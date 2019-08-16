Keemstar announces long delay for Friday Fortnite

If you were hoping to watch Friday Fortnite on August 16th, you're going to be disappointed.

Keemstar announced just a few hours before the event was supposed to start that it will not be taking place. He said a few big-name teams dropped out late, so he decided to scrap the event all together.

"On top of it big teams dropping out last [minute] I had to make the call to cancel instead of giving the viewers a less than ideal #FridayFortnite today," Keemstar said on Twitter.

Due to a few big teams dropping out last min & I was already short a few teams & didn’t get chance to fill cus I was away on bussniess. We are canceling today’s #FridayFortnite! Please send all ur hate mail to @rickyberwick! He has nothing to do with this but it will be funny. pic.twitter.com/rRik06EL5v — KEEM (@KEEMSTAR) August 16, 2019

In addition to the August 16th event being canceled, Keemstar announced a long delay for Friday Fortnite in whole. Due to the top gamers practicing for the Fortnite Champion Series, many of them will be unavailable for the smaller Friday Fortnite event.

Damn , Epic is doing Trio event for 5 weeks so #FridayFortnite won’t return till September 27th!!! Going to focus all my energy on #MinecraftMonday for next 5 weeks!!! pic.twitter.com/okx2B6oDL0 — KEEM (@KEEMSTAR) August 16, 2019

A follower asked why not just move the event to a different day, but Keemstar says Friday is the only day that makes sense. So we won't see the return of Friday Fortnite until nearly October.

"When Friday Fortnite returns 9/27 it’s going to be huge due to the players & viewers love of the event," Keemstar tweeted. "We stopped for a whole year and came back pulling 11 mill unique viewers weekly!"