: an online course on the Mahabharata, Netflix's Ratched and folk stories about supernatural cats.

" Virtual exhibit

This weekend, the Ishara Art Foundation is set to unveil its new exhibit, >Every Soiled Page, featuring paintings, drawings, prints as well as a performance installation by artists including Anju Dodiya, Astha Butail and Sunil Padwal, among others. Curated by Sabih Ahmed, the exhibit will bring forth surfaces and materials "on which memories, traces, imprints and songs reside", while the performance installation will imbue readings, recitals, inscriptions and annotations into this artistic space. On display till December, Every Soiled Page promises to be a virtual tour which will take connoisseurs of art down forgotten memories and interesting places.

To view the virtual exhibit, click here.

When: 19 September to 19 December

" Talks and panel discussions

An online panel discussion brought about this Friday by Zubaan Projects is set to talk about >Food Cultures in the Northeast to mark its 10th anniversary year as part of its ongoing Cultures of Peace festival. Organised in collaboration with the Heinrich BÃ¶ll Foundation/ Stiftung, the theme of the festival for this quarter of 2020 is food and this discussion will be centred on the politics of food production and consumption in the northeastern part of India. Among the panelists will be Seno Tsuah, a community development leader and Amba Jamir, who has been working on resource management and conservation in Nagaland, in a conversation moderated by Dolly Kikon, a lecturer for the Anthropology and Development Programme at the University of Melbourne. For students of cultural anthropology, researchers and those interested in policies around food and nutrition, this panel discussion is sure to be an insightful session.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 18 September (2 pm)

Experiencing Indian Musical Traditions is an online session created by AVID Learning as part of its ongoing virtual programs which aim to continue the flow of conversations and ideas virtually during this period of social distancing. To be hosted on Monday evening, this session will have classical vocalist and director of the Indian Music Experience Museum, Manasi Prasad, as the host, in a talk which promises to walk audiences through the diverse musical traditions practiced in India and how to best appreciate these art forms. For connoisseurs of Indian classical art, this talk is the place to be.

When: 21 September

Where: AVID Learning's YouTube channel

The Beatles in India, a session brought about by AVID Learning, is sure to be an interesting talk which explores the days that this hugely popular band spent in the country. Hosted by journalist and author Ajoy Bose, the session will dive into the experiences of this rock band formed in the 1960s in Liverpool and how they decided to come to India. What got John Lennon to Rishikesh, how did the band produce so many songs during this retreat and what is the musical culture that they left behind? Attend this talk to know more about The Beatles' life in India.

When: 23 September

Where: AVID Learning's YouTube channel

This week, a wonderfully weird online session organised by Atlas Obscura is >The Supernatural Cats of Japan in which author and folklorist Zack Davisson is set to talk about spooky felines. From the mysterious realm of kaibyÅ (supernatural cats) he will retrieve for audiences deep, intriguing secrets about these mysterious creatures elaborating on the subject using dozens of ukiyo-e prints taken from his book around these creatures. For cat lovers and Japanophiles and everyone interested in ominous folklore, this talk is definitely a must attend. This session is part of Atlas Obscura's Fan Favorites Week.