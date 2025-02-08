Freya Worsley previews Brentford Women v Whyteleafe

Brentford Women midfielder Freya Worsley has said she is "so excited to get back into the league", as the Bees ready themselves for a clash with Whyteleafe at Bedfont Sports Club on Sunday (3pm kick-off).

Thanks to deep runs in the FA, League, Trophy and Capital cups, Karleigh Osborne's side's last London South East Division One North fixture came on 15 December, where they won 7-1 over Actonians Reserves.

Their last league clash prior to Actonians was a 7-0 win over Richmond & Kew on 10 November, meaning the Bees have played two league games in three months.

With three games in hand on first-place Bromley and four points to make up, Worsley said it was important to start a run of league games strong.

I'm so excited to get back into the league, it's been over a month now so I can't wait to start playing, catching up on those games in hand, and trying to get the wins back," she stated.

"We've been off for so long so we need to start getting back into formation, back into how the style of play is in the league. It's so important to start building the wins up."

Coming off a 2-0 League Cup quarter-final loss to Fulham last time out, Worsley said the side will take key learnings from the clash against a higher-ranked opposition into Sunday's fixture.

"It was a tough game against Fulham; they're a strong team so there's a lot to take from the match. Playing against teams in higher leagues can actually help us improve ourselves with intensity and fitness," explained Worsley.

"Coming from that game will really help us move forward and bring more intensity to our matches in the league."

Sunday's clash with Whyteleafe will be dedicated to Football v Homophobia, with Brentford hoping to spread the campaign’s message of challenging discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and expression at all levels in football in its month of action throughout February.

"It's super important that we're doing it as a club. It's such an important message to get out that we're here for everyone, we accept everyone for who they are, and we don't take any nonsense against it," said Worsley.

Last time out

The Bees were knocked out of the League Cup by Fulham at the quarter-final stage last time out.

After beating Saltdean United the previous week, Osborne’s side eyed revenge on the Cottagers after Fulham ended Brentford’s FA Cup run earlier this season.

Following an even first half, the sides went into the break even at 0-0. However, two second-half goals ensured victory for Fulham.

Brentford’s last clash with Whyteleafe came in last season’s Trophy Cup final, with the Bees triumphant 4-2.

Chloe Logie and Samantha Read scored a goal each in the first half as the teams went into half-time even at 2-2. Goals from Logie and Nikki Woods in the second half ensured the Bees lifted the trophy in their final game of the campaign.

About Whyteleafe

Following a fifth-placed finish last season, including a Trophy Cup final appearance, Whyteleafe have endured a tough 2024/25 campaign so far.

They enter Sunday’s clash bottom of the table, with zero wins from their 14 league games.

Leen Winner Ekwo has been a shining light up front with the forward scoring nine goals in just four appearances.

Match information

To all fans heading to Bedfont on Sunday, please be aware there is limited parking available at the venue.

Public transport to the pitch is available. Hatton Cross train station is a 10-minute walk away from the venue, while bus services are also available along Hatton Road.

Entry to the game is free and the entrance to the venue can be found on Hatton Road. There is plenty of seating available for fans around the pitch and standing room is also available.

Match coverage

We will have updates of the match against Whyteleafe on social media, as well as a match report on the club's official website and app.

Brentford Women B will look to make it three wins in a row when they welcome Tooting Bec to Bedfont on Sunday.

The Bees are fresh from their second Greater London Premier Division victory last time out, riding the momentum of back-to-back wins across the league and JGMT Cup.

With nine league games to play, Brentford’s run of good form couldn’t have come at a better time as they fight to stay above relegation.

Last time out

A dominant performance saw the Bees beat Camden and Islington United 6-1 last weekend.

A Chelsie Berry brace in the first half ensured a positive start for Brentford, with Lillie Elsbury and Shania Foley also scoring a goal each.

Orla McComb’s second-half double secured all three points for Yannawit Khantharat’s side, setting up an important clash this weekend.

About Tooting Bec

Tooting Bec remain in the title hunt with 11 games gone; the side currently trail league leaders Hammersmith by four points.

They come into Sunday’s clash in winning form, having beaten Leyton Orient 3-2 in the Capital Cup last time out after defeating Camden and Islington United 4-1 in the league the week prior.

Bryony Bancroft has led the charge in attack, with the forward netting 12 goals from 11 starts so far this campaign.