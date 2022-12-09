Friday briefing: What happens when an ‘Arctic blast’ hits amid an energy price crisis

Nimo Omer
·13 min read
<span>Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA</span>
Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA

Good morning. In years past, reports of cold weather might have brought up hope of a white Christmas. This winter, however, the prospect of snow on Christmas Day isn’t a cause for celebration for millions of people in the UK, who may be in a position where they have to pick between eating and staying warm. It’s -6C and -7C in parts of the country as this email is sent, while temperatures are expected to drop to -10C in northern Scotland. This Arctic breeze has triggered a level three “severe” cold weather alert for England, which is expected to continue until 12 December. However, if these low temperatures persist then it is likely that it will stay.

In response, the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has activated emergency measures to protect vulnerable people, such as those sleeping rough. The UK Health Security Agency is encouraging people to warm their homes to at least 18C – a recommendation many will want to follow, but struggle to afford. Today’s newsletter takes a look at the effects on people’s health and finances as the temperature continues to drop. Here are the headlines.

Five big stories

  1. Iran | Security forces in Iran have been shooting female protesters in the face and genitals at anti-regime protests, according to interviews with medics. The Guardian has spoken to 10 medical professionals who warned the injuries could leave hundreds of young Iranians with permanent damage.

  2. Financial regulation | Jeremy Hunt is due to unveil a 30-point package of City policy changes on Friday rowing back on regulations in order to boost competition and growth. The changes are Hunt’s attempt to rebrand what predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng called a post-Brexit “Big Bang 2.0” for the City.

  3. Harry Dunn | The mother of British teenager Harry Dunn has said her promise to win him justice has been fulfilled after his killer was sentenced, but said it was “despicable” that she had failed to appear in court. Anne Sacoolas, a US citizen, received an eight-month suspended sentence and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

  4. Health | Data from the UK Health Agency has revealed that 15 children under the age of 15 have died in the UK from strep A since September. The vast majority of infections are relatively mild, but sometimes the bacteria cause a life-threatening illness.

  5. Russia | US basketball star Brittney Griner has been freed from Russia after 10 months in jail on drugs charges. Griner was released in a prisoner exchange for the arms dealer Viktor Bout.

In depth: ‘Warm banks’ and fuel debt – how the vulnerable will try to get by

A person sits in the warmth of a library in London, Britain, 08 December 2022.
A person sits in the warmth of a library in London, Britain, 8 December 2022. Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA

Amid the energy crisis, many people have understandably been putting off heating their homes – and with mild temperatures in parts of the UK over the last few months, it was an option for many households. However, as temperatures sharply plummet this week, we are facing the bleak winter that was predicted earlier this year – and many people are gearing up to make some tough choices.

***

Why is it so cold?

On Wednesday overnight temperatures dropped dramatically, as Arctic winds – forced south between high and low pressure systems in Russia and Greenland – created an “Arctic blast” over the UK and northern Europe. The temperature drop feels even more dramatic because we have had an unseasonably warm autumn and, in recent years, December has not been a particularly cold month for many parts of England.

***

The effects of the energy crisis

A few months ago, there were dire warnings of power cuts in the UK. Thankfully, that is now looking unlikely because European countries have refilled their gas storages far quicker than expected. While this is welcome news, the question of whether people will even be able to use this energy remains. New research shows that more than three million low-income households cannot afford to heat their homes, and the charity National Energy Action estimates that there are already 6.7 million households living in fuel poverty. Even with the energy price guarantee, bills are almost double what they were last winter and 2.4 million people have used credit cards or borrowed money to pay them this year. For many, the choice is between putting themselves in an even more financially precarious situation or risking the health and wellbeing of themselves and their families.

People have been doing everything they can to cut costs; earlier this year, for example, Alex Lawson reported in the Guardian that some parents were eating cold meals to save on power. More than 3,000 warm banks are listed by the Warm Welcome Campaign, with libraries and other public spaces being offered up to be used in this capacity – an example of communities coming together to protect the most vulnerable, but also a damning indictment of the decaying social safety net. “It doesn’t just help financially, it’s emotionally too, it’s a feeling,” Linda Jay Jordan, 33, told Jessica Murray in Birmingham yesterday. “While you’re here you’re not thinking about the bills. It’s warm and welcoming. The atmosphere is lovely.”

To offset some of the financial burden, the government has confirmed that people in more than 300 postcode areas across England and Wales will receive cold weather payments, which come into effect when an area has experienced an average temperature of freezing or below for a seven-day period. However, at £25 a week this may not go far for many.

***

What are the health impacts?

While many will feel the health effects of low temperatures, homeless people and rough sleepers are perhaps the most vulnerable group. The London mayor, Sadiq Khan, has said that emergency accommodation will be open to rough sleepers until Monday, with City Hall adding that every borough in the capital will ensure that no one will be asked to leave until more permanent provisions are put in place for them.

More broadly, those with underlying health conditions such as heart disease, asthma and diabetes often experience worsening symptoms during periods of cold weather. For older people the problems are further exacerbated the longer the exposure to the cold lasts, worsening arthritis, and increasing the likelihood of accidents at home, as well as strokes and heart attacks.

Authorities are urging people to check in on vulnerable members of the community and to offer extra help. While this is vital in ensuring that people are safe, individual efforts like this are merely a plaster on a deeper wound.

What else we’ve been reading

  • After much anticipation, the first half of Netflix’s six-episode docuseries on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped yesterday (I must admit I watched, half-confused, half-enthralled by the soap-like drama). Jim Waterson wrote a great piece of analysis on the way the documentary that is condemning the British media is sending traffic their way. Zoe Williams examines how the series did well in exposing the wave of intolerance that Meghan endured. Lucy Mangan gave it a three star review. And for those who don’t want to spend nearly three hours watching, Stuart Heritage gave us the five most important takeaways. Nimo

  • The key goal for Cop15? Confronting once and for all “extractivism” and the “mass-scale removal of resources” that is wrecking biodiversity across the globe, academics Rosemary Collard and Jessica Dempsey write. Sign up to Down to Earth, the Guardian’s climate newsletter, for more from the conference. Charlie Lindlar, production editor, newsletters

  • Rachel Connolly is unimpressed with Oxford English Dictionary’s word of the year, dismissing it as a PR stunt. “I have never once in my life heard someone say the phrase ‘goblin mode’, or use it in a message. Not this year, not ever,” she writes. I have to say … I agree. Nimo

  • Teenage basketball phenom Victor Wembanyama, who stands 7ft 4in with an 8ft wingspan at just 18, is so talented that the worst teams in the NBA are deliberately blowing their seasons for the chance to pick him first in next year’s NBA Draft. Oren Weisfeld asks if it’s time to change the system. Charlie

  • Peter Bradshaw’s rundown of Robert Duvall’s 20 greatest roles is a reminder of the actor’s near-unbeatable back catalogue. There is, however, no justice for his turn as Nicolas Cage’s mentor in the ludicrous carjacking caper Gone in 60 Seconds. Charlie

World Cup

Nasser Al Khater, CEO of the Qatar World Cup 2022, in October.
Nasser Al Khater, CEO of the Qatar World Cup 2022, in October. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The appalling human cost of the Qatar World Cup was brought back into focus yesterday when the chief executive of the tournament appeared to dismiss the importance of the death of a migrant worker, a Filipino national working at the Saudi Arabia national team’s training site who died after he “slipped off a ramp while walking alongside a vehicle and fell headfirst against concrete”.

When asked about the subject, Nasser al-Khater questioned why journalists were bringing up the matter. “Death is a natural part of life – whether it’s at work, whether it’s in your sleep,” he said.

There are two quarter-finals today: Croatia v Brazil at 3pm UK time, then Netherlands v Argentina at 7pm UK time. Ciaran McLoughlin examines the Argentina side, writing that while Lionel Messi has unsurprisingly taken the headlines, much credit for the team’s success belongs to Julián Álvarez. Meanwihle, Nick Ames reports on Brazil and Croatia’s preparations, with Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic saying: “The match ahead of us will be the most demanding game; I can compare it to France in the final [in 2018].”

Meanwhile, as build-up continues to England v France on Saturday, Jacob Steinberg reports on Jordan Pickford’s importance to his side, and how the goalkeeper manages to find a higher level during tournament football. And Ben Fisher reports on France defender Dayot Upamecano’s warning for Kyle Walker: “You have to go to bed early to be able to defend well” against Kylian Mbappé, he says.

For all the latest on Qatar, from the scandal to the scores, sign up to Football Daily – our free, sometimes funny, newsletter

The front pages

“Iran forces ‘shooting at faces and genitals of female protesters’” is our Guardian Friday print edition’s splash headline, while the picture is of Harry and Meghan as their documentary series is released – we have a separate round-up of how the papers cover all that today. The Daily Mail says critics accuse the pair of wanting to “bring down the monarchy” in an “assault on the Queen’s legacy”. The Telegraph says it was a “direct hit on late Queen’s legacy” while the Times quotes a source describing the series as a “soap opera”. “Stop this royal circus” demands the Daily Mirror’s headline while the Metro focuses on Harry’s suggestion that “Royal’s don’t marry for love”, an apparent swipe at Prince William and King Charles. The Daily Express says “So hurtful! Royals ‘deeply upset’ by Harry’s slurs”. The Sun has “Harry the Nasty”, an apparent reference to a 2005 front page in which it called him “Harry the Nazi” over a costume furore. The Financial Times offers a reprieve: “Hunt loosens financial services rules to free City potential as growth driver”.

Something for the weekend

Our critics’ roundup of the best things to watch, read and listen to right now

TV
Slow Horses season 2 (AppleTV+)
A caper [with Gary Oldman, above that takes in high-class hotels and multimillion-pound houses in London, as well as council flats, towpaths and backstreet import/export businesses, all filmed with a gorgeous crispness that feels as luxurious as the casting … The show does stretch plausibility by placing proper espionage thrills – a bicycle v taxi surveillance race, or a night-time heist on a high-security data repository – alongside the pratfalling comedy caused by the Slough House team’s acid bickering and occasional ineptitude, which the script turns on and off at will. Yet it’s always entertaining: odd as they may be, these Slow Horses are a cut above regular spies. Jack Seale

Book
Hilma af Klint: A Biography by Julia Voss
Growing up in austere Lutheran Sweden in the late 1800s, Hilma af Klint studied art at university: a rare feat for a woman. In the face of a society riddled with misogyny, a quiet, conventional career in portraiture seemed the best she could hope for. But then, Af Klint started to receive messages from another world … Madoc Cairns

Film
Emancipation (Apple TV+)
Whatever his current travails, Will Smith brings a movie-star presence to this brutally violent civil war drama, with a physical stillness and defiantly steady gaze. Inspired by the true story of “Whipped Peter”, the escaped slave whose shockingly disfigured back became an iconic abolitionist image, it is a strong, fierce, heartfelt movie. Peter Bradshaw

Podcast
Mandela: The Lost Tapes (Audible)
In 1993, Richard Stengel recorded more than 60 hours of face-to-face interviews with Nelson Mandela. For the first time, this series sees him broadcast them. From Mandela confessing his willingness to embrace violence to Stengel realising that his time in prison meant he had never heard a Beatles song, it is a vivid portrait. Hollie Richardson

Today in Focus

The artists defying Putin’s war on Ukrainian culture

From poetry to pop music, Ukrainians are using art to take a stand against Russia – and Putin’s assault on their identity. From dancers to documentary makers, they explain how work they have created in the conflict zone is a weapon of resistance

Cartoon of the day | Ben Jennings

The Upside

A bit of good news to remind you that the world’s not all bad

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes an announcement supporting Indigenous-led conservation during COP15 U.N. Biodiversity summit in Montreal.
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes an announcement supporting Indigenous-led conservation during COP15 U.N. Biodiversity summit in Montreal. Photograph: Christinne Muschi/Reuters

With Cop15 under way in Montreal, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has put his money where his mouth is, pledging C$800m (£510m) over seven years to indigenous-led projects across the country, spanning land the size of Egypt.

“Indigenous communities leading on this is a really good thing,” said Trudeau. “What we’re able to do here is not just show a story of conservation, but a story of reconciliation, about recognising that it’s these partnerships that are going to be essential going forward.”

Cop15, which is dedicated to protecting the world’s biodiversity, is pushing plans to conserve 30% of the planet – with Trudeau pressing large countries like China, Russia, Brazil and the US, to expand conservation areas vital for a successful agreement. He has urged them to get behind a “Canada level of ambition” for the final text.

Sign up here for a weekly roundup of The Upside, sent to you every Sunday

Bored at work?

And finally, the Guardian’s crosswords to keep you entertained throughout the day – with plenty more on the Guardian’s Puzzles app for iOS and Android. Until Monday.

Latest Stories

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t

  • Saints allow 2 late TDs in frustrating 17-16 loss to Bucs

    TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — The New Orleans Saints were five minutes away from moving within a half-game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay when the bottom fell out of the game, and most likely the season. Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night as the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Saints 17-16. “It’s frustrating to not come out with the win when you’re up 16-3 in the fourth and you lose,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “That’s so

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • Titans can't overcome former WR Brown in 2nd straight loss

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Titans rookie receiver Treylon Burks absorbed a brutal blow from a helmet to his facemask and somehow held onto the ball for his first receiving touchdown. The score came with a hefty price. Burks briefly lay motionless in the end zone because of a concussion, and Titans and Eagles players took a knee in prayer. Burks eventually walked off on his own power. “It’s unfortunate he couldn’t finish the game,” Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said. The talented wideout had downplayed co

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Canada's Olympic gold medallists in speedskating have eye on world record

    CALGARY — After an Olympic gold medal, going where no team as gone before drives Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais. The trio captured gold in women's speedskating team pursuit in Beijing in February after four years of making the event a priority in their training. Canadian women have a strong history in the six-lap race, which features two teams of three racing both the clock and each other, but Ottawa's Weidemann and Blondin and Maltais of La Baie, Que., are Canada's first

  • Who was Canada's best athlete in 2022?

    Marie-Philip Poulin led Canada to a dominant year in women's hockey, but is it enough to crown her as the Canadian athlete of the year?

  • Trail Blazers beat Pacers in Lillard's return from injury

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 28 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Indiana Pacers 116-100 on Sunday night. Blazers star Damian Lillard scored 21 points and dished six assists in his first game since returning from a calf strain he suffered on Nov. 19. Anfernee Simons had 22 points and six assists on the night, while Jusuf Nurkic had 19 points and six rebounds. Myles Turner led the Pacers with 24 points and nine rebounds. Buddy Hield had 22 points in support as the Pacers

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Analysis: Deshaun Watson has long way to go for improvement

    HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s shaky performance wasn’t his biggest problem. Blame a two-year layoff for Watson being rusty. His refusal to express remorse for alleged behavior that led to an 11-game suspension is more difficult to explain. Watson made it clear earlier in the week he had no interest in discussing accusations by more than two dozen women of sexual harassment and assault during massage sessions. He has settled 23 civil lawsuits brought by the women, while two others, including on

  • Bonds, Clemens Hall of Fame bids now on even shakier ground

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were rejected by baseball writers in their bids for the Baseball Hall of Fame 10 times. On Sunday, the duo chased by steroid suspicions got another rebuke from a panel that included many of their peers. The door hasn't formally shut on their Cooperstown chances. But the latest letdown means the pair — with eight MVPs and seven Cy Young Awards between them — may never be celebrated with the sport's greatest individual honor. Fred McGriff was the only

  • Ovechkin, Strome lead Capitals past struggling Flyers 4-1

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored two empty-net goals, Dylan Strome had a goal and an assist and the Washington Capitals defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Wednesday night. T.J. Oshie also scored for the Capitals, who finished 3-3 on a six-game trip. Charlie Lindgren made 29 saves. Kevin Hayes scored for Philadelphia, which has lost 13 of 15 games. Carter Hart made 23 stops. Strome broke a 1-all tie with 10:41 remaining when he deflected John Carlson’s shot from long range past Hart.

  • Canada's Marielle Thompson scores silver medal at ski cross World Cup opener

    Canada's Marielle Thompson claimed women's World Cup ski cross silver in the season-opening event on Thursday in Val Thorens, France. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund in the final, while Switzerland's Talina Gantenbein finished third in the event.Thompson was pleased with her performance despite a hiccup in the final. "Stoked to start the season on such a good note," Thomson said in a release. "I made a little mistake in the final that cost me but looking forw

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Knicks snap 5-game home losing streak in win over Cavaliers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and the New York Knicks snapped a five-game home losing streak with a 92-81 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks never trailed in the contest as they held an opponent under 100 points for the first time this season. Julius Randle scored 18 points and RJ Barrett added 15 as New York held the Cavaliers to a season-low point total and field goal percentage of 34.9%. Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 23

  • Kicker Sean Whyte sticking with B.C. Lions through 2023 season

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have signed placekicker Sean Whyte to a one-year extension. The team announced the news Thursday, saying the deal will keep the 37-year-old native of White Rock, B.C., with his hometown team through the 2023 season. It will be his 15th CFL campaign and his fifth with the Lions, who were ousted from the western final by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in November. Whyte made 36-of-39 field goal attempts and 54-of-55 convert attempts over 18 regular-season contests last year.

  • Bolts have regressed on both sides of ball in losing 4 of 6

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers needed to do three things to be successful against the Las Vegas Raiders: contain Josh Jacobs, limit Davante Adams on deep routes and capitalize on offensive opportunities. Failing on all three, the Chargers fell 27-20 to the Raiders on Sunday, their fourth loss in six games. “They were getting to us early on in the game,” Chargers running back Austin Ekeler said. “We were trying to mix it up, come out with some quick pass game, just take some pressure o

  • Power-play goals lift Red Wings over Blue Jackets, 4-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dominik Kubalik and Lucas Raymond scored power-play goals and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Sunday night to end a three-game losing streak. Austin Czarnik and Andrew Copp also scored, Filip Hronek, David Perron and Olli Maatta each had two assists and Ville Husso stopped 30 shots. Detroit was 2 of 5 on power plays. Marcus Bjork and Kent Johnson scored for Columbus, which has lost four straight at home. Boone Jenner had two assists and Joonas Ko