Friday briefing: G7 shamed over lack of vaccine for others

·9 min read

Top story: Russia, China outrun western vaccine diplomacy

Good morning and welcome to Friday. Warren Murray here to zero in on the stories that count.

Western leaders are scrambling to fend off accusations that they have failed to address the lack of vaccines for poorer countries, as the UK hosts the G7 summit today. Boris Johnson is to pledge that Britain will donate surplus doses to the cause and cut to 100 days the time it takes to produce new jabs. The French president, Emmanuel Macron, has proposed that 5% of vaccines from G7 nations be sent to poorer countries, especially in Africa. Both Russia and China are threatening to win an escalating vaccine diplomacy war by sending their vaccines direct to Africa, while the G7 club of wealthy nations continues to pile up surpluses in case stocks run out. Serbia has received almost 1m Covid-19 vaccine doses from China’s state-owned Sinopharm and tens of thousands of shots of Russia’s Sputnik V.

Russian and Chinese companies have also been more willing than their western counterparts to license manufacturers in places like Indonesia, the UAE and Malaysia to make vaccine themselves. Big pharma needs to be confronted to allow fairer access to vaccines, a South African delegate to the World Trade Organization has declared, amid calls for a patent waiver to boost production. There are predictions that many low-income countries may not be able to reach mass immunisation until 2024. “The first effective vaccines were ready four or five months ago,” said Mustaqeem De Gama. “Do you think it would have made a difference if we had the capacity to manufacture? I certainly think so.” Vaccine equality is sure to be a continuing Covid topic today – stay on top of things at our global live blog.

* * *

Rock pics and chill – Nasa’s science rover Perseverance, the most advanced astrobiology laboratory ever sent to another world, has landed safely on Mars. The six-wheeled rover arrived within its target zone inside Jezero crater, site of a long-vanished Martian lake bed. It had flown through space for nearly seven months, covering 293m miles (472m km) before entering the Martian atmosphere at 12,000mph (19,000km/h) and enduring “seven minutes of terror” before the spacecraft slowed itself by parachute, then hovered on its rockets and lowered the rover by “skycrane” to the surface.

The first pictures included a view of the flat, rocky surface of the Jezero crater. Its primary aim is to search for fossilised signs of microbes that may have lived on Mars about 3bn years ago. Perseverance will drill into the ground and take core samples, then stow them on the surface for a future mission to retrieve. It will also deploy a drone helicopter called Ingenuity that is the first machine ever sent to fly around on another planet. It’s busy around the red planet right now with the UAE’s Hope probe also sending back its first picture.

* * *

Going hungry on universal credit – Many people claiming universal credit for the first time during the pandemic were unable to put aside enough cash to save £10 a month, eat healthily or regularly, or pay bills because it was inadequate to meet basic living costs, a study has found. A survey of thousands who signed on after losing their job under lockdown concludes that even with the £20 a week uplift many have struggled. One in six new claimants surveyed had skipped a meal in the previous two weeks. The study does praise the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) for coming through its “first major economic test” by processing millions of new claims over a short period.

* * *

Cancún but shouldn’t have – Ted Cruz has sparked outcry after the Republican senator from Texas embarked on a trip to the sunny Mexican tourist resort of Cancún as millions of his constituents endure deadly power outages and freezing temperatures. After photos of Cruz on the plane went viral on Twitter, prompting fierce criticism, the senator returned to Texas on Thursday, saying the trip was “obviously a mistake”. Cruz had urged Texans to “just stay home” during a radio interview on Monday. Cue the internet to break out the memes.

* * *

Nuclear talks olive branch – The US has agreed to take part in multilateral talks with Iran which the EU has offered to broker, with the aim of reinstating the 2015 nuclear deal that was torn up by Donald Trump. There was no immediate word from Tehran on whether it was ready to join the talks, which so far have no agreed start time or location. The talks have been announced at a time of growing tension, as in the absence of the deal’s constraints Iran has increased its use of advanced centrifuges, begun making small quantities of uranium metal (essential for building warheads) and threatened to expel inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency.

* * *

Neanderthals’ final excursion – Neanderthals may have died out because Earth’s magnetic poles flipped for a thousand years, researchers are theorising. On a scale of billions of years it happens quite often – the last time was the “Laschamps excursion” 42,000 years ago, which would have weakened Earth’s protective magnetic field, leaving it exposed to high-energy particles and combining with a period of low solar activity to induce wild climatic fluctuations.

It probably would have seemed like the end of days,” said Prof Chris Turney of the University of New South Wales. The team have collectively termed this period “the Adams event”, a nod to Douglas Adams’s Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy in which 42 was said to be the “answer to the ultimate question of life, the universe and everything”. They did radiocarbon analysis on the rings of ancient kauri trees from New Zealand to track the rise in carbon-14 levels in the atmosphere produced by increasing levels of high-energy cosmic radiation. Our ancestors may even have started living in caves at that time because of the harsh conditions, the researchers say.

Today in Focus podcast: Case of the Freshwater Five

In 2011 five men were sentenced to a total of 104 years for conspiracy to import £53m worth of cocaine. They have always said they are innocent. As new evidence is due to be put before the court of appeal, we investigate the case of the Freshwater Five.

Lunchtime read: ‘You’re going to upset some racists’

Stopping Trump, reforming Facebook and risking his life to make a Borat sequel. In an exclusive interview, Sacha Baron Cohen unveils his plans for a revolution – and reveals how it feels to come out as himself.

Caitlin Fitzgerald, Jeremy Strong and Sacha Baron Cohen in a scene from The Trial of the Chicago 7.
Caitlin Fitzgerald, Jeremy Strong and Sacha Baron Cohen in a scene from The Trial of the Chicago 7. Photograph: Nico Tavernise/AP

Sport

Serena Williams’s longevity in tennis is clearly no consolation to her and the last image of her at the Australian Open was of her abruptly leaving her press conference in tears following defeat to Naomi Osaka. Novak Djokovic remains on course for another title at Melbourne Park after the Serb ended the surprise run of qualifier Aslan Karatsev with a brisk 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win to reach the men’s final once more. Real Sociedad had no answer for Manchester United’s pace and ruthlessness embodied by the irrepressible Bruno Fernandes, who scored twice in a 4-0 Europa League win. Bukayo Saka scored a swift equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Benfica after Arsenal fell behind in their away leg in Rome, while Gareth Bale was back on the scoresheet as Tottenham cruised to a 4-1 win against Wolfsberger.

On an astonishing evening in Antwerp, Rangers led 1-0 and were 3-2 down before claiming a 4-3 victory. Jonny Bairstow has defended England’s rotation policy despite it emerging that Sam Curran has been ruled out of the rest of the Test series in India because of logistical difficulties arising from the Covid-19 pandemic. England’s Moeen Ali has been sold to Chennai Super Kings for £700,000 in the opening round of the 2021 Indian Premier League Auction. Samira Zargari, the coach of the Iranian women’s Alpine skiing team, has been barred by her husband from travelling to Italy for the world skiing championships, according to reports in the Iranian press. And the Swansea City midfielder Yan Dhanda has hit out at “selfish” social media companies and criticised Facebook for not contacting him after he was racially abused on Instagram.

Business

The chief executive of the trading app at the centre of the GameStop shares affair has defended his decision to halt trading in the company’s shares at a congressional hearing on Thursday. He called the allegations that Robinhood acted to help hedge funds caught out by the sudden surge in GameStop shares “absolutely false”. The pound is flat at $1.396 and €1.154, while the FTSE100 is expected to open slightly down.

The papers

The Guardian leads today with “Facebook under fire around world over Australian ban” and our late edition squeezes a picture of the Mars landing on to the front, as others have. The Metro has “#delete Facebook – worldwide campaign to ditch social media bully” and a picture of the Australian PM, Scott Morrison, whom many readers might never have heard of much less seen before, as well as Mark Zuckerberg.

The Telegraph has “Revealed: the vaccine data that paves the way back to freedom”, adapting that old adage, “the road to freedom is paved with data”. The Times says “Hope for holidays overseas”. The paper “has been told” that getaways might be possible this summer. A Greek minister has said Greece is negotiating with the UK to bring in mutually recognised vaccine passports. The Sun leads with “Get one in one’s arm” as Prince Charles joins prominent people encouraging vaccination.

The Mail alerts readers that vaccination age bands are to be widened with “Over-40s to get jabs by end of March”. The i has “Public’s verdict on ending lockdown” – that being “send children back to school on 8 March” but reopen pubs and restaurants with caution. The FT leads with “Macron calls for urgent supply of Covid vaccine to poorer nations” – the French president getting out of the blocks early as Britain hosts G7 talks today. GameStop traders fronting Congress for questioning also gets a spot. The Express reports on what must be some of the most horrible people in the world: “vile trolls” online who ambush young epilepsy suffers with strobe effects to trigger convulsions.

Sign up

The Guardian Morning Briefing is delivered to thousands of inboxes bright and early every weekday. If you are not already receiving it by email, you can sign up here.

For more news: www.theguardian.com

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors deliver statement win by routing Bucks again

    The Raptors beat the Bucks with relative ease for the second straight time, leading from start to finish with contributions coming from everywhere.

  • Matthews stays scorching hot as Leafs thump Sens

    Auston Matthews scored twice to increase his NHL-leading goal total to 16 and added two helpers as the Maple Leafs crushed the Senators 7-3 on Thursday night.

  • NBA bettor wins astronomical wager after Raptors trounce Bucks

    An MGM bettor put a cool $110K on the Kyle Lowry-less Raptors to cover versus the Bucks on Thursday, and they are eating well tonight.

  • LeBron James, Kevin Durant headline starters for 2021 NBA All-Star Game

    The NBA announced its starters for the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta on Thursday to little surprise.

  • Vincent Jackson's family donates his brain to CTE study after his death

    “It’s something his family wanted to do to get answers to some of their questions.”

  • Adam Silver defends holding NBA All-Star game during pandemic

    The commissioner cited fan engagement as the NBA's motivation to hold the controversial game, saying "it feels like the right thing to do."

  • Raptors say Lowry to miss at least two games with thumb sprain

    Coach Nick Nurse said the Raptors planned to hold Lowry out of both Thursday's game in Milwaukee and Friday's game at Minnesota, and then reassess.

  • Why Fernando Tatis Jr. won't be seeing all of that $340M

    More than a year before his MLB debut, Tatis signed away a portion of his career earnings.

  • Blue Jays believe they can hang with AL East's 'big dogs'

    Expectations have changed significantly for the Toronto Blue Jays since Charlie Montoyo was named manager after the 2018 season.

  • Lawyer for ex-wrestling stars takes brain damage lawsuit against WWE to Supreme Court

    An attorney for more than 50 wrestler argues that WWE knew the brain damage risks of wrestling and didn't inform its wrestlers.

  • Who are the 'locks' to make Canada's Olympic squad?

    GM Doug Armstrong says there are as many as 11 players already penciled in to make Canada's Olympic men's team in 2022. So let's investigate.

  • Canadiens need to find an answer to their one glaring problem

    The Montreal Canadiens have struggled to find the back of the net of late after starting the season on a tear.

  • Run It Back | The promise of a small-ball Raptors lineup

    On the back of an impressive win over the Milwaukee Bucks, is it time for the Raptors to commit to a small-ball lineup?

  • What makes Connor McDavid's 500-point milestone that much more impressive

    Connor McDavid has had setbacks in his career, but his influence has only ever grown stronger.

  • Harden, Harris lead streaking Nets past Lakers, 109-98

    LOS ANGELES — James Harden scored 23 points, Joe Harris added 21 with six 3-pointers and the Brooklyn Nets routed the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 109-98 Thursday night for their season-best fifth straight victory. Kyrie Irving had 16 points and seven rebounds as Brooklyn easily won this matchup of NBA title contenders and improved to 4-0 on a five-game West Coast road trip even without Kevin Durant, who missed his third straight game with a strained left hamstring. Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 15 points and hit five of the 18 3-pointers by the Nets, who pulled away comfortably in the second half. Anthony Davis and Dennis Schröder sat out for Los Angeles, leaving the defending champions without two of their top three scorers. LeBron James scored his 35,000th career point while getting 32 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers. Kyle Kuzma added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Los Angeles, which lost for only the second time in 10 games. Davis missed his second straight game after aggravating his strained right calf and Achilles last weekend. The Lakers also played without Schröder, a late scratch under the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Along with their longest overall winning streak in two years, the Nets have won four straight road games for the first time since December 2008. They've also got seven straight wins over Western Conference opponents for their longest streak since November 2006, and their three straight wins over the Lakers at Staples Center is the longest run in franchise history. TIP-INS Nets: DeAndre Jordan had seven points and eight rebounds in the longtime Clippers centre's latest return to Staples Center. ... Brooklyn improved to 10-1 against teams above .500. Lakers: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored nine points on his 28th birthday. ... Wesley Matthews went to the locker room in the second quarter after a collision with Landry Shamet. LEBRON'S MILESTONE James became the third player in NBA history with 35,000 points on a free throw in the final minute of the first half. Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) and Karl Malone (36,928) had hit the milestone previously, and both Hall of Famers were older at the time than James, who was also the youngest in NBA history to 5,000 points, 10,000 points, 20,000 points and 30,000 points. James also recorded his 30th straight game with at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists, matching the NBA record shared by himself in 2018 and Oscar Robertson in 1964. James received his 17th consecutive All-Star invitation earlier in the day and was named a captain for the game, along with Durant. UP NEXT Nets: Visit Clippers on Sunday. Lakers: Host Heat on Saturday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press

  • Wild snap two-game losing streak with 3-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ryan Hartman and Kevin Fiala scored 38 seconds apart in the first period, Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 16 shots and the Minnesota Wild defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 on Thursday night. Marcus Foligno added a power-play goal for the Wild, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Minnesota was playing its second game since having its season paused for two weeks due to COVID-19 protocols. Sam Steel scored for Anaheim, which has dropped three of its last four. John Gibson made 24 saves. Hartman forced Anaheim's Jacob Larsson into a turnover near the blue line in the Anaheim zone, skated into the left circle and buried a wrist shot past Gibson at 7:27 for his second of the season. Fiala then scored his fourth goal in the last six games, putting in the rebound of a loose puck in front of the net at 8:05. Steel got Anaheim within 2-1 , scoring in his second straight game. Steel took a pass from Danton Heinen inside the slot and then sent a backhander past Kahkonen's glove side and into the upper right corner of the goal with eight minutes remaining in the second period. Foligno put Minnesota back up by two goals with 3:45 remaining in the game on a one-timer after a centring pass by Zach Parise for his second of the season. It was the fourth power-play goal for the Wild, who came into the game with the worst unit in the league at 6.7%. GETTING HEALTHIER Minnesota's forwards Nick Bonino and Nico Sturm, along with defencemen Ian Cole and Jared Spurgeon played in their first games since clearing COVID-19 protocols. Earlier in the day, Jonas Brodin, Victor Rask, Carson Soucy and Cam Talbot were removed from the COVID-19 list. Goalie Andrew Hammond was added, becoming the 15th Minnesota player to appear on the list. OPENING SALVO Four of Hartman’s 11 goals since joining the Wild last season have been first goals of the game. TOUGH NIGHT Anaheim didn’t register a shot on goal until there was 3:36 remaining in the first period and had only 16 in the game. The Ducks couldn’t manage any despite having a five-on-three advantage for 1:06 in the first. UP NEXT The teams meet again on Saturday. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joe Reedy, The Associated Press

  • Butler's 3rd straight triple-double paces Heat past Kings

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jimmy Butler had 13 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds for his third consecutive triple-double, and the Miami Heat beat the Sacramento Kings 118-110 on Thursday night. Bam Adebayo also had a triple-double with 16 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds to help Miami to its first win in Sacramento in nearly five years. Tyler Herro scored 27 points and Kelly Olynyk added a season-high 22 points and seven rebounds. Already the only player in franchise history with triple-doubles in consecutive games after doing it against the Clippers and Warriors, Butler made it three in a row with season-highs in assists and rebounds against the Kings. One day after blowing a 15-point halftime lead and losing to the Warriors in overtime, the Heat built another early big lead and this time held on against the short-handed and sloppy Kings. Miami led by 23 points in the third before Sacramento made four consecutive 3s and closed the quarter on a 19-9 run to pull within 89-79. The Heat pulled away early in the fourth after Herro made a 3-pointer and three-point play on consecutive possessions. Marvin Bagley III had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Sacramento. De’Aaron Fox added 11 points and 10 assists. The Kings have lost five straight following a season-best four-game win streak. Miami got a big lift in the first half from Herro, who had 14 points in the first quarters after making seven of his first nine shots. Andre Iguodala added a steal in the backcourt and dunk to put the Heat up 57-43. TIP-INS Heat: Miami’s last win in Sacramento was on April 1, 2016. … Duncan Robinson made the first shot in the first, second and fourth quarters. Kings: Starters Harrison Barnes (left foot strain) and Richaun Holmes (right knee soreness) did not play. . Glenn Robinson III had nine rebounds in the first half, his most in any full game since Nov. 6, 2019. Robinson didn’t get another rebound. UP NEXT Heat: Play the Lakers in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Kings: Visit the Bulls on Saturday night. Sacramento has won its last three games at the United Center. __ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Michael Wagaman, The Associated Press

  • Yankees' Zack Britton says teammate Domingo German's domestic violence has no place in baseball

    Domingo German has been away from the Yankees since Sept. 2019.

  • Quick has 20 saves, Kings beat Coyotes 3-2 in shootout

    GLENDALE, Ariz. — Gabriel Vilardi scored in the fourth round of a shootout, Jonathan Quick stopped 20 shots and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Thursday night. The Kings jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Dustin Brown and Jeff Carter. The Coyotes rallied with two in the second — Phil Kessel's first goal in 12 games and Conor Garland's seventh of the season. Quick made a sprawling save to stop Kessel early in overtime and had a couple more tough stops to send the game to a shootout. Arizona's Clayton Keller sent a shot over the goal in the fourth round of the shootout and Vilardi beat Darcy Kuemper to end it. Kuemper had 27 saves. The Coyotes were glad to see someone else across the ice after playing St. Louis in the first seven-game, regular-season series in NHL or NBA history. Arizona took that series 4-3, closing out Monday's seventh game with a 1-0 victory behind Kuemper, who got his first shutout of the season. The Kings didn't take long to end Kuemper's scoreless streak, scoring 4 1/2 minutes in when Brown slipped a shot under Kuemper’s left pad. Anze Kopitar started the play by fishing the puck out of a scrum along the side boards. Carter made it 2-0 midway through the first period, poking the puck under Kuemper on a play ruled goalie interference but overturned on review. The Coyotes stormed back to start the second period. Garland scored a minute in when his shot from the slot his Kings forward Alex Iafallo's stick and caromed past Quick. Kessel tied it four minutes later with his fifth of the season, and first since Jan. 20, by flipping a rebound past Quick through traffic. Kuemper and Quick were sharp in the third period, each making some difficult saves to force overtime. UP NEXT The teams close out their two-game series in the desert on Saturday. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Marshall, The Associated Press

  • The Rush: Jets’ George Fant on O-line love, basketball swagger and social justice

    New York Jets OL George Fant stops by to discuss why there’s more than what meets the eye to offensive line play, his career as a collegiate basketball player and which fellow NFL star he respects on the hardwood, the first time he went up against a certain Pro Bowl D-lineman, living a real life “Love and Basketball” story with his wife Chastity, his favorite Marshawn Lynch memory and his commitment to focusing on social justice.