The Friday List: From a conclave on architecture and design to horror movies for Halloween, your weekly calendar of virtual events

Compiled by Aishwarya Sahasrabudhe

While numbers point to a significant slowdown in the spread of the coronavirus in the country, some parts of the world are seeing a resurgence of symptomatic patients ushering in the second wave of the pandemic. Amidst it all, reducing public gatherings, celebrating of some of our much-awaited festivals in the most low-key ways and avoiding spending too much time outdoors are measures that continue to be taken to reduce the threat of the COVID-19 virus. So, even as we are free from some of the more stringent restrictions, the landscape of our engagements and weekly dosages of entertainment is still moderated digitally, through the screen.

Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences " performances, talks, tours, screenings " to mark on your weekly calendar. On this week's #FridayList: a talk on textiles from Rajasthan, a conclave on architecture and design and Netflix's His House, a real Halloween treat.

" Talks

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), Mumbai will be hosting virtually the 36th Coomaraswamy Memorial Lecture this Friday on the >Aesthetics of Seva by scholar, translator and writer Tridip Suhrud. Organised in memory of the eminent historian and philosopher of Indian art, Ananda Kentish Coomaraswamy, Suhrud's lecture will focus on the tenets of Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of seva or service. Having held the position of the director and chief editor of the Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust, Suhrud is sure to draw on his knowledge and experiences of the workings of Gandhian value systems and their reflections in the modern world. For enthusiasts of art history and Gandhian ideology, this session is definitely the place to be.

To register for the lecture, click here.

When: 31 October (5.30 pm)

When an art form is practised consistently for years, it ceases to be a mere hobby and becomes a way of life so much so that the influence of a performing art is felt strongly in our thought processes, conversations and opinions. To discuss this very technique of incorporating elements of performing arts in everyday life and hone a complete personality, National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai has brought forth a talk by the stalwart >Tushar Guha. Organised as part of NCPA's Utkarsh series, Guha's talk will expound his philosophy of future realities, the use of performing arts for effective communication and the nuanced aspects within these art forms which can be used to develop our personality. For artists and non-artists both, the live virtual discussion with this exponent of Indian classical, folk and western dance, is sure to be a thoroughly insightful session with practical applications in everyday life.

When: 30 October (5 pm)

Where: NCPA, Mumbai's Facebook page

Through its ongoing Roots of Rajasthan series, Sahapedia has been bringing forth the cultures and aesthetics of this richly traditional state through a host of talks and panel discussions. The upcoming lecture by Meenakshi Singh, a professor at the Indian Institute of Craft and Design, is set to focus on >Textiles of Rajasthan: A Rich Living Tradition. The session will delve into the present trends in Rajasthani textiles, innovations in the craft, revival projects and the way material is being re-branded for newer and emerging markets. Rajasthan is a land known for its production of a variety of fabrics, intricate techniques of woodblock printing and cotton embroidery like gota and zardozi employed by generations of craftsmen. The region offers a rich collection of textiles, the talk becoming an entry way into this world of ethnic fabric and design " a must attend for all fashion enthusiasts.

When: 30 October (5 pm)

Where: Sahapedia's Facebook page

In >Ramayana and the Limits of Dharma, author and translator Arshia Sattar writes about the virtue exalted in the great Indian epic, understanding it as a multiplicity of choices wherein picking one path over another might as well mean being wrong as often as we are right. A conversation between the author and critic Somak Ghoshal, organised by the Bangalore International Centre and Harper Collins India, will bring forth insights into the conundrum of dharma which is at the core of the Ramayana to draw out how a single template for right and wrong has remained absent from its teachings. Touching upon the meaning of finding one's own dharma for oneself and carrying the weight of its consequences, this virtual session promises to be an interesting and even a bit philosophical one, diving right into the crux of what it means to follow this arduous path.

Story continues