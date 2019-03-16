Friday's Games

The Canadian Press

NHL

Calgary 5 N.Y. Rangers 1

New Jersey 3 Vancouver 2 (SO)

Toronto 7 Philadelphia 6

Columbus 3 Carolina 0

Vegas 2 Dallas 1

Anaheim 5 Colorado 3

---

AHL

Charlotte 4 Rochester 1

Laval 3 Belleville 2 (SO)

Rockford 3 Grand Rapids 2

Springfield 2 Utica 1 O(T)

Syracuse 3 Hartford 2

Toronto 5 Hershey 4 (OT)

Providence 5 Lehigh Valley 3

Cleveland 3 Chicago 2

Iowa 6 San Antonio 3

Texas 5 Manitoba 4 (OT)

Tucson 3 Stockton 1

---

NBA

Charlotte 116 Washington 110

Detroit 111 L.A. Lakers 97

Philadelphia 123 Sacramento 114

Houston 108 Phoenix 102

Milwaukee 113 Miami 98

Portland 122 New Orleans 110

San Antonio 109 New York 83

L.A. Clippers 128 Chicago 121

---

MLB Pre-Season

Philadelphia 3 Toronto 2

Tampa Bay (ss) 7 Detroit 3

Miami 7 Atlanta 6

Minnesota 12 Baltimore 9

N.Y. Yankees 14 Boston 1

Washington 11 N.Y. Mets 3

L.A. Angels (ss) 5 San Francisco 5

Texas 5 Cleveland 2

Chicago Cubs 11 Chicago White Sox 9

Milwaukee 6 San Diego 2

L.A. Angels (ss) 2 Arizona 1

Colorado 2 Kansas City 1

Tampa Bay (ss) 6 Pittsburgh 6

Houston (ss) 5 St. Louis (ss) 0

Houston (ss) 11 St. Louis (ss) 2

L.A. Dodgers 8 Cincinnati 1

---

 

