Friday briefing: isolation nation

Top story: ‘tsunami of closures’ hits businesses

Morning everyone. I’m Martin Farrer and these are the top stories this morning.

Up to 1.6 million people in England have been told to isolate in a single week, according to analysis by the Guardian, as fears grow that the current surge in Covid-19 infections will lead to a chaotic summer for businesses and households. The number of new UK coronavirus cases climbed to 48,553 yesterday – the highest since January – bringing a spate of notifications via the Covid app for people to isolate as close contacts. The numbers are expected to keep rising when England sees its major reopening on Monday. Ministers accept the app needs to be less sensitive, but changes could be weeks away. Guardian analysis reveals that about 337,695 people were told to isolate by NHS test and trace in the week of 1-7 July. Over the same period, 520,194 people were pinged by the Covid app and 624,000 schoolchildren were also forced into self-isolation for a weekly total of 1,675,894.

Businesses in sectors such as retail and manufacturing, where staff cannot work from home, are concerned they are running out of workers because of the surge in self-isolation. Independent high street businesses could face a “tsunami of closures” after their debt climbed to almost five times the level it was before the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new report. However, the government is launching a hospitality strategy that could allow alfresco dining and drinking to become a permanent fixture in England.

* * *

German ‘catastrophe’ – Angela Merkel has called the devastating floods in western Germany “a catastrophe” and the chancellor said her “heart goes out” to victims after a disaster which has at least 59 dead. Authorities in the worst-hit areas say there are still 1,300 people missing although the situation has been complicated by a widespread failure of the mobile phone network. Nine people have also died in Belgium after days of rain broke all weather records. The scale of this week’s flooding has shocked climate scientists and, along with the deadly heatwave in the US and Canada, has raised fears that human-caused climate disruption is making extreme weather even worse than predicted.

Story continues

* * *

Knee viewers – GB News has been boycotted by viewers furious at the decision by one of its presenters to take the knee in solidarity with England’s footballers, sending ratings to zero for some shows. Viewers accused the rightwing channel of selling out to “woke” opinion and that it secretly harboured Marxist views. Bosses have said that Guto Harri’s gesture was “an unacceptable breach of our standards” but ratings have suffered. Business editor Liam Halligan and former Labour MP Gloria De Piero attracted no measurable audience for their show on Wednesday afternoon.

* * *

Rape failure – The police and the Crown Prosecution Service must stop blaming each other for the failure of rape victims in the criminal justice system, according to a joint report from the police and CPS inspectorates. The watchdogs said both organisations had to overcome the “deep division” between them and tackle the “underlying problem” of a culture of defeatism within their workforces. The number of rape prosecutions has collapsed in the past five years.

* * *

On the level? – Labour has raised concerns about the management of a flagship £24m levelling up scheme in Stocksbridge, South Yorkshire. While there is no suggestion of wrongdoing, Labour said the public should be concerned that “schemes are potentially open to serious abuse”. The ministry of housing said there was “no cause for concern”. It comes after Boris Johnson was criticised for a lack of substance – including by Tories – in a much-vaunted speech in Coventry yesterday to outline his vision on improving equality. Although the prime minister made promises about greater devolution and better transport links, people in the west Midlands city said the phrase “levelling up” does not mean much to them.

* * *

Restoration mystery – Her expression may not have been as famous as Mona Lisa’s, but two years of conservation work on a 16th-century painting of a Dutch vegetable seller has wiped the smile off her face. English Heritage reveals today that a cheery expression had once been added to the unsigned work – thought to be by Joachim Beuckelaer. But with her expression now back to the original glummer version, experts say the painting has been returned to its original glory. It is on display at Audley End house in Essex.

Today in Focus podcast: Marina Hyde on being a columnist

For Anushka Asthana’s last episode, beloved Guardian columnist Marina Hyde makes a rare appearance to survey an era of tumult and twerps – and explain how she took it all very seriously … through jokes.

Lunchtime read: why Sparks are flying again

After more than 50 years of unpredictable pop, 2021 may be the year of Ron and Russell Mael, otherwise known as Sparks. As well as being the subject of a new documentary, they have written the script and music for a new film, Annette, which opened this year’s Cannes film festival. They tell Daniel Dylan Wray about their “hostility to being boring” and why they’ll always love pop music.

Sport

Bryson DeChambeau has become embroiled in a war of words with his equipment manufacturer after stating his driver “sucks” in the aftermath of a first‑round 71 at the Open. Louis Oosthuizen’s 64 left the South African one shot ahead of Jordan Spieth, with the Britons Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose also in contention at Royal St George’s. Bukayo Saka has admitted that he “knew instantly” he would receive racially abusive messages after missing his Euro 2020 final penalty but vowed that the experience will not “break me”. The former England rugby player Mike Tindall has spoken of how he broke up a fight between brawling fans during the Wembley final. McLaren driver Lando Norris has said he is still recovering from the shock of being mugged at Wembley and hopes Sunday’s British Grand Prix will focus his attention away from the incident last Sunday.

Tadej Pogacar admitted that he is “looking good” to win the Tour de France after powering to a third stage win in the Pyrenees to open up a lead of almost six minutes with three days to go. Marcus Smith is set to face the Stormers and live a childhood dream to play for the Lions. England flanker Lewis Ludlow has been suspended for four matches for striking with the knee in Saturday’s 70-14 victory over Canada. Tributes have been paid to Andy Fordham, the popular darts player and 2004 British Darts Organisation world champion, who has died at the age of 59. And Tyson Fury’s world heavyweight title defence against Deontay Wilder, originally scheduled for 24 July, has officially been postponed after Fury tested positive for coronavirus.

Business

The Bank of England risks becoming addicted to creating money and needs to come clean about how it plans to unwind its £895bn bond-buying programme. A report from a House of Lords committee says quantitative easing could lead to higher inflation and damage the government’s finances. It follows a warning from a Bank policymaker that it could take action to counter rising prices “fairly soon”. FTSE100 is on course for a flat opening today, while the pound is sitting at $1.383 and €1.171.

The papers

Many papers lead with the chaos of the “pingdemic”. The Mirror worries that “Britain is grinding to a halt” and the Mail asks “What kind of state are we in?”. The Express says “Covid chaos as 500,000 ‘pinged’ in one week”, while the Telegraph has “Neighbours ‘pinged’ through walls by app”. The i leads with “Covid testing labs buckle under size of third wave”.

The Guardian splashes on the devastating German floods – “Dozens dead as heavy rain brings catastrophic flooding to Europe” – and the Times has “Johnson backs new tax to transform social care”. The FT says “Revolut valued at $33bn to emerge as UK’s biggest private tech group”, while the Sun leads on the ongoing inquiry into the Matt Hancock affair: “Raid of shame”. In Scotland, the Record leads with “Care staff living wage vow broken” and the Press & Journal has “Care boost calls as cases of brain disease rise 50%”.

Sign up

The Guardian morning briefing is delivered to thousands of inboxes bright and early every weekday. If you are not already receiving it by email, you can sign up here.

For more news: www.theguardian.com

Get in Touch

If you have any questions or comments about any of our newsletters please email newsletters@theguardian.com