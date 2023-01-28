Friday’s Boys HS Rewind: No. 2 Myers Park survives a scare at rival Ardrey Kell

Myers Park, No. 2 in The Observer’s Sweet 16, got a big scare Friday but beat Ardrey Kell 57-49.

The Mustangs (16-4, 9-0 SoMECK 4A) are off to their best start since the 2008-09 season and now have an inside track to the conference title.

Myers Park has won nine of its last 10 games.

Ardrey Kell (10-10, 5-3) had won four of its past five games coming into Friday’s game.

The Knights, led by 15 points from Brock Rose and 13 each from Delani Hammonds and Caden Caskey, grabbed a one-point lead in the fourth quarter. But Myers Park had a final kick to win.

The Mustangs had 17 points from senior center Elijah Strong and 12 from forward Sam Walters.

Quick Links

Friday’s Girls Basketball Rewind: Myers Park, North Meck get big wins

South Meck’s Peter Moye, flying under radar, having magnificent season

Friday’s NC basketball scores; dual-team wrestling playoff pairings

3 new teams, from 3 counties, join Observer Sweet 16

North Iredell’s Beckham Tharpe is boys athlete of the week

Charlotte Catholic’s Molly Canon is girls athlete of the week

Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Dallas Gardner, Charlotte Country Day: game-high 33 points in a 70-56 win over Charlotte Christian.

Zion McDuffie, Butler: game-high 35 points against East Mecklenburg Friday.

Grayson Presnell, Alexander Central: 18 points, seven assists, three rebounds in a 56-42 win over Ashe County.

Elijah Strong, Myers Park: game-high 17 points in a 57-49 come-from-behind win at Ardrey Kell.

Kameron Taylor, Olympic: game-high 25 points in a 80-42 win over Palisades.

Friday’s Boys Boxscores

NO. 2 MYERS PARK 57, ARDREY KELL 49

Ardrey Kell 8 9 19 13 — 49

Myers Park 13 9 15 20 — 57

ARDREY KELL 49 -- Brock Rose 15, Delani Hammonds 13, Caden Caskey 13, RJ Milliken 3, Owen Wacker 2

MYERS PARK 57 -- Strong 9, Paraison 2, Boswell 4, Domingo 1, Lynch 3, Mohammed 9, Strong 17, Walters 12

Record: AK 10-10 (5-3 conf)

NO. 4 NORTH MECKLENBURG 66, MALLARD CREEK 40

North Meck 18 10 19 19 – 66

Mallard Creek 9 16 5 10 - 40

NORTH MECK 66 -- Isaiah Evans 23, Trey Maxwell 19, Foy 9, Pierce 6, C. Evans 4, Roach 2, Williams 2, Murray 1

MALLARD CREEK 40 -- Connor 16, Young 8, Hoskins 5, Davis 3, Stratford 3, Robinson 2, Walker 2, Ross 1

NO. 6 OLYMPIC 80, PALISADES 41

Olympic 18 15 36 11 -- 80

Palisades 11 10 9 11 -- 42

OLYMPIC 80 - Kameron Taylor 25, Devin Ragin 15, Demarco Reynolds 12, Jaydon Terrell 8, Kyre Bishop 6, Chandler Kennedy 5, Cameron Burns 5, Deangelo Hall 4.

PALISADES - 41 - Brian Ngo 9, Jayden Brown 6, Henry 6, C Williams 5, Reeves 5, Nikayle Hodge 2, Justin Rushin 2, Gulio Caramella 2, J Hayes 2, Jackson 2

Note: The Olympic Trojans won the 2nd Battle of The Southside Rivalry 80 to 41 over The Palisades Pumas. Junior Kameron Taylor led The Trojans with 25 points. Olympic moves to a 19-1 overall record on the season and 7-1 in conference play.

NO. 7 CANNON SCHOOL 55, COVENANT DAY 43

Cannon 2 22 11 22 -- 55

Covenant Day 7 15 14 17 -- 43

CANNON SCHOOL 55 -- Austin Swartz 13, Mac Titus 12, Isaiah Henry 14, Sean Birmingham 11

NO. 10 CONCORD ACADEMY 62, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 42

Metrolina Christian 7 12 10 13 -- 42

Concord Academy 16 9 19 18 -- 62

MCA: Wilson Jr. 15, Clark 14, Price 9, Rucks 2, Tillotson 2

CA: JJ Moore 10, Carson Cooke 3, Avion Pinner 2, Isaiah Tate 23, NOah Van Bibber 9, Reuben Potter 2, Jake Benham 9, Petar Asceric 2, Lincoln Raper 2

Notes: Metrolina Christian 12-19 (4-8) plays Northside Christian on Tuesday, January 31st at 7 pm....Concord Academy improved to 26-5.

NO. 13 EAST MECKLENBURG 62, NO. 14 BUTLER 57

Butler: 7 15 13 22 -- 57

East: 10 16 18 18 -- 62

BUTLER 57 -- Zion McDuffie 35, Peyton Scott 10, Tyler Showalter 6, Bryce Heath 6

EAST MECKLENBURG 62 -- Jonah Lawrence 18, Jordan Nevill 15, Ahmari Hicks 15, Braylen Bowman 12, Thomas White 2

Notes: Butler moves to 14-5 (7-2). East Mecklenburg moves to 16-4 (7-2). Butler hosts Rocky River on Tuesday.

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 56, ASHE COUNTY 42

Alexander Central 15 15 14 12 -- 56

Ashe Co. 16 7 9 10 -- 42

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 56 -- Fortner 2, Chad Lasher 10, Avery Cook 13, Hammer 5, Grayson Presnell 18, Jack 6, Fox 2

ASHE COUNTY 42 -- Harrison Langdon 11, Grogan 9, Lemley 2, Peters 8, Grubb 9, Poe 3

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 70, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 56

Country Day 19 17 15 19 -- 70

Christian 17 6 13 20 -- 56

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 70 -- Dallas Gardner 33, Amare Bethel 13, AJ Hewett 8, Fletcher Bigham 8, Alessi 4, O’Neil 2, Turner 7, Lowery 2, Jones 2

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 56 -- John Lash 24, Micah Gilbert 12, Soloman 3, Jamison 2, King 7, Guondolo 5, Daniel 3

Notable: The Bucs rode a hot second quarter to a 70-56 victory. Dallas Gardner had 33 and Amare Bethel had 13 in the win. Country Day is now 17-10 and 2-4 in the CISAA. They travel to Cannon School Tuesday night at 7:30 to play the first place Cougars.

EAST LINCOLN 85, WEST IREDELL 35

East Lincoln 29 18 25 13 -- 85

West Iredell 12 12 10 4 -- 35

EAST LINCOLN 85 -- Tyler Mizzell 10, Keandre Walker 7, Carson Engstrand 1, Palmer Crichton 4, Houston Hartsell 6, Davis Hill 8, Nathan Kuthan 3, Jackson Fannon 27, Mason Simmons 15, Kingsley Huntley 4, Christian Atkins 0

WEST IREDELL 35 --- Jermaine Cornelius 6, Riley Grant 2, CJ Ferguson 0, Eric Dalton 4, Isaac Bunton 9, Hunter Massey 14, Jermiah Glaspy 3, David Bunton 0

Records: East Lincoln 16-4, 7-3, West Iredell 2-18, 0-10

Notes: The Mustangs defense held the Warriors to 38 points and forced 28 turnovers...East Lincoln had three players in double figures, led by sophomore, Jackson Fannon, who had 27 points, made 5 3-pointers for the game, and had 6 rebounds, followed by senior, Mason Simmons, who had 15 points and 6 rebounds, and senior, Tyler Mizzell, had 10 points.

GASTON CHRISTIAN 71, WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 68

Westminster 6 20 23 19 -- 68

Gaston Christian 19 16 20 16 -- 71

WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 68 -- Tim Hall 30 Points, Derek Bradley 23, J. Booker 9, N. Hamrick 4, K. Addie 2

Notable: Westminster’s had Tim Hall 30 Points, 13 Rebounds, 3 Steals; Derek Bradley 23 6 Assists

GASTON DAY 60, SOUTHLAKE 54

Gaston Day 17 18 12 13 60

SouthLake Christian 7 9 23 15 54

GASTON DAY 60 -- Evan Montanari 16, Deshawn Coulter 12, Callum Richard 11, Colin Fayed 10, Kurt Hunter 6, Chase Owens 3, Ayron Jackson 2

SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 54 -- Monroe 27, Brzovic 15, Watson 4, Allen 2, Simonson 2, Gazzaway 2, Davy 2

Gaston Day Record: 14-7

Next Game: Tuesday 1/31 @ Hickory Grove Christian 7:00pm

KINGS MOUNTAIN 55, NORTH GASTON 49

Kings Mountain 12 13 9 21 -- 55

North Gaston 15 11 15 8 -- 49

KINGS MOUNTAIN 55 -- Zay Smith 14, Curtis Simpson 10, Robinette 9, Brown 7, Foster 4, Floyd 3, Osborne 3, Lenair 3, Sanders 2

NORTH GASTON 51 -- Byers Jr. 15, Simmons 15, Lomick 8, Murrell 4, Huggins 4, Payne 3

Note: KM improves to 11-8 Overall and 8-2 in conference. KM is now tied with Crest for 1st place in the Big South 3A.

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 72, EAST ROWAN 46

LNC- 14 16 22 20 -- 72

East Rowan- 11 8 13 14 -- 46

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 72 -- James Carswell 23, Brady Kester 12, Isaiah Martino 11, Julian Johnson 11, Braylon Irelan 6, Charlie Fox 3, Garson Long 2, Tommy Fox 2, Owen Lay 2

EAST ROWAN 46 -- D. Valley 16, J. Sprinkle 7, J. Jones 6, J. Wembolua 6, T. Everhart 4, C. Haynes 4, T. Danzine 2, W. Hoesman 1

Note: LNC improves to 10-9 (5-5) and will host West Rowan next Tuesday at 7:30.

NEWTON-CONOVER 56, EAST BURKE 44

East Burke 15. 5. 13. 11 -- 44

Newton 15. 16. 11. 14 -- 56

EAST BURKE 44 -- Shook 15, Dellinger 9, Hudson 9, Cline 5, Mast 3, Crawford 3

NEWTON-CONOVER 56 -- Chambers 15, Lyerly 14, Lineberger 9, White 7, Stinson 6, Wilkinson 5

Records: Newton 11-9 (6-4 CVAC), East Burke 3-15 (1-9 CVAC)

NORTH IREDELL 53, NORTH LINCOLN 51

North Iredell 17 11 13 12 -- 53

North Lincoln 9 8 19 15 -- 51

NORTH IREDELL 53 -- Beckham Tharpe 31, Cole Saunders 11, Greyson Kerr 7, Kade Pierce 2, Avery Cloer 2

NORTH LINCOLN 51 -- Kellan Karr 17, Connor Carson 12, Carter Black 6, Reed King 5, Ty Sanders 4, Iverson Snell 3, Ben Cipriano 2, Nate Aberle 2

Records: North Iredell 13-7, 6-4; North Lincoln 13-6, 7-3

PIEDMONT 66, WEDDINGTON 51

Piedmont 21 15 17 13 -- 66

Weddington 10 12 12 17 -- 51

PIEDMONT 66 -- Hunter Hinson 20p, Braden Collins 17p, Miles Leaks 11p, Kyle Collins 9p, Chase Fesmire 5p, Fred Little 4p

Records: Piedmont 15-5; Weddington 11-8

SUN VALLEY 52, MARVIN RIDGE 30

Sun Valley 16 10 19 7 -- 52

Marvin Ridge 5 9 6 10 -- 30

SUN VALLEY 52 -- Nate Tavaras 15, White 6, Mason 2, Cabble 4, DeVaighan Brockington 13, Kaelan Marsh 12

MARVIN RIDGE 30 -- Payne 15, Bridges 4, Clark 8, Johnson 3

This week’s schedule

Saturday

Nonconference

Charlotte Catholic vs. Camden (SC), at Keenan (SC) High, in Big Hoops Shootout

Elevation Prep at Oak Hill Academy (VA)-Red, (boys, 5)

High Point Andrews at South Mecklenburg (boys, 5)

Providence Day at Winston-Salem Christian (girls, 2)

Reagan at Watauga (girls, noon; boys, 1:15)

South Charlotte Thunder at Surry Homeschool (girls, 4; boys, 5:30)

Longhorn Classic (boys)

(at Milton, GA)

North Gwinnett (GA) vs. Drew Charter (GA), noon

Goose Creek (SC) vs. King’s Ridge (GA), 1:30

Sandy Ridge (GA) vs. Gray Collegiate (SC), 3

Grayson (GA) vs. Osborne (GA), 4:30

North Mecklenburg vs. Milton (GA), 6

Calvary Christian (FL) vs. McEachern (GA), 7:30

Sunday

No games scheduled

PHOTOS: Myers Park at Ardrey Kell

