Keemstar announces long delay for Friday Fortnite

If you were hoping to watch Friday Fortnite on August 16th, you're going to be disappointed.

Keemstar announced just a few hours before the event was supposed to start that it will not be taking place. He said a few big-name teams dropped out late, so he decided to scrap the event all together.

"On top of it big teams dropping out last [minute] I had to make the call to cancel instead of giving the viewers a less than ideal #FridayFortnite today," Keemstar said on Twitter.

In addition to the August 16th event being canceled, Keemstar announced a long delay for Friday Fortnite in whole. Due to the top gamers practicing for the Fortnite Champion Series, many of them will be unavailable for the smaller Friday Fortnite event.

A follower asked why not just move the event to a different day, but Keemstar says Friday is the only day that makes sense. So we won't see the return of Friday Fortnite until nearly October.

"When Friday Fortnite returns 9/27 it’s going to be huge due to the players & viewers love of the event," Keemstar tweeted. "We stopped for a whole year and came back pulling 11 mill unique viewers weekly!"

