Friday briefing: Liverpool joy after first title for 30 years

Top story: Liverpool fans told to avoid mass gatherings

Morning everyone. I’m Martin Farrer and these are the top stories today.

Liverpool’s first league title for 30 years has sparked a night of wild celebrations on the city’s streets despite fears of mass gatherings setting off another spike in coronavirus infections. While the players did not have to break sweat to become top flight champions for the first time since 1990 thanks to Manchester City’s defeat at Chelsea, the club’s supporters more than made up for it with a night marked by singing, fireworks and flag-waving. However, police expressed concern that thousands of fans had ignored social-distancing rules by descending on the club’s ground, Anfield, to celebrate en masse. Asst Chief Const Rob Carden of Merseyside police said that while most had “recognised the fact that now is not the time to gather together”, not all had done so and urged people to celebrate safely. Follow the news from Liverpool and around the world, including from LeBron James, at our live blog.

In an emotional television interview, manager Jurgen Klopp hailed an “incredible” moment for the club, which dominated English football in the 70s and 80s before being usurped by Manchester United. Barney Ronay writes about what he calls Liverpool’s “annihilation” of the opposition this season and if you’re a Liverpool fan you can get in touch with us to describe how you feel.

* * *

Beachgoers enjoy the sunshine on Bournemouth beach. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

Coronavirus latest – The health secretary, Matt Hancock, says he might be forced to close some beaches after tens of thousands of people flocked to the south coast of England yesterday amid blazing sunshine. The huge influx of people, many of whom were not abiding by social distancing rules, prompted the local council for Bournemouth, Poole and Christchurch to declare a major incident because emergency services were “completely overstretched”. Hancock told TalkRadio that he was reluctant to take drastic action but if there was a spike in the number of coronavirus cases “then we will take action”. He also announced new “walk through” testing centres for Covid-19, although hopes for more antibody testing might be dampened by a study of results in Asia that shows they have far lower accuracy if used within the first fortnight of coronavirus symptoms rather than a week or two later. Brain complications, including stroke and psychosis, have been linked to Covid-19 in another study that raises concerns about the lasting impact on some victims.

In the United States, it is estimated that 20 million people have contracted the virus – 10 times more than the official count – according to the country’s disease control agency. On Thursday, 27 states reported a rise in new cases while Texas has paused the next phase of its reopening from lockdown. The famously Covid-sceptic Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, says that although he has tested negative multiple times he may have had the disease after all. The country recorded almost 40,000 new cases yesterday. Swedes are losing confidence in their government’s handling of the crisis. The country has seen many more deaths than some other European neighbours after it stuck to a light-touch lockdown policy. You can follow all the overnight developments at our live blog.

* * *

Labour turmoil – Keir Starmer has reignited Labour’s simmering civil war over the issue of antisemitism by sacking prominent leftwinger Rebecca Long-Bailey. The leader’s swift move against the shadow education secretary came after she sent an approving tweet about an interview in which the actor Maxine Peake said the US police tactic of kneeling on someone’s neck was taught by the Israeli secret service. The claim was denied by Israel and Peake withdrew the claim but by then Starmer had fired the woman he defeated in the leadership ballot earlier this year, saying she had shared an antisemitic “conspiracy theory”. There were reports last night that Starmer would meet left-leaning MPs on Friday to address their concerns. The sacking reopens the party’s wounds over the issue and comes after an internal report found that “hyperfactional” hostility to former leader Jeremy Corbyn hampered the party’s efforts to tackle the problem.

* * *

Met inquiry – Two Metropolitan police officers have been arrested after an “inappropriate” photograph taken at the scene of the murder of two sisters in a London park was allegedly sent to a group of people that included members of the public. Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, the daughters of a prominent female Anglican cleric, were found stabbed to death near Wembley earlier this month. A criminal inquiry is under way into the conduct of the officers.

* * *

Jenrick questions – Links to wealthy Tory donors continue to dog housing secretary Robert Jenrick after it emerged he met an Israeli businessman who had an interest in the future of a multibillion-pound project that the minister was overseeing. Whitehall records from March 2018 reveal that Jenrick, who was then exchequer secretary to the Treasury, met Idan Ofer, the ultimate owner of the mining company Cleveland Potash. Jenrick was assessing whether to offer state support for a new potash mine being built by a rival company, Sirius Minerals.

* * *

London clashes – Police officers have been attacked by revellers after attempting to disperse crowds at an unlicensed music event in Notting Hill in west London. Scotland Yard said objects were thrown at officers dispersing the crowd at an event at Colville Gardens. It comes after similar clashes at a street party in Brixton on Wednesday evening, which Downing Street described as “appalling”.

* * *

Period, period – A New Zealand supermarket chain is ditching euphemistic language such as “sanitary” or “feminine hygiene” products to describe pads, tampons and menstrual cups and replacing them with “period” in what it claims is a world first. No other local or international retailer used the word “period” to describe the products shoppers buy for menstruation, according to a spokesperson for Countdown, a major supermarket chain in New Zealand that operates 180 stores.

Today in Focus podcast

Columnist John Harris has spent the past decade touring the country and reporting on what devastating budget cuts have meant to communities. Looking back, he sees some signs of hope amid the devastation. But will the government change its approach for the impending Covid-19 economic crash?

Lunchtime read: Celebrating 50 years of Glastonbury (virtually)

Glastonbury would have been celebrating its 50th year of festivals this weekend were it not for the coronavirus outbreak. But we can still help you mark the occasion with a review of the greatest performances seen at Worthy Farm down the years, from Curtis Mayfield to Fela Kuti, David Bowie to Dolly Parton, and Beyonce to Stormzy.

Sport

Pep Guardiola believes Liverpool’s “incredible focus” on ending their 30-year title drought was the decisive factor in Jürgen Klopp’s side ending Manchester City’s reign as champions, following Chelsea’s 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge. This season, writes Barney Ronay, Liverpool were simply operating on a different level. Elsewhere, Arsenal beat Southampton 2-0 thanks to goals from Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock as Mikel Arteta’s side won for the first time after returning, while a second-half header from Jay Rodriguez gave Burnley a 1-0 win at Turf Moor that increases Watford’s relegation worries. Andy Murray’s fighting 6-3, 7-5 win over James Ward confirmed the core of his game – bloodymindedness – is firmly in place to reach the Battle of the Brits semi-finals. Sebastian Coe, the president of World Athletics, has warned Christian Coleman not to expect any special deals or favours that would allow him to return in time for the Tokyo Olympics if he is banned for missing anti-doping tests. Nascar officials have released a photo of the rope found in the garage stall of black driver Bubba Wallace and declared “the noose was real”. And the FA’s decision to vote against Australia and New Zealand’s winning Women’s World Cup bid has been labelled disrespectful by Football Federation Australia’s chief executive.

Business

UK retailers have paid up only 14% of the £2.5bn quarterly rent bill due this week, as the high street crisis triggered by the lockdown reverberated through the property industry. The FTSE100 is expected to jump a healthy 1% at the opening this morning while the pound is on $1.244 and €1.107.

The papers

Most of the first editions went to print too early to capture the celebrating Liverpool fans although the Times does have picture of flag-waving supporters on its front. Its splash, however, is “Sunseekers risk new virus spike as beaches crammed”. The Mail leads on Matt Hancock’s closure warning with “Don’t throw it all away”, while the Mirror has “Boiling point” and the i has “Chaos on the beaches”. The Telegraph says “Pressure on PM to build air bridges with all EU”. The Guardian leads on “Starmer opens rift with Labour left after sacking Long-Bailey”.

The Express has a warning from the home secretary after the Brixton flashpoint – “Patel: I’ll take vile thugs off streets” – and the FT goes with “Wirecard collapses into insolvency under weight of multiyear fraud”. In Scotland the Scotsman leads with “First visits in three months for Covid-free care homes”, and the Record splashes on “Boy, 10 drowns in loch”.

