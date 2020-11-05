Friday the 13th: The Game to Get Its Last Update Before Servers Shut Down This Month

Survival horror game Friday the 13th: The Game - Ultimate Slasher Edition will be receiving its final update this month, before the game's dedicated servers will be shut down by the developers. Now, the game's server shutdown does not mean that it will stop selling, or that those who already own the game won't be able to play further. All this will do is, take away the ability to play Friday the 13th: The Game online. Publisher Gun Interactive said that the game will still be playable via peer-to-peer Quick Play and private matches. Further, the game's database servers will also remain active, which will house all player progression and unlocks.

According to the publisher, Gun Interactive, the final patch for Friday the 13th: The Game will fix a long list of player issues, and the finalised patch notes will be available a week ahead of the last update going live. Further, the official community forums of the game will be archived in a locked state, and the game's social media channels are switching to a more minimal approach, keeping the social media channels active for necessary announcements only. Those who need technical support will still get it through a dedicated website JasonKillsBugs.com, Gun Interactive announced.

The publishers, in a forum post, also announced that Friday the 13th: The Game players will still be able to take advantage of Double XP, CP, and Tape Drop Rates that were set at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.