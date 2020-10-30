Friday briefing: Labour's day of shame and blame

Top story: McCluskey warns of Labour split

Martin Farrer

Labour has been plunged into turmoil after former leader Jeremy Corbyn was suspended in the wake of a damning report into antisemitism that found the party responsible for unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination. Len McCluskey, leader of Labour’s single biggest donor, the Unite union, said the decision risked splitting the party. The investigation by the Equality and Human Rights Commission found that the party had interfered in antisemitism complaints, had failed to provide adequate training to those handling complaints and was guilty of harassment. But what Keir Starmer called a “day of shame” for the party quickly developed into an internal crisis when his predecessor released a statement rejecting the findings and blaming the media for exaggerating the issue. Amid dismay at party HQ, Labour promptly suspended Corbyn, setting off accusations and counter-accusations between the party’s left and rightwing factions. Many of today’s papers report on a coming “civil war”. Margaret Hodge argues that antisemitism must never be allowed to return, while it appears the report has done nothing to draw a line under the issue.

Macron pledge – Emmanuel Macron, the French president, says the country will “give in to nothing” as he called for calm and unity in the wake of the stabbing to death of three people in a church in Nice yesterday morning. The national anti-terrorist prosecutor was placed in charge of the investigation into why a man entered the Notre-Dame basilica in the centre of the city and killed a 60-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man. A woman aged 44 was also attacked but escaped to raise the alarm before dying from her wounds. A suspect was shot and “neutralised” by police but was not killed. He was named as Brahim Aouissaoui, a 21-year-old Tunisian who left his homeland in September for Italy and entered France only at the beginning of the month. Leaders around the world condemned the attack, which has prompted Macron to deploy troops to guard churches and schools. The stabbings follow the murder two weeks ago of a Paris teacher targeted for showing students cartoons of the prophet Muhammad, and place the issue of Islamist extremism back in the national spotlight.

View photos Forensic officers outside Notre-Dame basilica in Nice last night. Photograph: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images More

Refugee plea – The United Nations’ refugee agency has urged Britain to restart its resettlement scheme after four members of an Iranian Kurdish family died while trying to cross the Channel. As their extended family grieved in their home city of Sardasht in north-west Iran, the UNHCR’s UK representative, Rossella Pagliuchi-Lor, urged ministers to drop their hardline approach to migrants and facilitate the transfer of recognised refugees from an asylum country to the UK.

Coronavirus latest – West Yorkshire will on Monday become the latest urban area to enter the strictest tier of restrictions as the government faces mounting pressure to consider a second national lockdown. Nottinghamshire entered the tier 3 lockdown at mignight and it means nearly 11 million people in England will be living under the most severe curbs by next week, with a further 21.6 million under tier 2 restrictions. Infections are spreading rapidly across the country, with southern England now seeing a sharp spike. The home secretary, Priti Patel, yesterday did not rule out a second lockdown, as has already been announced in Germany and France, where schoolchildren above the age of six will have to wear face masks to keep schools open. Keep track of global developments here.

One in four nurseries and childminders in deprived areas of England will not stay in business after Christmas without additional income, according to a survey, as the pandemic continues to squeeze demand for the sector. Guardian readers who work outside give some tips on how to keep warm when you’re socialising around the firepit this winter. It’s all about the layers, apparently.