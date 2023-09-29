Friday evening news briefing: Third GB News pundit suspended in wake of sexism scandal

Evening Briefing logo

Good evening. GB News has suspended the Rev Calvin Robinson as the fallout over misogynistic comments made on the channel continues.



Elsewhere, a 14-year-old girl and a bus driver have died following a motorway crash on the Wirral involving a school coach and a car.

‘I hatched my multi-million pound business plan while in prison for smuggling ecstasy’

Duane Jackson spent five years behind bars before developing a software business he would later sell for £20m.

Third GB News pundit suspended after publicly supporting Dan Wootton in wake of sexism scandal

The Rev Calvin Robinson has been taken off air after he posted comments on social media supporting Dan Wootton, who had already been suspended along with the former actor Laurence Fox. Rev Robinson, a deacon in the Free Church of England, said Wootton was being targeted by “careerist ambitious” people “who are currently gunning for his job”. He also took aim at GB News bosses, saying they were “afraid of Ofcom”.

Girl, 14, and driver die after school coach overturns

A 14-year-old girl and a bus driver have died following a motorway crash on the Wirral. Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the M53 northbound carriageway after the coach struck a reservation and overturned. In a press conference at Birkenhead Town Hall, Merseyside Police Chief Superintendent Graeme Robson said 54 people including the driver had been travelling on the bus.

The ‘inevitable’ vote on a united Ireland – and what it could mean

It is a quarter of a century since the Good Friday Agreement ended The Troubles. The deal owed much to the UUP – which, riven by splits, was overtaken by the more hardline Democratic Unionist Party in the years that followed. Now, the question of Irish unification is moving into the mainstream 102 years after six counties in Ulster were partitioned.

Met Police | The firearms officer who lawfully shot dead an armed gangster in 2015 is to face a gross misconduct hearing, the police watchdog has confirmed.

Readers’ view: ‘Suella Braverman is to be applauded – Britain can’t sustain unlimited immigration’

Earlier this week, we asked Front Page readers for their views on Suella Braverman’s suggestion that British culture “will disappear” without migration controls. Thanks to everyone who responded, read the best of the debate from readers in the comments section, via Letters pages and Front Page newsletter.

Comment and analysis

World news: Suicide bombings in Pakistan kill 57

Suicide bombings ripped through two mosques in Pakistan on Friday, killing at least 57 people and injuring more than 60 amid events marking the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed, police and health officials said. No group has claimed responsibility for the blasts, one of which trapped dozens of people under rubble, media said. A surge in militant attacks has raised the stakes for security forces ahead of general elections set for January.

Business news: Customers complain new ‘space age’ titanium iPhone 15s are overheating

Buyers of Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro and the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max have complained that the devices are getting too hot to hold when conducting video calls, playing games or listening to music. In a post that has been liked more than 2,000 times on Apple’s customer forum, one buyer said: “I’ve recently purchased the new iPhone 15 Pro Max and it is heating up even when I’m not using it.”



Live markets news: Aston Martin shares surge as billionaire backer Laurence Stroll increases stake

