freya allen on the witcher season 3 scene that left her injured

Freya Allan, who plays Princess Cirilla of Cintra in Netflix series The Witcher, has revealed the accident during season three filming that actually left her injured.

During a game of Most Likely To with Cosmopolitan UK the star was coy about what happened, but revealed she was "literally slapped" by a new cast member during production.

The 21-year-old explained, "I accidentally got slapped [in season three]. I really felt more for the person who did it because she obviously did not mean to. It was her first day, and she had a lot of pressure on her with this slap to get it right, and it ended with her really committing to it, I guess!"

Netflix

She continued, "It was fine, I actually felt worse for her if anything. I just had some scratches which had to be added into the episode."

While Freya didn't name who accidentally slapped her, episode three of The Witcher season three - 'Reunion' - see a cut appear on her face after she frees a basilisk trapped in a small cage. She is then seen running through the market, when Mistress Laux-Antille grabs hold of her and slaps her.

Netflix

Rochelle Rose (previously in Boxing Day) plays Laux-Antille, who was first announced as a new character by Netflix back in July 2022. She's described as a "powerful member of a particular group of women you don’t want to cross. Vivacious and self-confident, she’s sure to be a match for anyone she meets in The Witcher."

Hey, accidents happen!

The Witcher season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.





