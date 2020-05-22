Friday briefing: 'Great uncertainty' – China scraps GDP target

Photograph: Carlos García Rawlins/Reuters

Top story: Johnson drops visa surcharge

Hello, Warren Murray with you on a Friday where much of the news is swirling around China.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The ruling Communist party has abandoned setting a target for GDP growth for the first time in decades, citing “great uncertainty” caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Instead Beijing will “give priority to stabilising employment and ensuring living standards”, the premier, Li Keqiang, has told the gathered members of the party at the opening of the National People’s Congress in Beijing today.

Boris Johnson has made the first major U-turn of his premiership, announcing that NHS staff and care workers from overseas will no longer have to pay the visa surcharge levied on migrants for receiving health services. The PM had faced intense pressure not only from Labour but within his own ranks. Doctors have welcomed the development. Donald Trump defied requests from company executives and was called a “petulant child” by a state attorney general when he refused to wear a face mask during a visit to a Ford plant in Michigan. The president also used a speech to urge American churches to reopen.

Indonesia has reported 973 new cases, its highest daily number so far. Millions of people in the world’s fourth most populous country are preparing to mark the festival of Eid al-Fitr without the usual celebrations and gatherings. Many Muslim countries have said they will tighten restrictions this weekend for the end of Ramadan fasting. In Egypt authorities are bringing forward the start of the existing coronavirus curfew by four hours to 5pm, and banning all public transport for six days from Sunday. The Palestinian Authority has said a lockdown will be reimposed on the West Bank during the three days of the festival. Authorities in Iran have told people not to travel.

Story continues

Attach yourself to our global live blog for further developments and here are the main points from overnight.

There’s more in our Coronavirus Extra section further down … and here’s where you can find all our coverage of the outbreak – from breaking news to factchecks and advice.

* * *

Uproar over Hong Kong law bid – China’s imposition of new national security laws on Hong Kong will compel the territory to enforce legislation barring subversion, separatism and other acts against the central government, it has emerged one day after Beijing’s surprise announcement. It is being seen as a move to fully take control over the territory, wracked by pro-democracy protests for the last year. Critics say it will effectively erase the “one country, two systems” framework that is meant to grant Hong Kong a high degree of autonomy. Under the territory’s constitution, such laws can only be enacted by its own legislature, not imposed from outside. US lawmakers have called it “an unprecedented assault against Hong Kong’s autonomy”. The last British governor of Hong Kong, Chris Patten, has called for the UK and US to retaliate if Beijing goes ahead with the threat, while more protests are brewing in the territory.

* * *

Navy base attack ‘terrorism-related’ – A shooting at a Texas military base that wounded a sailor is being investigated as “terrorism-related”, according to the FBI. The shooter tried to speed through a gate at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi on Thursday morning but security personnel put up a barrier in time. The man got out and opened fire, wounding a navy sailor on guard. The shooter was then shot dead by security personnel.

* * *

Tiny plastic scourge – Microplastic pollution in the oceans is likely to have been vastly underestimated, according to research that suggests there are many more particles than previously thought. Trawling of waters off the coasts of the UK and US found there could be up to 125 trillion surface particles, against previous estimates of up to 50 trillion. Plastic pollution is known to harm fertility, growth and survival of marine life, and the number of particles may outnumber zooplankton, which underpin the marine food chain and help regulate the global climate. Another new study has found birds consume hundreds of particles a day via the aquatic insects on which they feed.

Coronavirus Extra

Another day, another test kit … this one checks your spit for signs of infection and is due to be trialled on 5,000 key workers in the next fortnight. Alarmingly, Prof Paul Elliott, the Imperial College London scientist leading a major government programme on home testing, thinks the invasive nasal swabbing tests currently used may be failing to detect the virus in up to 30% of cases.

To grossly misuse a phrase, “too much power disrupts”: some of Britain’s renewable energy generators may be paid to switch off this weekend to avoid overloading the grid, because there is not enough demand to use up all the electricity they are producing.

Today in Focus podcast: A return to wilder times

Sound recordist Chris Watson shares the birdsong from his English garden, while environmentalist George Monbiot looks at how the pandemic might be an opportunity for rewilding.

Lunchtime read: ‘Live music is special’ – pop after Covid

Festivals are cancelled, livestreams thriving – so how can music recover? Jack Garratt, Ella Eyre, Sara Quin and more talk gigs, hits and togetherness with Alexis Petridis.

Sport

England could yet be able to stage their entire men’s international schedule during this coronavirus-affected summer following more positive noises from Cricket Australia about the prospect of sending over a team in September. Several alleged victims of sexual abuse by Yves Jean-Bart, the president of the Haiti Football Federation, say they have received death threats since claims against him were reported. Premiership Rugby’s plan to resume the season at the beginning of July and play the league season to its play-off final conclusion is looking unlikely after a decision to delay a return to training for at least another two weeks.

The Premier League will suffer an economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic for “years to come”, with clubs facing a broadcasting bill of at least £20m even if the season is completed, Manchester United have warned. A compelling new documentary on Lance Armstrong shows the former cyclist has plenty of rage but little regret. And Scottie Pippen has reportedly joined a growing chorus of former Chicago Bulls to take issue with Michael Jordan’s outsized influence on The Last Dance.

Business

Around 30,000 pubs and restaurants may never reopen when the lockdown ends, according to a poll of the sector, as the coronavirus shock proves the last straw for businesses already suffering from declining trade. The FTSE100 is due to open down sharply this morning after rocky trading in Asia overnight amid mounting uncertainty about Hong Kong’s future. The pound is down as well at $1.221 and €1.117.

The papers

“PM in U-turn on surcharge for foreign NHS workers” – the Guardian’s splash, while our print edition’s picture lead is the Johnson-Arcuri inquiry. The PM will not face a criminal investigation, but the London assembly will continue an inquiry into his conduct as mayor when he undertook a friendship with the US businesswoman. The i has a very similar splash headline about that visa surcharge.

“Could this be the biggest virus hope we’ve had?” – the Mail on the 10m fingerprick antibody blood tests (to see if you’ve had it) promised from next week and the 20-minute virus test (to see if you’ve got it) that is being trialled. The Express says “10m tests to defeat virus” and the Mirror says “Game-changer tests for 10m Brits”. The Metro says “Virus cases plummet in capital” with fewer than 100 new cases being detected per day. The Telegraph foreshadows “Police spot checks to enforce quarantine” as laws are considered to ensure that people arriving from overseas observe self-isolation requirements.

The FT looks at the crisis in one country with two systems: “China risks reigniting Hong Kong protests by imposing security law”. To the Sun, and in terms of headlines “Prem wag caught smuggling stun gun” seems a solid effort after a patchy run of laboured puns lately, or is it just me? The “England ace’s girlfriend” got off a private plane carrying the weapon “and a cosh”. The Times has “Immunity forms planned for coronavirus survivors” as the government considers issuing certificates to those who’ve already had it.

Sign up

The Guardian Morning Briefing is delivered to thousands of inboxes bright and early every weekday. If you are not already receiving it by email, you can sign up here.

For more news: www.theguardian.com