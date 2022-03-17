Frey-Moss Structures Uses Industrialized Construction to Implement Drive-Thru Features

·4 min read

Frey-Moss Structures, is helping more companies to meet their business needs with prefabricated drive-thru additions.

CONYERS, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / In order to remain relevant in an ever-changing environment, companies require solutions that help them to adapt to important changes without compromising their current processes or impacting revenue. Frey-Moss Structures, a leader in construction, is using industrialized construction to help companies meet the growing need for drive-thru features on their buildings. Making this change approachable is helping companies to better serve their customer needs without compromising their current property.

Drive-Thru Demands and How Frey-Moss Structures Helps

Businesses with drive-thru only (DTO) features have always been about offering customers more ease and accessibility when interacting with a brand. Though these features were once kept to only a few business types across one or two industries, the demand for DTOs is growing, and the team at Frey-Moss Structures is helping to meet this need.

The Demand for DTOs

The interest in drive-thru only spaces has grown in recent years, particularly in response to COVID-19 exposure risks. A drive-thru can allow a customer to receive necessary products and services without forcing them to ever leave their vehicle, which more customers are looking for.

There is a higher demand for drive-thru services, particularly for restaurants. Though drive-thru features were once limited to fast food brands, that is changing quickly as more restaurants and other businesses explore offering drive-thru services for the modern customer who is largely interested in faster and safer interaction points.

DTOs and Viability

Adding a drive-thru to a business is not just about increasing conveniences for customers. It is a business investment that can have positive lasting effects for the current and future state of the property.

By adding DTOs, it is possible to increase the overall value of the property. DTOs prove viability for building leases and can be a significant benefit when exploring building relocation. Since Frey-Moss Structures implements lasting prefabricated solutions, companies can trust in the flexibility of their designs.

Reducing Construction with DTOs

Previously, the idea of adding a drive-thru to a property was a significant change, but industrialized construction might just have the solution. This investment, which can offer accelerated tax depreciation with the option for 7 years as opposed to traditional construction timelines, can be handled without forcing companies to close during the construction process. Instead, the construction schedule can be reduced, and the store can remain open while the new addition is fabricated off-site. This helps businesses to avoid confusion with customers since construction is often seen as an indicator that a business is closed, even if it is actually open.

The Frey-Moss Structures Solution

The team at Frey-Moss Structures offers solutions that are built to provide positive lasting impacts. Drive-thru canopies are prefabricated off-site, including column shrouds. This reduces the overall site disruption, which means that businesses can welcome their new addition without having to worry about unappealing on-site construction. Instead, buildings can be altered with ease using this exciting modern approach to construction.

About Frey-Moss Structures

President Steven Frey began Frey-Moss Structures as an engineering firm in 1989, that than included manufacturing by 1992, and provides modular buildings that are built to order and built to outlast traditional equivalents. Guided by a sense of innovation and a deep understanding of high-quality engineering, Frey-Moss Structures offers solutions for a variety of commercial industries, including retail, food, energy, healthcare and even agricultural.

Frey-Moss Structures has clear goals, all focused on safety, increasing efficiency, and accelerated construction schedules. Their strategies reduce total on-site construction time by up to 50%, allowing for businesses in a variety of industries to open their doors faster and accelerate their ROI.

Having served all 50 states and several brands around the world, Frey-Moss Structures adheres to rigid guidelines and builds long-standing structures in a variety of architectural styles and finishes. With a deep focus on developing relationships and supporting community and local businesses, this group can help with everything from new construction, raze and rebuilds, and re-imaging. By acting as a single source from design to installation, they can provide businesses with super structures that will suit their needs and styles every single time.

Contact:

Business name: Frey-Moss Structures, Inc
Contact- Brandon Ross
Phone- (770) 483-7543
URL- https://www.freymoss.com
Email: fms@freymoss.com
Address- 1801 Rockdale Industrial Blvd, Conyers, GA 30012

SOURCE: Frey-Moss Structures



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693552/Frey-Moss-Structures-Uses-Industrialized-Construction-to-Implement-Drive-Thru-Features

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Ducks trade D Josh Manson to Colorado for prospect Helleson

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have traded veteran defenseman Josh Manson to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for defense prospect Drew Helleson and a second-round pick in the 2023 draft. The Ducks confirmed the deal Monday to part ways with Manson, an eight-year NHL veteran who has spent his entire career in Anaheim. He is due to be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The 30-year-old Manson is a former sixth-round pick who played his way onto the Ducks' roster in late 2014. The

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures dual moguls gold in 1st event since Beijing Olympics

    Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., gained a measure of revenge against Walter Wallberg, upending the 2022 Olympic moguls champion to win Saturday's dual event in World Cup action in Valmalenco, Italy. It was the first race for Kingsbury since capturing a moguls silver medal at the Winter Games in Beijing last month to become the first male freestyle skier to earn three Olympic medals. "It feels great to win today, especially after the Olympics and the break that followed," the 29-year-old

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Film director's comments to Williams sisters reek of the misogynoir 2 tennis greats have always endured

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. In sports, there will always be a winner. I appreciate the delight and gratitude of champions who revel in their moment. It is important to celebrate a victor's journey and I absolutely love the heroics of an underdog and those who faced insurmountable barriers and challenges. It is formidable when a winner shows sportsmanship and extends kindness in that mo

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Pascal Siakam jokes around, talks Precious Achiuwa & chemistry with Scottie Barnes

    Pascal Siakam had some fun with the media after Saturday's win vs. the Nuggets and discussed Precious Achiuwa's shooting and his growing chemistry with Scottie Barnes. Follow and subscribe to Yahoo Sports Canada on YouTube for more Raptors coverage

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Mikyla Grant-Mentis is Toronto's newest hockey star

    Mikyla Grant-Mentis is poised to become a star in the hottest hockey market on the planet.

  • Howden's 1st ski cross win of season highlights Canada's 3-medal haul in Austria

    Reece Howden, the 2020-21 World Cup's top-ranked racer in men's ski cross, stood atop the medal podium for the first time this season on Sunday in Reiteralm, Austria, a year to the day of his victory in Russia. The man known as "Big Rig" dominated Sunday's big final with a strong start to finish win in the first World Cup race since the Beijing Olympics last month, where Howden placed ninth overall in his Winter Games debut. "It feels amazing," Howden told Alpine Canada. "The way Canada has been