Friday’s high school state quarterfinal football scores in North Carolina

The N.C. High School Athletic Association state quarterfinals are Friday.

One game is kicking off at noon: Panther Creek at Cardinal Gibbons

Gibbons, which is near N.C. State, allows the Wolfpack to use it campus for parking. NC State hosts North Carolina Friday night.

Follow back all day for scores and semifinal pairings. A full schedule is below

Friday’s quarterfinals

Class 4A

West

East Forsyth (11-1) at Hough (13-0)

Chambers (12-1) at Weddington (12-1)

East

Rolesville (8-5) at Leesville Road (10-2)

Panther Creek (10-3) at Cardinal Gibbons (11-2), noon

Class 3A

West

South Point (10-3) at Crest (10-2)

Dudley (12-1) at Statesville (12-0)

East

Jacksonville (10-2) at Eastern Alamance (10-1)

Scotland County (8-4) at J.H. Rose (9-4)

Class 2A

West

Reidsville (12-0) at Shelby (12-1)

Maiden (13-0) at East Surry (12-0)

East

St. Pauls (11-0) at Princeton (12-0)

Wallace-Rose Hill (11-2) at Northeastern (12-0)

Class 1A

West

Murphy (9-4) at Robbinsville (9-3)

Mitchell County (11-2) at Mount Airy (13-0)

East

Northampton County (10-2) at Tarboro (11-1)

Pender County (9-3) at Pinetown Northside (11-1)





