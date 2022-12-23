Friday evening news briefing: The travel nightmare before Christmas

Evening Briefing logo

Good evening. Getting home for Christmas - whether by plane, train or automobile - has rarely been so challenging. We have the latest as Border Force officers go on strike, amid warnings that industrial action at our airports could go on for six months.

Evening briefing: Today's essential headlines

Paris | A 69-year-old gunman opened fire at a Kurdish cultural centre and hairdressing salon in central Paris earlier today, killing three people and injuring four others. Paris's prosecutor Laure Beccuau said authorities would examine any possible racist element behind the shooting, adding that the suspected attacker was known to authorities.

The shots shortly before midday caused panic in rue d'Enghien in the trendy 10th district of the capital, a bustling area of shops, restaurants and bars that is home to a large Kurdish population.

The big story: Airport strike warning by union

If travel chaos over Christmas isn't enough, a union boss has said Border Force strikes could go on for six months. It comes as passport officials walked out on one of the busiest days of the year for airports. Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) employed by the Home Office to operate passport booths took industrial action at Heathrow, Birmingham, Cardiff, Gatwick, Glasgow and Manchester airports, and the port of Newhaven in East Sussex. Border Force strikes will take place every day for the rest of the year, except December 27. Mark Serwotka, the general secretary of the PCS union, predicted a "huge escalation" in industrial action in January across the Civil Service unless ministers enter into negotiations. He added that the union would keep supporting the strike action up to the end of its mandate in May. Around a quarter of a million passengers were expected to arrive on flights at affected airports on Friday, including approximately 10,000 people who landed at Heathrow before 7am. Travellers were warned to expect delays amid fears that long queues at passport control could lead to people being held on planes, disrupting subsequent departures.



In another winter transport headache, Crossrail services will also be brought to a standstill as staff strike for the first time since opening earlier this year. Members of the TSSA will walk out on January 12 in a dispute over pay and pensions. Union chiefs claim their members are on lower wages than outsourcers working on behalf of Transport for London. Find out which trains and flights will be affected by strike action this month here.

Story continues

Ambulance strikes called off

Ambulance strikes planned for next Wednesday have been called off, amid fears of a backlash hitting the NHS at the worst time. Members of the GMB union were due to strike next week, between Christmas and New Year, with action planned at nine ambulance trusts in England. Health leaders have raised concerns that the coming days could be some of the darkest to date, as services struggle to recover from this week’s strikes, while dealing with surging flu cases. Today, the union said the action had been postponed until January because their members cared about patients. However, nurses in England will strike on January 18 and 19 in an escalation of the pay dispute with the Government unless negotiations are opened, the Royal College of Nursing announced.

'Death of the Christmas card'

Postal workers represented by the Communication Workers Union (CWU) walked out for their fifth day of December action today, in a move which Royal Mail criticised as "a cynical attempt to hold Christmas to ransom". The company said it will be doing all it can to deliver Christmas mail, revealing that the industrial action has cost it £100 million. There are even fears that the festive tradition of sending Christmas cards may soon come to an end. Industrial action, rising prices and a possible end to Saturday deliveries are set to hammer an industry that has long been on the decline. An estimated £1.7bn is spent annually on greeting cards in the UK - a figure that has remained static for the past five years.

Comment and analysis

World news: Arctic storm raises 'bomb cyclone' alarm

A deep freeze enveloping most of the United States has combined with a massive winter storm to leave two-thirds of the nation under extreme weather alerts, confounding travel plans for millions of Americans.

Heading into the Christmas holiday weekend, the looming storm is forecast to develop into a "bomb cyclone", unleashing heavy snow from the Great Lakes region to the upper Mississippi Valley and western New York. Numbing cold intensified by high winds is expected to extend as far south as the US-Mexico border. The warnings affect more than 200 million people, about 60 per cent of the US population. View the best pictures from the ‘once in a generation’ winter storm here.

Friday interview

Musician, actor, ‘cyborg’: just who is Knives Out star Janelle Monáe?

The Grammy-nominated star talks about appearing with Daniel Craig in Netflix’s whodunit Glass Onion – and her ambition ‘to play a fly’

Read the interview

Sport news: World Cup winner George Cohen dies

George Cohen, one of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning team and Fulham’s greatest ever players, has died at the age of 83. Cohen’s passing leaves only two surviving members of England’s most iconic team - Sir Bobby Charlton and Sir Geoff Hurst - following the deaths over the past three years of Roger Hunt, Jack Charlton, Nobby Stiles and Martin Peters. A former Telegraph columnist, Cohen was one of the most respected and loved figures in English football and, in addition to being an ever-present member of England’s World Cup winners, he made 459 appearances for Fulham. He was described by George Best as “the best full-back I ever played against”. Jeremy Wilson writes that Cohen was a footballing superstar devoid of any ego.

Editor's choice

Business news: Backlash to Biden's green tax breaks

Kemi Badenoch has launched an attack on Joe Biden's huge package of green tax breaks, warning the policy will distort global trade and harm the British car industry. The International Trade Secretary joined an international backlash against the US President's multi-billion dollar subsidies, which Ms Badenoch said will “harm multiple economies across the world and impact global supply chains in batteries, electric vehicles and wider renewables”. In a letter to Katherine Tai, the US Trade Representative, Ms Badenoch warned that the policy will benefit “our most prominent competitors” in a thinly-veiled reference to China because of the threat to Western supply chains.

Tonight starts now

The best bubbles for buck’s fizz and other festive cocktails | Our wine and drinks correspondent Susy Atkins writes that if you must use champagne in a cocktail, make it a cheaper non-vintage – her selection is below. She adds that a decent crémant – quality sparkling wine made in the same method as champagne but in different French regions, is a perfectly good stand-in and won’t cost the earth.

Three things for you

And finally... for this evening's downtime

The luxurious trains you can ride for the same price as a London-Manchester return | When it comes to train prices, the UK is in a league of its own – and not a Premier one. It’s always been darkly comic to punch the country’s longest ride into a booking platform to see what comes out. A first-class ticket on a CrossCountry train from Penzance to Thurso in February? £405.10 – with four changes and taking 26 hours. Our destination expert Chris Moss offers some more far-flung alternatives here.