Friday's Games
NHL
Calgary 5 N.Y. Rangers 1
New Jersey 3 Vancouver 2 (SO)
Toronto 7 Philadelphia 6
Columbus 3 Carolina 0
Vegas 2 Dallas 1
Anaheim 5 Colorado 3
---
AHL
Charlotte 4 Rochester 1
Laval 3 Belleville 2 (SO)
Rockford 3 Grand Rapids 2
Springfield 2 Utica 1 O(T)
Syracuse 3 Hartford 2
Toronto 5 Hershey 4 (OT)
Providence 5 Lehigh Valley 3
Cleveland 3 Chicago 2
Iowa 6 San Antonio 3
Texas 5 Manitoba 4 (OT)
Tucson 3 Stockton 1
---
NBA
Charlotte 116 Washington 110
Detroit 111 L.A. Lakers 97
Philadelphia 123 Sacramento 114
Houston 108 Phoenix 102
Milwaukee 113 Miami 98
Portland 122 New Orleans 110
San Antonio 109 New York 83
L.A. Clippers 128 Chicago 121
---
MLB Pre-Season
Philadelphia 3 Toronto 2
Tampa Bay (ss) 7 Detroit 3
Miami 7 Atlanta 6
Minnesota 12 Baltimore 9
N.Y. Yankees 14 Boston 1
Washington 11 N.Y. Mets 3
L.A. Angels (ss) 5 San Francisco 5
Texas 5 Cleveland 2
Chicago Cubs 11 Chicago White Sox 9
Milwaukee 6 San Diego 2
L.A. Angels (ss) 2 Arizona 1
Colorado 2 Kansas City 1
Tampa Bay (ss) 6 Pittsburgh 6
Houston (ss) 5 St. Louis (ss) 0
Houston (ss) 11 St. Louis (ss) 2
L.A. Dodgers 8 Cincinnati 1
---
