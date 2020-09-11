The Friday List: From Cavalli's music to touring the world through 80 trees, your weekly calendar of virtual events

Compiled by Aishwarya Sahasrabudhe

As we ease into the new normal, so do we continue our tryst with online events, programs and concerts. We have eased out of the most stringent of restrictions but our leisure time has largely become a virtual experience. And in keeping up with social distancing norms to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the landscape of our engagements and weekly dosages of entertainment continues to be moderated digitally, through the screen.

Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences " performances, talks, tours, screenings " to mark on your weekly calendar. On this week's #FridayList: tracing the history of Carnatic music, a talk on how different alcohols were discovered and Cavalli's compositions performed by The Swan Consort.

" Music

Brought about by the Royal Opera House, Mumbai as part of its online programs is an excerpt from a recital performed by the >Many Roots Ensemble at the 2020 Kala Ghoda Arts Festival. Featuring evolving collaborative music, the 30-minute-long archived concert incorporates strands from various genres such as jazz, folk, funk, reggae and more with varied musicians discovering the many roots and backgrounds of so many distinct styles. Tune in to catch this online concert in which the ensemble seamlessly blends together diverse sounds which transcend cultures, borders and generations to produce an invigorating effect.

When: 12 September

Where: Royal Opera House, Mumbai's YouTube channel

The Swan Consort will also be seen in recital this week presenting a program of sacred music composed by the Venetian artist, Francesco Cavalli. Recorded at London's Holy Trinity Church Rotherhithe in August 2020, the choir ensemble will present Cavalli Musiche Sacre: Music from a time of Plague, particularly relevant to our time. As we battle the coronavirus pandemic, so did the 17th century Italy " when Cavalli wrote his music " find itself engulfed in plague outbreaks, disease and death. The composer himself witnessed great tragedy including the death of friends and colleagues, confinement and loss of employment. One of the first composers of the opera, he infused pathos and joy into his music and wrote psalms with great sensitivity and unconventional settings for the service of Vespers. Plug into this recorded recital to enjoy the music of Cavalli as performed by The Swan Consort.

When: 16 September

Where: Royal Opera House, Mumbai's YouTube channel

Songs of Devotion and Ecstasy is a concert that seeks to celebrate the Varkari tradition through bhajan, a musical rendering of verses seeped in devotion. Performed by singer-priest Avadhoot Gandhi, the recital was recorded live at a temple in Alandi near Pune and will showcase a musical tradition that has trickled down through generations within the Varkari Sampradaya. Saint-poets of the bhakti movement have left behind a multitude of verses which are used not only to evoke the cultural and spiritual fervour of Maharashtra's varkari tradition but also to impart social messages among the people. Tune in to this mesmerising performance this weekend to dive into the music and faith extolled in Gandhi's bhajans.

Tickets for this event are available on Insider.in.

When: 12 September (7 pm)

" Talks

Through its ongoing online sessions, AVID Learning will also be screening the talk, >The Future of Folk and Tribal Art by Rasika Kajaria, the co-founder and director of Tribal Art Form (TAF) and director of Exhibit320. The session promises to be an insight into what it means to shape a future for traditional folk forms such that they remain relevant to an age complete with technology, social media and a vast playing field for the arts. For those interested in learning more about folk and tribal art forms, their enduring presence in our culture and the way for a future in which they continue to thrive, this is the place to be.

When: 14 September (7 pm)

Where: AVID Learning's YouTube channel

In yet another online talk titled Creative Dignity: The Future of Crafts Post-COVID, speaker Latika Khosla will walk audiences through the impact of the coronavirus on the world of art and explain the kind of scenario that can be predicted for this field once the pandemic blows over. The Founder-Director of Freedom Tree Design, Khosla's talk is sure to be an informative digital session in which the speaker dives into the field of crafts which, like most other forms of art and livelihoods, has suffered tough blows during the COVID-19 pandemic.