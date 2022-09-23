Friday evening news briefing: Impact of mini-Budget on your money

Danny Boyle
·6 min read
Your evening briefing from The Telegraph
Your evening briefing from The Telegraph

Good evening. Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has announced the biggest raft of tax cuts for half a century. Read on for the key points from today's mini-Budget – and a calculator for how they impact your finances. But, first – the headlines...

Evening briefing: Today's essential headlines

Wolf Hall author dies | Dame Hilary Mantel, the award-winning writer, has died "suddenly yet peacefully" aged 70. She was best known for her epic Wolf Hall Trilogy. Broadcaster James Naughtie, chairman of the 2009 Booker Prize judges, writes that the "brave, brilliant and brutal" author "made history sing". And read The Telegraph's obituary.

The big story: Chancellor's tax cuts in mini-Budget

In the end, he went further than many had expected. Kwasi Kwarteng today unveiled a package of tax cuts worth £45bn, as he set out his plan to boost economic growth.

The Chancellor brought forward a cut to the basic rate of income tax cut, slashed National Insurance contributions, axed a planned increase to corporation tax and announced a permanent cut to stamp duty. Mr Kwarteng also scrapped the 45 per cent additional rate of income tax and lifted a cap on bankers' bonuses.

View the key points from the biggest package of tax cuts in 50 years, which was unveiled in the Commons this morning and will be funded through government borrowing.

Richard Evans breaks down the impact it will have on your money. To easily work out how much the mini-Budget has saved you, simply enter your salary into our tax cut calculator.

The unveiling of the "Plan for Growth" prompted the pound and FTSE 100 to both fall sharply amid concerns the proposals will drive up debt and fuel inflation.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies accused Mr Kwarteng of taking a reckless gamble on the country's finances, warning that he is "betting the house" on the tax cuts.

If you did not catch Mr Kwarteng's statement in full, these are the 10 key quotes that reveal his "new era".

In a special episode of Chopper's Politics podcast, Christopher Hope unpacks the announcement with Gordon Rayner and Tony Diver.

Bonfire of red tape

Remaining EU laws are to be torn up by the end of next year as part of the Chancellor's bid to reduce unnecessary costs for British businesses and unleash growth.

Mr Kwarteng said the bonfire of red tape would lead to "a simpler system" that was easier for firms to navigate.

As Matt Oliver reports, he said government departments have been ordered to review all retained EU regulations by December 2023 – by which point they will be "automatically" axed unless they are amended or replaced.

'Breath of fresh air'

In a whirlwind of a statement, Mr Krwarteng effectively rode roughshod over the economic orthodoxy adopted by all Conservative governments since 2010 and tore up his predecessor Rishi Sunak's tax-grabbing legacy in just 30 minutes.

In her analysis, Janet Daley says it was "nothing less than a revolution in the way government used fiscal policy to reinforce a political philosophy".

And Jeremy Warner concludes that it was "a breath of fresh air" that put wealth-creating enterprise back at centre stage.

However, head of personal finance Ben Wilkinson thinks Mr Kwarteng missed one crucial thing… What do you think? Have your say.

Comment and analysis

Around the world: Biden sends secret nuclear warning

The US has been sending secret messages to Russia to warn that it will face grave consequences if it conducts a nuclear strike in Ukraine. Deliberately vague, the memos are designed to keep the Kremlin guessing over how Joe Biden, the US President, would respond. The revelation emerged after Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, issued a threat to retaliate with nuclear weapons. It came as sources exclusively told The Telegraph that Moscow-backed forces are going door-to-door armed with machine guns forcing Ukrainians to vote in "sham" referendums that will annex newly occupied areas to Russia.

Friday interview: Up close with culture's most fearless protesters

A decade of Kremlin repression – and Western disdain – has not quashed Pussy Riot's spirit. The Russian band tell Colin Freeman what drives them to not stop taunting Vladimir Putin. Read the interview

Sport briefing: Raducanu looks back to her best

While the tennis world's eyes are glued to Roger Federer's imminent farewell, Emma Raducanu has been enjoying herself 5,000 miles away in the South Korean capital, Seoul. Playing world No 51 Magda Linette in today's quarter-final, Raducanu dropped only four games. Tennis correspondent Simon Briggs says it was a telling moment, because it carries her to her first semi-final since last year's US Open breakthrough – and her first in any WTA event. In cricket, follow the latest updates as Pakistan host England in the third T20 international.

Editor's choice

  1. David Dimbleby interview | 'Liz Truss's behaviour was unbelievable'

  2. Mastermind's 50 hardest questions | How many can you answer? Start playing

  3. Travel | This tiny country is finally reopening – but it will cost you £177 a day

Business briefing: Guardian director quits in protest

In news aside from today's mini-Budget, The Guardian is embroiled in a renewed governance row after a director quit in protest at the influence wielded by its editor to ensure her choice was installed as chief executive. Anders Jensen is understood to have resigned from the board of Guardian Media Group just two years into his tenure because he was alarmed by the standards of scrutiny during the recruitment of Anna Bateson as chief executive. Meanwhile, furniture retailer Made.com has announced plans to cut more than 200 jobs and put itself up for sale.

Tonight starts now

Nations League | England face Italy in Milan tonight – their penultimate game before the World Cup in Qatar. Manager Gareth Southgate said he is willing to put his reputation on the line to back Harry Maguire, but the defender's place in the squad will become complicated if he continues to sit out games at club level. Chief football writer Sam Wallace examines if he will be able to take the lifeline. Kick off is at 7.45pm. Follow live coverage. With just one more game (against Germany at Wembley next Monday) before the World Cup, our writers pick their 26-man squad.

Three things for you

And finally... for this evening's downtime

Flying high? | Across the Channel, there are whispers of a ban on emissions-spewing private jets by 2030. Should the UK follow suit? Amanda Hyde argues that the French have the right idea when it comes to private jets. Do you agree? Join the debate here.

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here . For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing - on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.

Latest Stories

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • Radio host apologizes to Alejandro Kirk, Alek Manoah for comments about catcher's body

    Montreal radio host Matthew Ross has issued an apology to Toronto Blue Jays stars Alejandro Kirk and Alek Manoah after making comments about the catcher's weight on Twitter last week.

  • Old faces, new purpose as Malkin, Letang return to Penguins

    CRANBERRY, Pa. (AP) — The angst was real. For Evgeni Malkin. And Sidney Crosby. And Kris Letang. And just about everyone else associated with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The trio that's served as the franchise's bedrock for the better part of two decades understood they were heading into a summer of uncertainty, a time when the business of professional hockey might get in the way of their singular bond. Yet all three kept the faith, confident that sanity and stability would prevail. The financial r

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • 49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance's leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance's teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by f

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Canucks' Hughes on Boudreau: 'You want to run through a brick wall for him'

    Quinn Hughes has a long history with his head coach. The Vancouver Canucks star defenceman was a kid in the mid-2000s when Bruce Boudreau patrolled the bench for the American Hockey League's Manchester Monarchs. Quinn's dad, Jim Hughes, was his assistant. All these years later, and on the heels of an encouraging first act, the young blue-liner is keen to see what's in store for the Canucks with a full season of Boudreau at the helm. "He brings a lot of energy," Hughes, set to turn 23 next month,

  • Terry Fox Run back in Alberta as thousands run in support of cancer research

    Across the country on Sunday, thousands of Canadians laced up their running shoes and pounded the pavement for the 42nd Terry Fox Run. The annual fundraiser for cancer research was back in person, and across the province, Albertans ran once again in honour of the Canadian legend. In Edmonton, more than 800 people ran to raise money and awareness for cancer research. The crowd in the capital was smaller than past years, but still an impressive turn out as the city continues to deal with the pande