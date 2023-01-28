Friday’s Girls HS Rewind: No. 11 Myers Park, No. 2 North Meck get big conference wins

Langston Wertz Jr.
·7 min read
JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Scroll down to get Friday’s girls high school basketball coverage

Quick Links

South Meck’s Peter Moye, flying under radar, having magnificent season

Friday’s NC basketball scores; dual-team wrestling playoff pairings

3 new teams, from 3 counties, join Observer Sweet 16

North Iredell’s Beckham Tharpe is boys athlete of the week

Charlotte Catholic’s Molly Canon is girls athlete of the week

Friday’s Girls #BIG5 Top Performers

Kirsten Lewis-Williams, Lake Norman: career-high 35 points in a 69-53 win over West Cabarrus. No. 1 Lake Norman is 20-0.

Hailey McFadden, East Lincoln: 12 points, seven rebounds, four steals, block in a 81-12 win over West Iredell.

Jalayah Rays, Central Cabarrus: 17 points, eight rebounds, seven steals in a 54-18 win over South Rowan.

Kate Sears, Watauga: 38 points in a 73-30 win over South Caldwell. She made 4-of-7 3-point attempts.

Jerin Truesdale, Myers Park: game-high 19 points in a 55-28 win over Ardrey Kell.

Friday’s Girls Boxscores

NO. 1 LAKE NORMAN 69, WEST CABARRUS 53

Lake Norman 23 14 19 13 -- 69

West Cabarrus 16 12 10 15 -- 53

LAKE NORMAN 69 -- Kirsten Lewis -Williams 35, Kelsey Rhyne 10, Buoniconti 2, North 1, Shehan 9, Shehan 8, Sirianni 4

WEST CABARRUS 53 -- Shariah White 15, Rayana Minard 11, Clowney 8, Burgress 1, Bond 7, Finley 4, Robinson 4,Mathis 3

NO. 2 NORTH MECKLENBURG 54, NO. 7 MALLARD CREEK 49

N.Meck 16 8 15 15 -- 54

Mallard Creek: 13 11 8 17 -- 49

NORTH MECKLENBURG 54 -- Kairah Dixon-Booker 13, Nevaeh Farmer 13, Boston Bates 12, Page 5, Pimentel 4, Redfern 3, Pellun 2 Reid 2

MALLARD CREEK 49 -- Elle Stone 14, Layah Toscano 12, Tapley 8, Titus 7, Young 4

Notable: Mallard Creek’s Elle Stone had 14 pts, 6 blocks, 5 rebounds, 2 assists & 1 steal. Laylah Toscano had 12 pts, 6 rebounds & 4 steals.

Records: Mallard Creek 16-4, overall League 7-2

Record: North Meck 19-1, 7-1 Queen City

NO. 4 EAST LINCOLN 81, WEST IREDELL 12

East Lincoln 37 28 7 9 -- 81

West Iredell 4 6 2 0 -- 12

EAST LINCOLN 81 -- Emma Monatanari 12, Kiara Anderson 12, Hailey McFadden 12, Madison Self 11, Taniyah Thomas 11, M. Bissinger 9, A. Hege 8, K. Rhinehart 6,

WEST IREDELL 12 -- B. Gibson 8, A. Smith 4

Noteables: Hailey McFadden 12 pts, 7 rebs, 4 steals, 1 block. Emma Montanari 12 pts, 4 assists, 3 steals, 2 rebs. Kiara Anderson 12 pts, 5 assists, 3 steals, 1 block. Madison Self 11 pts, 5 rebs, 2 steals, 1 assist. Taniyah Thomas 11 pts, 5 rebs, 6 steals, 3 assists. Kinsley Rhinehart 6 pts, 10 rebs, 1 steal, 1 assist

ELHS: (20-2, 10-0) Next game vs Foard 1/31/23

WIHS: (2-18, 0-10) Next Game @ Statesville 1/31/23

NO. 6 CANNON SCHOOL 78, COVENANT DAY 15

Cannon School 41 10 14 13- 78

Covenant Day 5 0 6 4- 15

CANNON SCHOOL 78 -- Samyha Suffren 18, Lili Booker 19, Maya McCorkle 8, Jamyrah Cherry 4, Trinity Mathis 4, Khloe Thompson 9, Ashley Fowler 10, Kierra Morrow 4, Charlotte Holliway 2

COVENANT DAY 15 -- Hailey 3, Dix 9, Houseton 9

Records: Cannon School 18-5 (6-0); Covenant Day 8-15 (2-4)

NO. 9 CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 62, ROCKY RIVER 14

Catholic 15 19 16 12 -- 62

Rocky River 0 7 7 0 -- 14

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 62 -- Aniyah Scales 13, Fleshood 9, Gough 9, Thomas 8, O’Brien 7, McKain 6, Fava 4, Lutgring 2, Guella 2, McArdle 2

ROCKY RIVER 14 -- Jarrett 6, Frierson 5, Michael 2, Owens 31

Records: Catholic 15-5, 6-1; Rocky River 3-14, 0-8

NO. 11 MYERS PARK 55, ARDREY KELL 28

MYERS PARK 55- Jerin T 19 Kamora C 13 Reese W. 10 Raven L 4, Ava D. 4 Laura L. 2 Anya L. 1 Chay M 2

ARDREY KELL 28- Autumn Washington 10 Evans 6 Brady 5 Burns 3 Skyler 3 Glahn 1

NO. 16 EAST BURKE 59, NEWTON-CONOVER 57

Newton-Conover 19 15 9 14 -- 57

East Burke 10 18 15 16 -- 59

NEWTON-CONOVER 57 -- Cassidy Geddes 32, Alaysia Hewitt 9, Lizzie Sain 9, Grayson Rowe 6, Hadleigh Swagger 1, Sara Sain

EAST BURKE 59 -- A. Grigg 22, B. Stillwell 19, K Turner 8, k. Brinkly 5, T. Bostain 5, J. McDowell, K. Lawing

Records: Newton-Conover 16 - 4 / 8 - 2; East Burke 16-1 / 10 - 0

ASHE COUNTY 43, NO. 12 ALEXANDER CENTRAL 39

Alexander Central 9 7 8 15 -- 39

Ashe Co. 14 4 12 13 -- 43

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 39 -- Herman 7, Wike 7, Adams 4, Hayes 3, Roseman 2, McDaniel 2, Karlee Starnes 14

ASHE COUNTY 43 -- Paige Overcash 12, Jones 6, Phipps 9, Sheets 5, Lexie Dawson 10, Hudler 1

CENTRAL CABARRUS 54, SOUTH ROWAN 18

Central - 19 14 14 7 - - 54

South - 14 5 5 18 - - 42

CENTRAL CABARRUS 54 -- Jalayah Ray 17, Kyra Lewis 16, Burton 6, Blanchard 5, Stanley 4, Smith 3, Cruz 2, Fink 1

SOUTH ROWAN 42 -- Madilyn Cherry 18, Hannah Atwell 13, Dextraze 6, Alston 3, Menius 2

Notable: Central Cabarrus girls got a road victory in the SPC versus South Rowan. Central was led by Jalayah Rays 17 points 8 rebounds and 7 steals. Central also got a double double effort from Kyra Lewis with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Central moves to 13-7 overall and 7-3 in conference play

COX MILL 44, AL BROWN 23

Cox Mill 7 9 15 13 -- 44

AL Brown 2 6 7 8 -- 23

COX MILL 44 -- Williams 3, Bellamy 2, Decker 7, Farrell 9, Perry 23

AL BROWN 23 -- Sadie 8, Yanni 7, Makya 4, Xiomara 3, Rmani 1

FREEDOM 46, HIBRITEN 41

Hibriten. 13 14 8 6 - 41

Freedom 14 7 6 19 - 46

Hibriten 41 - Katie Story 18, Walker 9, Brown 8, Poarch 6, Alley, Sydney.

Freedom 46 - Peyton 21, Sydnie Demiter 10, Gladden 3, McGee 4, Whisnant 4, Whitaker 4, Cooke, Hagmann.

Freedom 11-8

HICKORY RIDGE 70, SOUTH IREDELL 29

South Iredell. 8. 4. 10. 7 - 29

Hickory Ridge. 10. 23 20. 17 - 70

SOUTH IREDELL 29 - Johnson 8, Turner 7, Sarver 3, Hutchens 3, Duchinski, Humphrey 2, Scott 2, Brooks 2.

HICKORY RIDGE 70 -- McClary 16, Lewis 14, C. Woodward 12, M. Gidney 11, S. Gidney 10, Leathers 6, Shampine 1

Records: South Iredell 4-14 Hickory Ridge 15-3

LINCOLNTON 52, BANDYS 29

Lincolnton 5 18 13 16 -- 52

Bandys 4 5 10 10 -- 29

LINCOLNTON 52 -- Sand-Odom 19, Holland 8, Williams 6, Eley 6, Armstrong 4, Carpenter 4, Rhyne 2, Bynum 2, and Smith 1

BANDYS 29 -- Anderson 11, Cross 7, Canal 5, Drum 2, Fisher 2, and Harrill 2

PORTER RIDGE 45, CUTHBERTSON 42

Cuthbertson 8 22 3 9 -- 42

Porter Ridge 9 9 17 10 -- 45

CUTHBERTSON 42 -- Sacoto 17, Iovino 12, Voss 9, Juhl 2, Willie 1, Howell 1

PORTER RIDGE 45 -- Stalton 17, Malcolm 12, Oliver 8, Blackwell 5, Scaldara 3

PROVIDENCE DAY 42, CHARLOTTE LATIN 21

PDS 14-11-4-13—42

Latin 6-6-5-4—21

PROVIDENCE DAY 42 -- Jordyn Latter 13 McClure 9 Clark 8 Swinson 8 Ramsden 2 Levine 2

CHARLOTTE LATIN 21 -- Tune 9 Poole 2 Roberts 2 Hume 3 Fisher 2 Vandiver 3

PDS Record 17-5 overall, CISAA 5-1

WATAUGA 73, SOUTH CALDWELL 30

Watauga 14 18 29 22 -- 73

South Caldwell 8 2 14 6 -- 30

WATAUGA 73 -- Kate Sears 38, Charlotte Torgerson 12, Caroline Farthing 9, Brooke Scheffler 7, Kaitlyn Darner 4, Julie Matheson 3

SOUTH CALDWELL 30 -- Lillie Bumgarner 16, Addison Edwards 7, Kaylee Anderson 5, Chloe Phillips 2

Notable: Watauga went 15-29 from the three point line including 7-12 from Sears, 4-7 from Torgerson, and 3-5 from Farthing. Scheffler hit the other 3.

Team records: Watauga 15-5, 5-1; South Caldwell 9-11, 0-5

This week’s schedule

Saturday

Nonconference

Charlotte Catholic vs. Camden (SC), at Keenan (SC) High, in Big Hoops Shootout

Elevation Prep at Oak Hill Academy (VA)-Red, (boys, 5)

High Point Andrews at South Mecklenburg (boys, 5)

Providence Day at Winston-Salem Christian (girls, 2)

Reagan at Watauga (girls, noon; boys, 1:15)

South Charlotte Thunder at Surry Homeschool (girls, 4; boys, 5:30)

Longhorn Classic (boys)

(at Milton, GA)

North Gwinnett (GA) vs. Drew Charter (GA), noon

Goose Creek (SC) vs. King’s Ridge (GA), 1:30

Sandy Ridge (GA) vs. Gray Collegiate (SC), 3

Grayson (GA) vs. Osborne (GA), 4:30

North Mecklenburg vs. Milton (GA), 6

Calvary Christian (FL) vs. McEachern (GA), 7:30

Sunday

No games scheduled

Latest Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canucks fans boo Rick Tocchet, toss jersey on ice in his debut

    Canucks fans were less than enthused when they welcomed new head coach Rick Tocchet to his first game at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • 'Why not sign two years?:' Vancouver Canucks winger Kuzmenko happy with extension

    VANCOUVER — It's little wonder Andrei Kuzmenko captured the hearts of Vancouver Canucks fans so quickly. In a season marked by loss and frustration, the Russian forward with the dimpled grin, gravity defying hair and enthusiastic goal celebrations has been a rare bright spot both on and off the ice. And after signing a two-year extension, that bright spot is sticking around. “I am happy in Vancouver. Why not sign to two years? I think is a good deal for two sides," Kuzmenko said Friday. The deal

  • Scoring from midrange remains crucial for Pascal Siakam

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann explain why Pascal Siakam's scoring outside the paint is pivotal if he wants to be a consistently elite scorer. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Educators call for federal inquiry into "widespread abuse" in Canadian sports

    Dozens of Canadian and global sport scholars have joined the chorus in calling for an independent inquiry into sport in Canada, saying Canadian athletes deserve better. In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, Scholars Against Abuse in Canadian Sport urgently asked for the inquiry amid "widespread reports of sexual, physical, and psychological abuse of athletes throughout the nation’s sport system." The letter was signed by 91 individuals from 30 Canadian and 17 international inst

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Randle, Brunson help Knicks edge Celtics 120-117 in OT

    BOSTON (AP) — Julius Randle had 37 points and nine rebounds, and hit the free throws that gave the New York Knicks the lead for good in a 120-117 overtime victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. Jalen Brunson added 29 points, seven assists and a game-ending blocked shot for New York, which has won two straight. Immanuel Quickley finished with 17 points and five rebounds. Boston’s Jaylen Brown had a chance to put the Celtics ahead with 7.6 seconds remaining, but misfired on two free th

  • Antetokounmpo scores 29 in return, Bucks top Pistons 150-130

    DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter, returning to the lineup after a five-game absence to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 150-130 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. The two-time MVP was joined by three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, putting the Bucks' prolific duo in the same lineup for the first time in more than a month. Antetokounmpo had been out with a sore left knee. Middleton, who hadn't played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Braves sign manager Snitker to extension through 2025 season

    ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, coming off the team's fifth consecutive NL East title, signed a contract extension on Friday that runs through the 2025 season. Snitker, 67, guided the Braves to the 2021 World Series championship before the team won 101 games last season. Snitker said Saturday he is excited about the future of the Braves, who have locked up many core players to long-term deals despite losing shortstop Dansby Swanson and first baseman Freddie Freeman as free a

  • Canada's Mark Arendz claims 4th career Para nordic world title

    Canada's Mark Arendz is back in a familiar place — atop the podium at the Para nordic world championships. The Hartsville, P.E.I., native won gold in the 10-kilometre standing biathlon on Wednesday in Oestersund, Sweden, with a time of 27 minutes 56.2 seconds. It's the fourth gold medal at worlds of the 32-year-old Arendz's career, and his 16th overall podium appearance. He is also the owner of 12 Paralympic medals. Arendz was the lone competitor to shoot a perfect 20-for-20 on the range. He pre

  • Senators assistant coach Bob Jones diagnosed with ALS

    Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • Ovechkin scores, Capitals beat Penguins 3-2 in shootout

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom was grumpier than his usual self the morning before he and the Washington Capitals faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It happens sometimes when you’ve lost two in a row," he said. By the end of the night, Backstrom flipped the mood by scoring the shootout winner in a 3-2 victory Thursday that ended the Capitals' two-game skid and kept them ahead of their archrivals in the Eastern Conference playoff race. “It’s always good to get a chance to do the shootout and ob

  • Vikings interview assistant Mike Pettine for DC vacancy

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed internal candidate Mike Pettine on Wednesday for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Pettine served as assistant head coach this season under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell. The 56-year-old Pettine has 19 seasons of experience as an NFL coach, including three stints as a defensive coordinator with the New York Jets (2009-12), Buffalo (2013) and Green Bay (2018-20). Pettine was the head coach for Cleveland for two years from 2014-15. O'Connell

  • Russia's path to 2024 Olympics takes shape, Ukraine objects

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russia's path to sending a team to the Paris Olympics next year became clearer on Thursday amid fierce objections from Ukraine. The International Olympic Committee indicated on Wednesday it favors officially neutral teams from Russia and its ally Belarus at the 2024 Olympics despite a plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to exclude them entirely. A day later, Russia and Belarus were invited to compete at the Asian Games, a key Olympic qualifier. Russia n

  • CF Montreal begin week three of training camp as trade rumours swirl

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal's roster remains in a state of flux to start the third week of training camp thanks to a tumultuous off-season. While Major League Soccer clubs usually try to sort their business before the start of camp, Montreal’s attack could look extremely different with both arrivals and departures potentially affecting the club's front line. A big source of the uncertainty comes from the Kei Kamara trade speculation, which has not stopped since the striker's public request to be move

  • Paul Henderson to celebrate 80th with grandson on the ice

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Long accustomed to being recognized in most every rink he enters in Canada, Paul Henderson enjoys attending his grandson’s college hockey games in relative anonymity while seated with his wife Eleanor in Section 10 of Buffalo’s Harborcenter. Perhaps, Henderson wondered whether it’s a result of crossing the border, where Americans aren’t familiar with him scoring what might be the most iconic goal in Canadian hockey lore to settle the 1972 Summit Series against the Soviet Uni