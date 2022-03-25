FREY: More Than Just A GameFI Ecosystem, Begins The Whitelist Event

FREY
·4 min read
FREY
FREY

Melbourne, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frey team is pleased to introduce itself to the community, as it moves towards the Whitelist Event. FREY, a comprehensive ecosystem focused on exploring the gamefi world, looking at the current market cap, active player base, and industry players, and emerging trends in the space.

FREY is distinct because it expands the use of blockchain from simple value transfer, to more complex metaverse applications, such as FREY DAO, GameFi, NFT, and there will also be plans including but not limited to FREY Pocket and FREY smart-chain in the future.

FREY‘s main line of comparison lies within the traditional gaming market with the same players being targeted as their audience. It is innovating a new unobtrusive way of connecting an exciting virtual world to blockchain features. FREY aims to attract millions of gamers, and to associated greater opportunity for revenues.

Decentralized governance (DAO)

The decentralized chain operation of FREY is inseparable from the governance of DAO. DAO keeps running through intelligent contracts, and encodes transactions and rules in the blockchain. For FREY, it has various advantages and realizes openness, justice, no intervention and autonomous operation.

FREY will ensure the release and development of its own ecological applications until the FREY community is established to maintain itself completely decentralized. FREY's DAO governance adopts the incentive mechanism of general certification, which will be used as the value storage carrier to capture and solidify the growing value of the protocol network.

Framework of FREY

FREY platform architecture is composed of several components. In terms of blockchain integration, we have a traditionally backend running on the cloud to support our web frontend. An S3 bucket is used to store the asset of the artist before they get minted.

While we currently guarantee the privacy of the artist work (to protect their work from being copied prior to minting), we envision later a system that would prevent even us to peek at the artist work pre-minting.

Here is an overview of the overall architecture with all components represented.

FREYGLOBAL Foundation

The FREY project was initiated by the FREYGLOBAL FOUNDATION. In the exploration of the Metaverse and GameFi ecology, FREY's success is inseparable from the strong support of the Foundation. With the strong financial and technical strength of the foundation, FREY has reached a consensus on cooperation with many platforms in the industry. The FREYGLOBAL FOUNDATION will continue to help the development of the FREY project and contribute to the development of the blockchain industry.

FREYGLOBAL FOUNDATION is active in a variety of capital markets, establishes a professional financial management team, identifies and captures investment opportunities in the global digital financial market through resource integration, risk management and quantitative research, and creates value for customers.

FREY Vision Ahead

- FREY IDO SALE: FREY will be holding IDO on DODO Platform, giving out 1500 Whitelist spot for random winners.

- Blind box sale: users will draw various game items through the blind box sale.

- FREY games launched: the first launched game will be the Farm&fun, which is one of popular games in the FREY ecosystem.

- Open DEX trading pairs: to bring users a better trading experience, more DEX trading pairs will be opened.

- FREY Wallet application launched: the FREY Wallet is under development and will bring users a special wallet application experience in the future.

- FREY Chain application launched: through the combination of GameFi, Wallets and Public-chain, FREY will bring users a complete and free virtual world.

- DEX applications developed: DEX Apps will have more market advantages, which is also one of the focuses of FREY in the future.

- More ecological development and cooperation: for the exploration of blockchain, metaverse, GameFi, DeFi, NFT, and DAO, FREY will never stop.

Details about FREY IDO SALE & Whitelist contest

The Whitelist Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfiC91iU0Ve1tCVHzmXlCa9PefZXnDcqxblfw189LgJ6eFGDQ/viewform

Launch date: April 6th

Crowdpooling Token Allocation: 150,000 FREY

Crowdpooling Hard Cap: 150,000 USDT

Crowdpooling Token Price: 1 FREY = 1 USDT

Personal Hard Cap: 200 USDT

Whitelist slots: 1500

Vesting mechanism: TGE 50%, Linear vesting in 2months

Mainnet: BSC Bep-20

Timeline: Whitelist campaign and address collection (March 25th - April 4th). Crowdpooling Start Time: 20:00 PM April 6th, 2022 UTC+8 (Singapore Time). Crowdpooling End Time: 20:00 PM April 9th, 2022 UTC+8 (Singapore Time). Token TGE (April 10th).

Note: FREY contracts have passed CERTIK security audit. All USDT obtained through FREY IDO SALE will be used to add liquidity and have liquidity protection mechanisms.

Social Media

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Freyglobal

Telegram: https://t.me/Freychat

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frey_global

Medium: https://medium.com/@Freyglobal

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi2n17XqXT-UejlG1YaBP8w


CONTACT: Company Name: FreyGlobal Contact Name: Jason Email: support (at) freyglobal.com Website: http://freyglobal.com/


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hip surgery sidelines Blue Jackets G Korpisalo for season

    Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will have hip surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. The NHL team said the 27-year-old Korpisalo will need at least six months to recover. “This is an injury that Joonas has been dealing with for some time and it has now gotten to the point where surgery is the best option,” general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. “We are disappointed for him as he has worked extremely hard to be able to play, but this is the best course of action.” Ko

  • Senators extend goalie Anton Forsberg amid heavy trade speculation

    The deadline goaltending market got even thinner after the Senators inked Anton Forsberg to a three-year deal despite his strong trade value.

  • 5 interesting facts about Tigres UANL

    Tigres UANL is often regarded as the best football club in North America. Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Senators, Golden Knights among losers after NHL trade deadline

    The Senators continued to mismanage assets while the Golden Knights failed to dig themselves out of their hole at the trade deadline.

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Canada's World Cup berth temporarily on hold after loss to Costa Rica

    Canada's World Cup clinching party will have to wait a little longer.

  • Wild, Kraken among winners at NHL trade deadline

    The Wild grabbed the biggest name on the board and the Kraken prepared for the future with successful trade deadlines in the NHL.

  • Blackhawks snap 3-game losing streak with 4-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Dylan Strome scored the go-ahead goal with 3:50 remaining and Patrick Kane had another big night against Anaheim as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the skidding Ducks 4-2 on Wednesday. Strome redirected Riley Stillman's shot from near the blueline past goalie John Gibson to help the Blackhawks snap a three-game losing streak. Kane had a goal and two assists, giving him a point in nine consecutive games against Anaheim (seven goals, 11 assists). He gave the Blackhawks a 2-1

  • In the Mentions: Maple Leafs worth believing in

    On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses the Leafs lineup post NHL trade deadline and finds reasons to remain optimistic that this year, the playoffs will be different and Toronto will finally make it past the first round.&nbsp;

  • Pascal Siakam goes into superstar mode as Raptors earn crucial win over Cavaliers

    Pascal Siakam delivered a superstar performance in a game where the Raptors needed it.

  • Overwatch beta 2 is coming!

    Overwatch's beta 2 testing is coming in late April and will be open to the public to sign up and test out.

  • Why Kyle Dubas is irked by the Blackhawks

    Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • The NHL needs more celebrity jerseys, not less

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian and crew discuss the new Maple Leafs jerseys, designed by Justin Bieber and the focus of divided opinion.&nbsp;

  • Oilers acquire defenseman Brett Kulak from Canadiens

    The Oilers have added a depth blueliner on trade deadline day.

  • Thompson leads Sabres to 4-3 shootout win over Penguins

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson had two goals in regulation and scored in the shootout, Alex Tuch also had a shootout goal, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Wednesday night for their third consecutive win. Zemgus Girgensons also scored in regulation for the Sabres, who have won five of six in their best stretch of the season. Craig Anderson made 23 saves and stopped both shots he faced in the shootout. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist for

  • Leafs release 'Next Gen' jersey in collaboration with Justin Bieber

    The Maple Leafs teamed up with diehard fan Justin Bieber's clothing company Drew House to create these reversible alternate jerseys.

  • Pascal Siakam on being Raptors' offensive spark

    The Raptors counted on Pascal Siakam to get some buckets during tough spells against the 76ers. As the team’s go-to guy, the forward embraces those opportunities. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Evaluating the schedules of the Raptors, Cavaliers & Bulls

    The Toronto Raptors are battling for a top-six spot in the East with two teams: Cleveland and Chicago. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at the schedules of each team and who's got the advantage as the regular season comes to a close. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • How should Nick Nurse stagger Raptors' bench minutes?

    In an ideal world where the Toronto Raptors are completely healthy, how should Nick Nurse stagger bench minutes since Thad Young and Armoni Brooks are now in the mix for playing time? Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.