Friday’s Girls HS Rewind: No. 11 Myers Park, No. 2 North Meck get big conference wins
Scroll down to get Friday’s girls high school basketball coverage
Quick Links
South Meck’s Peter Moye, flying under radar, having magnificent season
Friday’s NC basketball scores; dual-team wrestling playoff pairings
3 new teams, from 3 counties, join Observer Sweet 16
North Iredell’s Beckham Tharpe is boys athlete of the week
Charlotte Catholic’s Molly Canon is girls athlete of the week
Friday’s Girls #BIG5 Top Performers
Kirsten Lewis-Williams, Lake Norman: career-high 35 points in a 69-53 win over West Cabarrus. No. 1 Lake Norman is 20-0.
Hailey McFadden, East Lincoln: 12 points, seven rebounds, four steals, block in a 81-12 win over West Iredell.
Jalayah Rays, Central Cabarrus: 17 points, eight rebounds, seven steals in a 54-18 win over South Rowan.
Kate Sears, Watauga: 38 points in a 73-30 win over South Caldwell. She made 4-of-7 3-point attempts.
Jerin Truesdale, Myers Park: game-high 19 points in a 55-28 win over Ardrey Kell.
Friday’s Girls Boxscores
NO. 1 LAKE NORMAN 69, WEST CABARRUS 53
Lake Norman 23 14 19 13 -- 69
West Cabarrus 16 12 10 15 -- 53
LAKE NORMAN 69 -- Kirsten Lewis -Williams 35, Kelsey Rhyne 10, Buoniconti 2, North 1, Shehan 9, Shehan 8, Sirianni 4
WEST CABARRUS 53 -- Shariah White 15, Rayana Minard 11, Clowney 8, Burgress 1, Bond 7, Finley 4, Robinson 4,Mathis 3
NO. 2 NORTH MECKLENBURG 54, NO. 7 MALLARD CREEK 49
N.Meck 16 8 15 15 -- 54
Mallard Creek: 13 11 8 17 -- 49
NORTH MECKLENBURG 54 -- Kairah Dixon-Booker 13, Nevaeh Farmer 13, Boston Bates 12, Page 5, Pimentel 4, Redfern 3, Pellun 2 Reid 2
MALLARD CREEK 49 -- Elle Stone 14, Layah Toscano 12, Tapley 8, Titus 7, Young 4
Notable: Mallard Creek’s Elle Stone had 14 pts, 6 blocks, 5 rebounds, 2 assists & 1 steal. Laylah Toscano had 12 pts, 6 rebounds & 4 steals.
Records: Mallard Creek 16-4, overall League 7-2
Record: North Meck 19-1, 7-1 Queen City
NO. 4 EAST LINCOLN 81, WEST IREDELL 12
East Lincoln 37 28 7 9 -- 81
West Iredell 4 6 2 0 -- 12
EAST LINCOLN 81 -- Emma Monatanari 12, Kiara Anderson 12, Hailey McFadden 12, Madison Self 11, Taniyah Thomas 11, M. Bissinger 9, A. Hege 8, K. Rhinehart 6,
WEST IREDELL 12 -- B. Gibson 8, A. Smith 4
Noteables: Hailey McFadden 12 pts, 7 rebs, 4 steals, 1 block. Emma Montanari 12 pts, 4 assists, 3 steals, 2 rebs. Kiara Anderson 12 pts, 5 assists, 3 steals, 1 block. Madison Self 11 pts, 5 rebs, 2 steals, 1 assist. Taniyah Thomas 11 pts, 5 rebs, 6 steals, 3 assists. Kinsley Rhinehart 6 pts, 10 rebs, 1 steal, 1 assist
ELHS: (20-2, 10-0) Next game vs Foard 1/31/23
WIHS: (2-18, 0-10) Next Game @ Statesville 1/31/23
NO. 6 CANNON SCHOOL 78, COVENANT DAY 15
Cannon School 41 10 14 13- 78
Covenant Day 5 0 6 4- 15
CANNON SCHOOL 78 -- Samyha Suffren 18, Lili Booker 19, Maya McCorkle 8, Jamyrah Cherry 4, Trinity Mathis 4, Khloe Thompson 9, Ashley Fowler 10, Kierra Morrow 4, Charlotte Holliway 2
COVENANT DAY 15 -- Hailey 3, Dix 9, Houseton 9
Records: Cannon School 18-5 (6-0); Covenant Day 8-15 (2-4)
NO. 9 CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 62, ROCKY RIVER 14
Catholic 15 19 16 12 -- 62
Rocky River 0 7 7 0 -- 14
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 62 -- Aniyah Scales 13, Fleshood 9, Gough 9, Thomas 8, O’Brien 7, McKain 6, Fava 4, Lutgring 2, Guella 2, McArdle 2
ROCKY RIVER 14 -- Jarrett 6, Frierson 5, Michael 2, Owens 31
Records: Catholic 15-5, 6-1; Rocky River 3-14, 0-8
NO. 11 MYERS PARK 55, ARDREY KELL 28
MYERS PARK 55- Jerin T 19 Kamora C 13 Reese W. 10 Raven L 4, Ava D. 4 Laura L. 2 Anya L. 1 Chay M 2
ARDREY KELL 28- Autumn Washington 10 Evans 6 Brady 5 Burns 3 Skyler 3 Glahn 1
NO. 16 EAST BURKE 59, NEWTON-CONOVER 57
Newton-Conover 19 15 9 14 -- 57
East Burke 10 18 15 16 -- 59
NEWTON-CONOVER 57 -- Cassidy Geddes 32, Alaysia Hewitt 9, Lizzie Sain 9, Grayson Rowe 6, Hadleigh Swagger 1, Sara Sain
EAST BURKE 59 -- A. Grigg 22, B. Stillwell 19, K Turner 8, k. Brinkly 5, T. Bostain 5, J. McDowell, K. Lawing
Records: Newton-Conover 16 - 4 / 8 - 2; East Burke 16-1 / 10 - 0
ASHE COUNTY 43, NO. 12 ALEXANDER CENTRAL 39
Alexander Central 9 7 8 15 -- 39
Ashe Co. 14 4 12 13 -- 43
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 39 -- Herman 7, Wike 7, Adams 4, Hayes 3, Roseman 2, McDaniel 2, Karlee Starnes 14
ASHE COUNTY 43 -- Paige Overcash 12, Jones 6, Phipps 9, Sheets 5, Lexie Dawson 10, Hudler 1
CENTRAL CABARRUS 54, SOUTH ROWAN 18
Central - 19 14 14 7 - - 54
South - 14 5 5 18 - - 42
CENTRAL CABARRUS 54 -- Jalayah Ray 17, Kyra Lewis 16, Burton 6, Blanchard 5, Stanley 4, Smith 3, Cruz 2, Fink 1
SOUTH ROWAN 42 -- Madilyn Cherry 18, Hannah Atwell 13, Dextraze 6, Alston 3, Menius 2
Notable: Central Cabarrus girls got a road victory in the SPC versus South Rowan. Central was led by Jalayah Rays 17 points 8 rebounds and 7 steals. Central also got a double double effort from Kyra Lewis with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Central moves to 13-7 overall and 7-3 in conference play
COX MILL 44, AL BROWN 23
Cox Mill 7 9 15 13 -- 44
AL Brown 2 6 7 8 -- 23
COX MILL 44 -- Williams 3, Bellamy 2, Decker 7, Farrell 9, Perry 23
AL BROWN 23 -- Sadie 8, Yanni 7, Makya 4, Xiomara 3, Rmani 1
FREEDOM 46, HIBRITEN 41
Hibriten. 13 14 8 6 - 41
Freedom 14 7 6 19 - 46
Hibriten 41 - Katie Story 18, Walker 9, Brown 8, Poarch 6, Alley, Sydney.
Freedom 46 - Peyton 21, Sydnie Demiter 10, Gladden 3, McGee 4, Whisnant 4, Whitaker 4, Cooke, Hagmann.
Freedom 11-8
HICKORY RIDGE 70, SOUTH IREDELL 29
South Iredell. 8. 4. 10. 7 - 29
Hickory Ridge. 10. 23 20. 17 - 70
SOUTH IREDELL 29 - Johnson 8, Turner 7, Sarver 3, Hutchens 3, Duchinski, Humphrey 2, Scott 2, Brooks 2.
HICKORY RIDGE 70 -- McClary 16, Lewis 14, C. Woodward 12, M. Gidney 11, S. Gidney 10, Leathers 6, Shampine 1
Records: South Iredell 4-14 Hickory Ridge 15-3
LINCOLNTON 52, BANDYS 29
Lincolnton 5 18 13 16 -- 52
Bandys 4 5 10 10 -- 29
LINCOLNTON 52 -- Sand-Odom 19, Holland 8, Williams 6, Eley 6, Armstrong 4, Carpenter 4, Rhyne 2, Bynum 2, and Smith 1
BANDYS 29 -- Anderson 11, Cross 7, Canal 5, Drum 2, Fisher 2, and Harrill 2
PORTER RIDGE 45, CUTHBERTSON 42
Cuthbertson 8 22 3 9 -- 42
Porter Ridge 9 9 17 10 -- 45
CUTHBERTSON 42 -- Sacoto 17, Iovino 12, Voss 9, Juhl 2, Willie 1, Howell 1
PORTER RIDGE 45 -- Stalton 17, Malcolm 12, Oliver 8, Blackwell 5, Scaldara 3
PROVIDENCE DAY 42, CHARLOTTE LATIN 21
PDS 14-11-4-13—42
Latin 6-6-5-4—21
PROVIDENCE DAY 42 -- Jordyn Latter 13 McClure 9 Clark 8 Swinson 8 Ramsden 2 Levine 2
CHARLOTTE LATIN 21 -- Tune 9 Poole 2 Roberts 2 Hume 3 Fisher 2 Vandiver 3
PDS Record 17-5 overall, CISAA 5-1
WATAUGA 73, SOUTH CALDWELL 30
Watauga 14 18 29 22 -- 73
South Caldwell 8 2 14 6 -- 30
WATAUGA 73 -- Kate Sears 38, Charlotte Torgerson 12, Caroline Farthing 9, Brooke Scheffler 7, Kaitlyn Darner 4, Julie Matheson 3
SOUTH CALDWELL 30 -- Lillie Bumgarner 16, Addison Edwards 7, Kaylee Anderson 5, Chloe Phillips 2
Notable: Watauga went 15-29 from the three point line including 7-12 from Sears, 4-7 from Torgerson, and 3-5 from Farthing. Scheffler hit the other 3.
Team records: Watauga 15-5, 5-1; South Caldwell 9-11, 0-5
This week’s schedule
Saturday
Nonconference
Charlotte Catholic vs. Camden (SC), at Keenan (SC) High, in Big Hoops Shootout
Elevation Prep at Oak Hill Academy (VA)-Red, (boys, 5)
High Point Andrews at South Mecklenburg (boys, 5)
Providence Day at Winston-Salem Christian (girls, 2)
Reagan at Watauga (girls, noon; boys, 1:15)
South Charlotte Thunder at Surry Homeschool (girls, 4; boys, 5:30)
Longhorn Classic (boys)
(at Milton, GA)
North Gwinnett (GA) vs. Drew Charter (GA), noon
Goose Creek (SC) vs. King’s Ridge (GA), 1:30
Sandy Ridge (GA) vs. Gray Collegiate (SC), 3
Grayson (GA) vs. Osborne (GA), 4:30
North Mecklenburg vs. Milton (GA), 6
Calvary Christian (FL) vs. McEachern (GA), 7:30
Sunday
No games scheduled