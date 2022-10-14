Friday’s HS Football Primer: previews for all Meck, key regional contests, schedule, picks

A preview for Week 9 of the high school football season.

Friday’s Previews

(Observer’s Sweet 16 rankings are included)

Mecklenburg County

No. 8 Ardrey Kell (6-1, 3-0 SoMeck 4A) at Harding (2-5, 1-2), 7 p.m. – Knights’ QB Josh Leclair had another big game last week, completed 16-of-21 passes for 263 yards. That could be trouble for a Harding defense that has struggled at times against the pass. Harding will be hoping to catch Ardrey Kell looking ahead to its showdown next week with Olympic.

No. 4 Charlotte Catholic (6-1, 4-0 Southwestern 4A) at No. 7 Butler (7-1, 4-0), 7 p.m. – It’s a showdown for first place in the conference, matching two teams that have powerful running attacks and can throw the ball effectively. For the visiting Cougars, RB Griffine Sovine has rushed for more than yards and 15 touchdowns, and QB Sean Boyle has passed for 1,065 yards.

Butler’s standout sophomore QB, Zach Lawrence, has 1,172 passing yards and 18 touchdowns this season. Sophomore WR Dequadre Currence has 23 receptions and seven of those scoring tosses from Lawrence.

Strangely, although these schools are longtime powers, their only previous meeting was last season, when Butler won 28-21.

No. 11 Charlotte Christian (5-2, 1-0 Big South) at No. 1 Providence Day (7-0, 1-0), 7 p.m. – This is the much-awaited Big South showdown, between two teams with state championship aspirations (although Rabun Gap could have something to say about that). In fact, these teams have met in the regular season and the playoffs four of the last five years.

The visiting Knights can throw the ball, as demonstrated last week by QB Cam Estep (9-of-9, 275 yards, five touchdowns), but RB Kyron Jones is averaging 123 rushing yards a game. Providence Day, of course, is led by heavily-recruited QB Jadyn Davis, who has completed 77 percent of his passes for 1,671 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Charlotte Country Day (4-4) at Christ School (3-4), 7 p.m. – Charlotte Country Day has won three of its last four games, and the offense seems to be coming into its own. The Buccaneers are averaging more than 300 yards’ offense per game. The host Greenies have a rugged defense that averages eight tackles for loss and five sacks a contest.

Christ the King (6-1, 2-1 Catawba Shores 1A-2A) at Winston-Salem Prep (2-4, 1-2), 7 p.m. – The Crusaders aim to stay in the title race and pad their 1A playoff resume in this road game. Jack Dulski is coming off a big game, with two interceptions and six pass receptions for 146 yards last Friday.

Community School of Davidson (6-1) at Lake Norman Charter (4-3), 7 p.m. – Several of the smaller schools in north Mecklenburg are having big seasons, including this duo. Lake Norman Charter has a budding star in sophomore QB Grayson Harvey, who has more than 1,100 passing yards this season. But that pales in comparison to Community School of Davidson senior QB A.J. Sirianni, who has thrown for 2,100-plus yards.

Corvian Community (3-3) at Covenant Day (5-2), 7 p.m. – Covenant Day got off to its best-ever start this season, going 5-0, but now is trying to snap a two-game losing skid. Corvian Community is in its first year of football, but the Cardinals have been a pain to opponents, losing by less than a touchdown to teams with winning records, like Christ the King and Lake Norman Charter.

Hickory Grove Christian (7-0) at Asheville Christian (2-5), 7 p.m. – The Hickory Grove Express heads to the high country, with the Lions already setting a school record last week with their seventh straight victory. The Lions have one of the area’s most powerful offensive weapons in RB Anthony Hawkins, who rushed for 323 yards last week. Asheville Christian QB Javier Rice has thrown for more than 2,300 yards but has been picked off 14 times.

No. 10 Independence (6-1, 2-1 Southwestern 4A) at East Mecklenburg (2-5, 1-2), 7 p.m. – It’s a meeting of two longtime east-side rivals, whose programs are in very different places. The visiting Patriots, under coach D.J. McFadden, are almost certainly playoff-bound behind sophomore QB Justin Little and his 1,521 passing yards. East Mecklenburg, meanwhile, is trying to rebuild its program but has a keeper in RB Nyron Paige, who has a pair of 100-yard rushing efforts this season.

No. 13 Mallard Creek (5-2, 3-0 Queen City 3A-4A) at No. 2 Hough (6-1, 4-0), 7 p.m. – Mallard Creek coach Kennedy Tinsley said early in the season that his team’s offense needed to develop, and that seems to be happening. Junior QB Tre Robinson and senior QB Justin Wheeler have led an offense that has scored 130 points in the Mavericks’ last three games.

Hough, meanwhile, has not allowed more than one touchdown in a game since its season-opening loss to Dutch Fork. DB Xavier McIntyre has three interceptions and a fumble recovery, and the Huskies are averaging about four sacks per game.

North Mecklenburg (4-3, 1-2 Queen City 3A-4A) at No. 3 Chambers (5-2, 2-1), 7 p.m. – The Vikings’ ground game produced three touchdowns last week in a 23-14 victory over West Mecklenburg. But their defense will need a big game to control Chambers, which got a 10-of-13 passing performance (with four touchdowns) last week from QB Bubba Camp.

Palisades (1-6, 0-4) at Berry Academy (1-7, 0-4), 7 p.m. – The first-year Pumas are coming off an impressive 24-17 loss to Myers Park last week and would seem to have a shot at their first victory over a North Carolina and conference opponent. QB Demetrius Hargroves and WR Cameron Macon form a strong passing combination for Berry.

Providence (2-5, 0-3 Southwestern 4A) at Rocky River (1-6, 1-2), 7 p.m. – After losing to the conference’s three power teams, Providence finishes the season with three games against second-division squads. Stopping Shrine Bowl RB Luke Bailey (1,335 rushing yards) will be Rocky River’s top priority this week.

Rabun Gap School (5-2) at Charlotte Latin (4-2), 7 p.m. – The visiting Eagles beat Charlotte Christian in their last outing and now tackle another Big South foe. Sophomore QB Gavin Owens has thrown for 1,450 yards this season. But the host Hawks feature one of the area’s best defenses, allowing an average of 16 points a game. Aaron Steele Logan had 15 tackles, four for losses, a sack and a forced fumble for Latin last week.

South Mecklenburg (3-4, 2-1 SoMeck 4A) at No. 9 Olympic (7-0, 3-0), 7 p.m. – Sabres’ QB Cam Reese threw for two scores in last week’s loss to Ardrey Kell and leads a solid offense. But the Sabres will need a much stronger defensive effort against a Trojan attack led by QB Elijah Holmes, who is nearing the 2,000-yard passing mark this season and has no interceptions in 125 passing attempts. Olympic’s Eliyt Nairne had five tackles, a fumble recovery and three pass break-ups last week.

SouthLake-Davidson Day (0-7) vs. Cabarrus Warriors (5-2), at Cannon School, 7 p.m. – The Warriors hope to run their winning streak to four games in this contest, at Cannon School. QB Tyler Green has thrown for more than 1,200 yards this season and leads an explosive air attack. The visiting Eagles are coming off their best performance, a 25-12 loss two weeks ago to unbeaten Hickory Grove Christian.

West Mecklenburg (4-4, 0-4 Queen City 3A-4A) at Hopewell (1-6, 0-3), 7 p.m. – The visiting Hawks scored 152 points in their first four games (all victories) and 20 in their last four (all losses), although most of the losses were against highly-ranked foes. Hopewell is allowing an average of about 48 points a game in its last five contests.

Outside Mecklenburg

Bunker Hill (7-0, 4-0 Catawba Valley 2A) at No. 14 Maiden (6-1, 4-0), 7:30 p.m. – Bunker Hill hasn’t beaten Maiden in at least two decades, and the last time the teams played a close game was in 2009 (a 21-10 Maiden victory). Is this a year when things change? The visiting Bears have a balanced attack, led by WR-KR Xavier McCleave, who is averaging 100 yards of receiving and kick return yardage per game. Maiden QB Wesley Thompson has thrown for 21 touchdowns and is averaging 245 passing yards a contest.

Burns (6-1, 3-0 Southern Piedmont 1A-2A) at East Gaston (5-2, 3-0), 7:30 p.m. – Burns seems headed for an Oct. 28 showdown with Shelby for the conference title, but East Gaston could provide the Bulldogs with a test. Sirr Stovall (936 yards, nine touchdowns) leads the Warrior ground game. Burns can pile up big passing numbers, and QB Ben Mauney completed 13-of-19 tosses for 232 yards last week.

Cox Mill (5-2, 2-1 Greater Metro 4 4A) at Lake Norman (6-1, 2-1), 7:30 p.m. – It seems as if there are one or two big games each week in the Greater Metro 4, and this week it’s the Chargers and Wildcats. Cox Mill QB Dymere Edwards threw for 335 yards and five touchdowns last week. Lake Norman’s stout defense collapsed Friday in a 55-10 loss to Hickory Ridge, and the pass defense was singed. The Wildcats had surrendered only 44 totals points in their previous six games.

Northwest Cabarrus (7-1, 4-0 South Piedmont 3A) at Concord (3-4, 3-1), 7 p.m. – On paper, it would look as if the visiting Trojans will win again and clinch a tie for the conference championship. LB Donovan Thompson had five tackles and two interceptions last week for Northwest Cabarrus. But Concord has won three of its last four. DE Trent Maillie had seven tackles, a sack and three quarterback hurries last Friday.

This week’s schedule

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

THURSDAY

Southern Piedmont 1A-2A

Shelby (4-3, 3-0) at Bessemer City (2-6, 2-2), late

FRIDAY

Queen City 3A-4A

Mallard Creek (5-2, 3-0) at Hough (6-1, 4-0), 7

North Mecklenburg (4-3, 1-2) at Chambers (5-2, 2-1), 7

West Mecklenburg (4-4, 0-4) at Hopewell (1-6, 0-3), 7

South Meck 4A

Ardrey Kell (6-1, 3-0) at Harding (2-5, 1-2), 7

Palisades (1-6, 0-4) at Berry Academy (1-7, 0-4), 7

South Mecklenburg (3-4, 2-1) at Olympic (7-0, 3-0), 7

Southwestern 4A

Charlotte Catholic (6-1, 4-0) at Butler (7-1, 4-0), 7

Independence (6-1, 2-1) at East Mecklenburg (2-5, 1-2), 7

Providence (2-5, 0-3) at Rocky River (1-6, 1-2), 7

Big South

Charlotte Christian (5-2, 1-0) at Providence Day (7-0, 1-0), 7

Greater Metro 4 4A

A.L. Brown (4-3, 1-3) at South Iredell (4-3, 1-2)

Cox Mill (5-2, 2-1) at Lake Norman (6-1, 2-1)

West Cabarrus (0-7, 0-4) at Mooresville (6-1, 3-0)

Southern Carolina 4A

Marvin Ridge (3-4, 1-1) at Piedmont (0-7, 0-2), 7

Porter Ridge (4-3, 1-1) at Cuthbertson (2-5, 0-2), 7

Weddington (6-1, 2-0) at Sun Valley (3-4, 2-0), 7

Northwestern 3A-4A

Alexander Central (3-4, 1-1) at South Caldwell (4-3, 0-2)

Freedom (4-3, 1-1) at Ashe County (2-5, 0-2)

Hibriten (3-4, 2-0) at Watauga (6-1, 2-0)

Sandhills 3A-4A

Hoke County (4-4, 2-2) at Union Pines (2-5, 0-3)

Richmond Senior (4-4, 3-1) at Lee County (6-1, 2-1)

Scotland County (4-3, 2-1) at Pinecrest (5-2, 3-0)

Big South 3A

Crest (5-2, 3-1) at Forestview (3-4, 2-2)

Hunter Huss (2-5, 1-3) at North Gaston (0-7, 0-4)

Kings Mountain (7-0, 4-0) at Stuart Cramer (3-4, 1-3)

South Point (6-1, 3-1) at Ashbrook (4-3, 2-2)

South Piedmont 3A

Jesse Carson (2-5, 1-2) at East Rowan (0-7, 0-3), 7

Northwest Cabarrus (7-1, 4-0) at Concord (3-4, 3-1), 7

West Rowan (5-2, 2-1) at Central Cabarrus (3-4, 2-1), 7

Western Foothills 3A

East Lincoln (7-0, 4-0) at St. Stephens (3-4, 2-2)

Fred T. Foard (0-7, 0-4) at North Lincoln (2-5, 2-2)

North Iredell (1-6, 1-3) at Statesville (4-3, 3-1)

West Iredell (1-6, 1-3) at Hickory (5-2, 3-1)

Rocky River 2A-3A

Forest Hills (7-0, 2-0) at West Stanly (3-4, 0-1), 7Monroe (6-1, 1-0) at Parkwood (4-4, 1-1), 7

Catawba Valley 2A

Bandys (2-5, 1-3) at Newton-Conover (2-5, 1-3)

Bunker Hill (7-0, 4-0) at Maiden (6-1, 4-0)

Lincolnton (4-3, 3-1) at East Burke (3-4, 1-3)

West Lincoln (5-2, 2-2) at West Caldwell (0-7, 0-4)

Mountain Foothills 2A

Patton (1-6, 1-2) at Brevard (3-4, 2-1)

Polk County (4-3, 2-1) at Chase (7-0, 3-0)

R-S Central (3-5, 1-3) at East Rutherford (1-7, 0-4)

Catawba Shores 1A-2A

Christ the King (6-1, 2-1) at Winston-Salem Prep (2-4, 1-2), 7

Mountain Island Charter (2-4, 0-4) at Bishop McGuinness (1-6, 0-3), 7

Pine Lake Prep (7-0, 4-0) at Carver (2-5, 1-2), 7

Central Carolina 1A-2A

Lexington (2-5, 2-1) at Salisbury (7-1, 4-0)

North Rowan (4-3, 1-2) at West Davidson (2-5, 0-3)

South Davidson (3-5, 0-4) at East Davidson (4-3, 2-1)

Southern Piedmont 1A-2A

Burns (6-1, 3-0) at East Gaston (5-2, 3-0)

Cherryville (3-4, 1-2) at Thomas Jefferson Academy (0-7, 0-4)

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Draughn (7-1, 4-0) at Rosman (0-8, 0-4)

Madison County (2-5, 1-2) at Avery County (1-6, 1-2)

Mountain Heritage (3-4, 3-0) at Mitchell County (4-3, 2-1)

Yadkin Valley 1A-2A

Albemarle (2-5, 1-1) at Mount Pleasant (5-2, 2-0)

Jay M. Robinson (6-1, 2-0) at Union Academy (1-6, 0-2)

South Stanly (0-7, 0-2) at North Stanly (4-3, 1-1)

N.C. Independent Association

Carolina Bearcats (2-4, 1-0) at North Wake Saints (3-3, 0-1), 7

South Wake Crusaders (1-5, 1-0) at Sandhills Titans (1-4, 0-1), 7

Virginia Spartans (1-4, 0-1) vs. Hickory Hawks (4-2, 1-0), at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ.

Nonconference

Charlotte Country Day (4-4) at Christ School (3-4), 7

Community School of Davidson (6-1) at Lake Norman Charter (4-3), 7

Corvian Community (3-3) at Covenant Day (5-2), 7

Hickory Grove Christian (7-0) at Asheville Christian (2-5), 7

Metrolina Christian (2-5) at High Point Christian (3-4), 7

Rabun Gap (GA) School (5-2) at Charlotte Latin (4-2), 7

SouthLake-Davidson Day (0-7) vs. Cabarrus Warriors (5-2), at Cannon School, 7

SATURDAY

Pioneer Football

Cabarrus Stallions (2-4, 2-0) at Georgia Force (4-2, 2-0), 7

True Institute (0-2, 0-2) at Anderson Cavaliers (1-4, 0-2)

Idle: Anson County, Garinger, Hickory Ridge, Highland Tech, Myers Park, South Rowan