Friday’s high school state quarterfinal football scores in North Carolina
The N.C. High School Athletic Association state quarterfinals are Friday.
One game is kicking off at noon: Panther Creek at Cardinal Gibbons
Gibbons, which is near N.C. State, allows the Wolfpack to use it campus for parking. NC State hosts North Carolina Friday night.
Follow back all day for scores and semifinal pairings. A full schedule is below
Friday’s quarterfinals
Class 4A
West
East Forsyth (11-1) at Hough (13-0)
Chambers (12-1) at Weddington (12-1)
East
Rolesville (8-5) at Leesville Road (10-2)
Panther Creek (10-3) at Cardinal Gibbons (11-2), noon
Class 3A
West
South Point (10-3) at Crest (10-2)
Dudley (12-1) at Statesville (12-0)
East
Jacksonville (10-2) at Eastern Alamance (10-1)
Scotland County (8-4) at J.H. Rose (9-4)
Class 2A
West
Reidsville (12-0) at Shelby (12-1)
Maiden (13-0) at East Surry (12-0)
East
St. Pauls (11-0) at Princeton (12-0)
Wallace-Rose Hill (11-2) at Northeastern (12-0)
Class 1A
West
Murphy (9-4) at Robbinsville (9-3)
Mitchell County (11-2) at Mount Airy (13-0)
East
Northampton County (10-2) at Tarboro (11-1)
Pender County (9-3) at Pinetown Northside (11-1)