Frey-Moss Structures Uses Industrialized Construction to Implement Drive-Thru Features

Frey-Moss Structures, is helping more companies to meet their business needs with prefabricated drive-thru additions.

CONYERS, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / In order to remain relevant in an ever-changing environment, companies require solutions that help them to adapt to important changes without compromising their current processes or impacting revenue. Frey-Moss Structures , a leader in construction, is using industrialized construction to help companies meet the growing need for drive-thru features on their buildings. Making this change approachable is helping companies to better serve their customer needs without compromising their current property.

Drive-Thru Demands and How Frey-Moss Structures Helps

Businesses with drive-thru only (DTO) features have always been about offering customers more ease and accessibility when interacting with a brand. Though these features were once kept to only a few business types across one or two industries, the demand for DTOs is growing, and the team at Frey-Moss Structures is helping to meet this need.

The Demand for DTOs

The interest in drive-thru only spaces has grown in recent years, particularly in response to COVID-19 exposure risks. A drive-thru can allow a customer to receive necessary products and services without forcing them to ever leave their vehicle, which more customers are looking for.

There is a higher demand for drive-thru services, particularly for restaurants. Though drive-thru features were once limited to fast food brands, that is changing quickly as more restaurants and other businesses explore offering drive-thru services for the modern customer who is largely interested in faster and safer interaction points.

DTOs and Viability

Adding a drive-thru to a business is not just about increasing conveniences for customers. It is a business investment that can have positive lasting effects for the current and future state of the property.

By adding DTOs, it is possible to increase the overall value of the property. DTOs prove viability for building leases and can be a significant benefit when exploring building relocation. Since Frey-Moss Structures implements lasting prefabricated solutions, companies can trust in the flexibility of their designs.

Story continues

Reducing Construction with DTOs

Previously, the idea of adding a drive-thru to a property was a significant change, but industrialized construction might just have the solution. This investment, which can offer accelerated tax depreciation with the option for 7 years as opposed to traditional construction timelines, can be handled without forcing companies to close during the construction process. Instead, the construction schedule can be reduced, and the store can remain open while the new addition is fabricated off-site. This helps businesses to avoid confusion with customers since construction is often seen as an indicator that a business is closed, even if it is actually open.

The Frey-Moss Structures Solution

The team at Frey-Moss Structures offers solutions that are built to provide positive lasting impacts. Drive-thru canopies are prefabricated off-site, including column shrouds. This reduces the overall site disruption, which means that businesses can welcome their new addition without having to worry about unappealing on-site construction. Instead, buildings can be altered with ease using this exciting modern approach to construction.

About Frey-Moss Structures

President Steven Frey began Frey-Moss Structures as an engineering firm in 1989, that than included manufacturing by 1992, and provides modular buildings that are built to order and built to outlast traditional equivalents. Guided by a sense of innovation and a deep understanding of high-quality engineering, Frey-Moss Structures offers solutions for a variety of commercial industries, including retail, food, energy, healthcare and even agricultural.

Frey-Moss Structures has clear goals, all focused on safety, increasing efficiency, and accelerated construction schedules. Their strategies reduce total on-site construction time by up to 50%, allowing for businesses in a variety of industries to open their doors faster and accelerate their ROI.

Having served all 50 states and several brands around the world, Frey-Moss Structures adheres to rigid guidelines and builds long-standing structures in a variety of architectural styles and finishes. With a deep focus on developing relationships and supporting community and local businesses, this group can help with everything from new construction, raze and rebuilds, and re-imaging. By acting as a single source from design to installation, they can provide businesses with super structures that will suit their needs and styles every single time.

Contact:

Business name: Frey-Moss Structures, Inc

Contact- Brandon Ross

Phone- (770) 483-7543

URL- https://www.freymoss.com

Email: fms@freymoss.com

Address- 1801 Rockdale Industrial Blvd, Conyers, GA 30012

SOURCE: Frey-Moss Structures





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/693552/Frey-Moss-Structures-Uses-Industrialized-Construction-to-Implement-Drive-Thru-Features



