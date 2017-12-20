Friday leads Abilene Christian to 109-60 win

ABILENE, Texas (AP) -- Jalone Friday scored 19 points and Drake Green added 15 as Abilene Christian dominated Arlington Baptist 109-60 on Tuesday night.

Abilene Christian (8-4), which has won five of its last six games, sprinted to a 35-16 lead and took a 59-29 advantage into the break. The Wildcats won the second half 50-31 over the NCCAA team.

ACU had won four straight before dropping a 67-65 decision at Lipscomb on Sunday.

The Wildcats made 15 of 32 from distance while limiting Arlington Baptist to 7-of-17 shooting. ACU also hit 45 of 70 (64 percent) from the floor. The Patriots made 23 of 61 (38 percent).

Friday drilled 5 of 7 from distance. Green nailed all five attempts from beyond the arc. Payten Ricks added 11 points and Jaren Lewis chipped in 10 as five Wildcats scored in double digits.

Markel Semien led Arlington Baptist with 15 points.