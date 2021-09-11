Friday’s high school football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule
How the Sweet 16 fared
Rank
School (Cl)
Record
Friday
Next Week
1
Chambers (4A)
(4-0)
d. Hickory Ridge 34-27
at West Meck
2
Hough (4A)
(3-0)
d. Cox Mill 48-7
at North Meck
3
Charlotte Catholic (4A)
(2-1)
lost 28-10 to Blessed Trinity
vs. Providence
4
Weddington (4A)
(3-1)
lost 38-21 to Ardrey Kell
idle
5
Richmond (4A)
(3-1)
d. South View 23-15
Pinecrest
6
Butler (4A)
(1-2)
idle
Garinger
7
Myers Park (4A)
(2-2)
lost 44-17 to Buford (GA)
at Berry
8
Salisbury (2A)
(3-0)
d. South Rowan 53-0
at West Davidson
9
South Mecklenburg (4A)
(3-1)
d. Cuthbertson 34-16
Catawba Ridge
10
Shelby (2A)
(2-1)
lost 51-37 to South Pointe
Cherryville
11
Hickory Ridge (4A)
(2-2)
lost 34-27 to Chambers
AL Brown
12
Ardrey Kell (4A)
(3-0)
d. Weddington 38-21
at Porter Ridge
13
Maiden (2A)
(4-0)
d. Christ School 27-21
at East Burke
14
Kings Mountain (3A)
(2-1)
idle
at Hunter Huss
15
Mallard Creek (4A)
(1-1)
lost 38-14 to Gaffney (SC)
West Charlotte
16
Burns (2A)
(2-2)
lost 28-20 to Watauga
Highland Tech
FRIDAY’S SCORES
Mecklenburg nonconference
Ardrey Kell 38, Weddington 21
Buford (GA) 44, Myers Park 17
Chambers 34, Hickory Ridge 27
Charlotte Christian 3, Legion Collegiate 0
Charlotte Latin 41, Forest Hills 10
Christ the King (1-1) at Bessemer City (0-3)
Gaffney 38, Mallard Creek 14
Hammond School, SC 23, Charlotte Country Day 7
Harding 16, West Mecklenburg 7
Hickory Grove 14, Lake Norman Charter 9
Hough 48, Cox Mill 7
Independence 51, Hopewell 0
Metrolina Christian 13, Covenant Day 7
North Mecklenburg 30, Berry 22
Olympic 51, East Mecklenburg 7
Providence Day 53, Carolina Bearcats 0
Ravenscroft (1-1) at SouthLake Christian (0-2), late
Roswell (GA) Blessed Trinity 28, Charlotte Catholic 10
Rocky River 34, Sun Valley 14
South Meckenburg 34, Cuthbertson 16
Big South 3A
Crest 46, North Gaston 21
Nonconference
Alexander Central 28, R-S Central 8
Bunker Hill 41, North Iredell 0
Cabarrus Warriors (1-1) at Concord (0-1), 7
Catawba Ridge, SC 21, West Cabarrus 14
Cherryville (1-1) at Chase (3-0)
Davie County 51, Mooresville 34
Draughn (0-2) at Highland Tech (0-2)
East Forsyth 59, South Iredell 7
Freedom 42, Patton 6
Hickory Hawks (0-3) vs. South Wake Crusaders (0-2), at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ.
Jesse Carson (1-1) at Jay M. Robinson (3-0)
Maiden 27, Christ School 21
Marvin Ridge (2-1) at Parkwood (0-1), 7
North Davidson 52, East Rowan 7
Northwest Cabarrus 26, Mount Pleasant 24
Piedmont 34, Central 28
Richmond 23, South View 15
Salisbury 53, South Rowan 0
South Caldwell (2-0) at Newton-Conover (0-1)
South Pointe, SC 51, Shelby 37
South Stanly 21, South Davidson 16
Starmount (1-2) at Pine Lake Prep (0-2), 7
Union Academy (0-3) at Mountain Island Charter (2-0), late
Watauga 28, Burns 20
West Lincoln 21, Ashbrook 19
West Rowan 42, North Rowan 35
Click here for more statewide scores
Saturday
Nonconference
Cabarrus Stallions (0-1) at Sugar Hill (GA) Georgia Force (0-2), 5:30
Canceled / postponed
Alexander Central at Lake Norman
Anson County at Albemarle
Butler at Porter Ridge
Central Cabarrus at Oak Grove
Hibriten at Shelby
Maiden at Monroe
Montgomery Central at Monroe
North Stanly at West Stanly
Pageland (SC) Central at Piedmont
Red Springs at Providence Day
R-S Central at Chesnee (SC)
South Caldwell at Bandys
West Charlotte at Garinger
NEXT WEEK’S SCHEDULE
(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
THURSDAY, SEPT. 16
Nonconference
Legion Collegiate (SC) at Charlotte Latin, 7
FRIDAY, SEPT. 17
Queen City 3A-4A
Hough at North Mecklenburg, 7
West Charlotte at Mallard Creek, 7
Julius Chambers at West Mecklenburg, 7
South Meck 4A
Myers Park at Berry Academy, 7
Olympic at Harding, 7
Southwestern 4A
Garinger at Butler, 7
Providence at Charlotte Catholic, 7
Rocky River at East Mecklenburg, 7
Big South 4A (NCISAA)
Rabun Gap at Christ School, 7
Greater Metro 4 4A
A.L. Brown at Hickory Ridge
Cox Mill at Mooresville
West Cabarrus at South Iredell
Northwestern 3A-4A
South Caldwell at Hibriten
Watauga at Ashe County
Sandhills 3A-4A
Scotland County at Hoke County
Southern Lee at Richmond Senior
Union Pines at Lee County
Big South 3A
Crest at Ashbrook
Forestview at North Gaston
Kings Mountain at Hunter Huss
Stuart Cramer at South Point
South Piedmont 3A
Concord at East Rowan, 7
Northwest Cabarrus at South Rowan, 7
West Rowan at Jesse Carson, 7
Western Foothills 3A
East Lincoln at Hickory, 7
Fred T. Foard at North Iredell, 7
North Lincoln at Statesville, 7
St. Stephens at West Iredell, 7
Catawba Valley 2A
Bunker Hill at Lincolnton
Maiden at East Burke
Newton-Conover at West Caldwell
West Lincoln at Bandys
Mountain Foothills 2A
Polk County at Patton
R-S Central at Hendersonville
Piedmont Athletic (NCISAA)
Metrolina Christian at SouthLake Christian, 7
Catawba Shores 1A-2A
Carver at Christ the King
Community School of Davidson at Bishop McGuinness
Pine Lake Prep at Mountain Island Charter
Central Carolina 1A-2A
East Davidson at Lexington
South Davidson at North Rowan
Thomasville at Salisbury
South Piedmont 1A-2A
Bessemer City at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Cherryville at Shelby
Highland Tech at Burns
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Avery County at Rosman
C.D. Owen at Draughn
Madison County at Mitchell County
Mecklenburg nonconference
Ardrey Kell at Porter Ridge, 7
Cabarrus Warriors at Covenant Day, 7
Catawba Ridge (SC) at South Mecklenburg, 7
Union Academy at Lake Norman Charter
Nonconference
Anson County at Mount Pleasant
Asheville School at Greenville (SC) Christ Episcopal
Central Cabarrus at Freedom
Central Davidson at South Stanly
Forest Hills at Montgomery Central
Gray’s Creek at Purnell Swett
Jay M. Robinson at Cuthbertson
Marvin Ridge at Alexander Central
Monroe at Sun Valley, 7
Mount Pleasant at Lake Norman
Oak Grove at West Stanly
Parkwood at Piedmont, 7
Randleman at North Stanly
SATURDAY, SEPT. 18
Nonconference
Cabarrus Stallions at Anderson (SC) Cavaliers, 3
Carolina Bearcats vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ.
POSTPONED / CANCELED\u0009
Albemarle at Southwestern Randolph