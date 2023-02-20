Fresno’s Tower District embraces 25th annual Mardi Gras Parade among a rain of beads, love

It rained beads and love on a sunny day along the Tower District stretch of Olive Avenue during the 25th Mardi Gras Parade on Sunday afternoon.

The 1½-hour spectacle featured more than just the music, dancing and brightly dressed parade participants and spectators because of the presence of Fresno City Council Vice President Annalisa Perea.

Perched atop a vintage fire truck where she tossed beads to Mardi Gras celebrants, Perea became the first openly LGBTQ+ councilmember to take part in the celebration before the start of the Catholic season of Lent.

Although Mardi Gras is not aligned 100% with the LGBTQ+ community, the Tower District has embraced the celebration.

Fresno City Council Vice President Annalisa Perea dangles some beads from atop a fire truck along Olive Avenue during the 25th annual Mardi Gras Parade in the Tower District on Feb. 19, 2023.

“This represents inclusivity. It represents the dedication from the people of Fresno,” said Perea. “What we have here today is just a long, sustainable environment that’s inclusive, the brings the community together for a good cause.”

Perea, who followed in the footsteps of her father and brother into the Fresno City Council, noted strong support from the LGBTQ+ community after taking office in December.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have just tremendous support from my community, from allies,” said Perea. “I’m honored to be the first out-LGBTQ member on the Fresno City Council. I don’t take it lightly. I’m excited for what’s ahead for us.”

Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias throws beads at spectators during the 25th annual Mardi Gras Parade in the Tower District on Feb. 19, 2023.

Council colleague Miguel Arias, who had his daughter and son help him fling beads to the crowd, said the Tower District has always wrapped its arms around the LGBTQ+ community.

“The LGBTQ community being part of the mainstream leadership in our city is not normal; which is what they’ve always deserved in our city,” said Arias, who wore a Mardi Gras mask.

Perea’s presence on the council is a major moment, he said.

“By having somebody openly gay on the city council sends a message to the whole community that you can be yourself and you can still be part of the leadership of the city today and its future going forward.”

The Tower District, said Arias, welcomed his two older brothers, who were gay at a time when they “couldn’t be gay in a small town.”

Grand Marshal Peter Robertson and Gabriela Lindo, 12, wave from atop a fire truck along Olive Avenue during the 25th annual Mardi Gras Parade in the Tower District on Feb. 19, 2023.

“Mendota, where we grew up, was still a town at that time that was very much not embracing people for being who they were,” said Arias. “And Fresno was the only place where folks from small towns could come here and be themselves.”

His brothers moved to the Tower District. “This is a place that welcomed them irrespective of who they loved, who they were or their religious background.”

Assemblymember Joaquín Arámbula, who grew up three blocks south from the heart of the Tower District and lives three blocks north today, is no stranger to Mardi Gras.

“I’ve been coming to this parade for years, and it’s always great to see a community out here celebrating, enjoying being part of a community,” said Arámbula. “I’m grateful that the Tower District continues to host this.”

Assemblymember Joaquín Arámbula waves at spectators during the 25th annual Mardi Gras Parade in the Tower District on Feb. 19, 2023.

He called the Tower District “the LGBTQ center for the entire San Joaquín Valley.”

“For us to have adequate representation as well on our city council is a first for us,” he said about Perea.

Peter Robertson, a founding member of United Student Pride at Fresno State, served as grand marshal.

Rocío De La Rosa waves are spectators along Olive Avenue during the 25th annual Mardi Gras Parade in the Tower District on Feb. 19, 2023.

“This sums up the Tower District,” said Robertson, who rode alongside Perea on the fire truck. He was joined by Gabriela Lindo, a 12-year-old relative. “It’s all about having fun in a family atmosphere.”

“I was extremely honored and humbled and excited to be the grand marshal,” said Robertson. “One of the things I was excited about was getting to ride on a fire truck. I’ve got to be honest, I’m ten years old again now.”

A “dinosaur” rides a bike along Olive Avenue during the 25th annual Mardi Gras Parade in the Tower District on Feb. 19, 2023.

A float participant looks out at the spectators on Olive Avenue during the 25th annual Mardi Gras Parade in the Tower District on Feb. 19, 2023.