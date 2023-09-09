Fresno State vs. Eastern Washington home opener notes: What’s new with stadium renovation?

Fresno State will have its renovated suites at Valley Children’s Stadium open on Saturday for a home opener against Eastern Washington — the first step in a tiered approach to upgrading a venue that university officials past and present have let fall into a dismal state.

It also is taking aim at the next target on a long list of planned facilities improvements, identifying revenue sources to augment the $250,000 to $300,000 a year generated from the suite upgrades to fund a renovation of seating in the north end zone.

“This is the start, not the finish,” athletics director Terry Tumey said.

That north end zone renovation is expected to include premium seating opportunities, as well as new restroom facilities and concessions stand. The project will require CSU approval to move forward, and is not expected to be started until after the 2024 football season at the earliest.

But athletics also has targeted an expansion of the Ricchiuti Strength and Conditioning Center, another piece of a campaign to upgrade athletics facilities that started with the Morse Wittwer Sports Performance Center.

The way the Bulldogs’ Elevate campaign is structured, projects can run concurrently. If upgrades to softball or another program’s facilities are funded, that phase of the project can move forward.

“The thing that we are looking at, of course, is the north end zone project, but there also are considerations of other things that would truly impact the student-athlete experience and we have to figure out which of those that we can move forward with the fastest,” Tumey said. “We know this is an arms race. We’re in the race, so we need to move forward with things that can happen quickly. The north end zone project of course will generate more revenue for us to do other projects, and we do appreciate that.”

“Whether it’s the weight room, whether it’s baseball, whether it’s tennis, all of these things are possibilities. We just have to continue to press and move forward.”

FRESNO STATE vs. EASTERN WASHINGTON

When: Saturday, 6 p.m.

Where: Valley Children’s Stadium

TV: UniMas (Jessi Losada)

Find it fast: AT&T Uverse (3005), Comcast (669), DirecTV (408), Dish Network (830)

Streaming: Mountain West Network

Find it fast: themw.com/watch/

Radio: Bulldog Sports Network (Paul Loeffler, Pat Hill, Cam Worrell)

Find it fast: Fresno (1340AM, 1400AM, 96.7FM), Stockton (1280AM), Modesto (92.9FM), Bakersfield (970AM).

The records: Fresno State (1-0); Eastern Washington (0-1)

The coaches: Jeff Tedford (37-18 in fifth season at Fresno State, 119-75 in 16th season overall); Aaron Best (44-26 in seventh season at Eastern Washington).

The series: 0-0, first meeting

The Line: Fresno State -30.5

PRE-GAME READING

ROTATION SHIFT AT RUNNING BACK?

Fresno State running backs Malik Sherrod and Devon Rivers were banged up in the Bulldogs’ season-opening victory at Purdue, and one or both could be held out Saturday with a game at Arizona State up next.

But if they are back, it will be interesting to see how or if the running back rotation might shift after Elijah Gilliam came off the bench and rushed for 93 yards, caught a screen pass for a first down and also was strong in pass protection, which helped quarterback Mikey Keene hit 16 of 20 passes when the Boilermakers threw a blitz at him.

Fresno State running back Elijah Gilliam led the Bulldogs with 93 rushing yards in a season-opening 39-35 victory at Purdue.

Sherrod and Rivers were No 1 and No. 2 on the depth chart for Purdue and are listed there again for Eastern Washington, though the Bulldogs seldom make changes in season unless a player is obviously out with an injury.

Gilliam last season was used primarily as a hammer in short-yardage situations and in the fourth-quarter in putting down games the Bulldogs had a lead, and in the victory at Purdue he was 2 for 2 converting on short-yardage runs on third downs, picking up a 3rd-and-2 and a 3rd-and-1..

But he proved there is more to him.

“I thought he played great, really,” Tedford said. “He ran hard, made some people miss and had good vision. I think one of the key plays in the game was 3rd-and-15 and we threw him a screen and he got stopped at like 14 yards and his second effort got us a first down. That was a big play.

“But he was prepared. That’s what we talk to our team about all the time - you never know when your chance is going to come, and he took full advantage of it and did a really nice job for us.”

RUNNING MAN

No matter what order Bulldogs running backs coach Aaron Prier deploys his backs or who gets the most snaps, this could be a very productive game for them.

Eastern Washington is coming off a rough year with its run defense — it allowed 289 yards per game on the ground — and in an opening 35-10 loss to No. 2 North Dakota State it allowed 337 rushing yards.

That included touchdown runs of 70 and 54 yards, but even taking those explosive plays out of the equation the Bison rushed for an average of 5.8 yards per play.

ATTENDANCE WARS

Fresno State, which has its sights set on leading the Group of Five in attendance, is expecting a crowd in the high 30,000 range and could sell out its home opener.

Here is what they have to beat, from Week 1

36,075 - Appalachian State

31,497 - Colorado State

30,335 - Southern Miss

30,142 - Air Force

No team in the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA or the Mid American Conference hit 30,000 at home in the first full week of the season.

East Carolina, which was No. 2 in the Group of Five a year ago, gets Marshall at home on Saturday after opening its season on the road.

A more intriguing comparison might be attendance and percentage of seats sold for the Pac-12 programs that jumped to the Big 12, three of which opened with home games.

Arizona - 48,159; 95%

Arizona State - 47,773; 89%

Utah - 53,644; 100%

Colorado, the fourth Pac-12 school to bolt for the Big 12, plays Nebraska at home this week. The game is sold out.

KEENE ON BIG CROWDS

Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene transferred in from Central Florida, where he played in one of the more raucous stadiums in the Group of Five, FBC Mortgage Stadium, also known as the Bounce House.

The Knights last season led the Group of Five in attendance, averaging 41,542. The Bulldogs were third at 39,067.

What is Keene expecting in his new home?

“I’m expecting it to be an electric atmosphere,” said Keene, who passed for 366 yards and four touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ season-opening 39-35 victory at Purdue. “In all honesty, I’ve heard a lot of great things about Valley Children’s Stadium, Bulldog Stadium. I know Bulldogs’ fans love their Bulldogs. I know they love football. I don’t know what else is going on Saturday night, but I’m pretty sure we’re the only thing that’s popping in town.

It should be a great atmosphere, first home game. We’re excited to get everyone out there.”

MATURITY TEST

Fresno State has won 17 games in a row against FCS opponents, the last nine by an average margin of 36.9 points. How locked in will they be in this game against a lower-division team, particularly with another big opportunity against a Pac-12 school at Arizona State up next?

“We just need to treat every week like Purdue,” center Jacob Isaia said. “It doesn’t matter who we play. We can’t falter. We can’t play down to anybody’s level. We have to play to our standards and sometimes above that.”

QUICK HITTERS

Fresno State, which received a $1.3 million guarantee game check from Purdue, will pay Eastern Washington $300,000 for this game, plus 500 complimentary tickets.

The Bulldogs last season ranked ninth in the Mountain West Conference, allowing 16 runs of 20 or more yards. In their victory at Purdue, the Boilermakers had just one.

Eastern Washington is 11-29 all-time against FBS opponents, its most recent victory coming at UNLV in double overtime in 2021. The Eagles have pulled off some bigger victories, beating Washington State in 2016 and Oregon State in 2013.

The Bulldogs have run 98 plays in a row without a pre-snap penalty on the offense, dating to the L.A. Bowl victory over Washington State. That might not sound like a lot, but Fresno State in a victory over Wyoming last season ran just 66 plays and was penalized four times for false starts.

Fresno State, somewhat surprisingly, has not started a season 2-0 since 2013 when a team led by Derek Carr and Davante Adams opened with 10 victories in a row. There have been some painfully close Week 2 losses for the Bulldogs the past few years - 35-32 to Oregon State last season, 31-24 at No. 22 Oregon in 2021, 38-35 to Minnesota in 2019 and 21-14 at Minnesota in 2018.