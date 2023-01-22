Fresno State, with two players back on the court, shreds UNLV to snap a losing streak

Fresno State had been without point guard Isaiah Hill since a Jan. 10 game at San Jose State and without Jemarl Baker even longer. He last played Jan. 7, at Colorado State.

But with both guards back from injuries and in the lineup, the Bulldogs put together their best offensive game of the season in a 76-63 victory over UNLV on Saturday at the Save Mart Center, taking advantage of mismatches and open shots created by the Rebels’ switching.

“It’s going to be tough for us without Hill and Baker,” coach Justin Hutson said. “I’ll tell you that. We had six guys last game. We’d like to be at full strength, and not everybody is always going to be at full strength, but we can’t lose Hill and Baker. I think in any sport, everybody knows who you can’t lose.”

Hill, coming off a five-game absence, scored a career-high 28 points and had five assists. Baker hit 1 of 8 shots in scoring three points, but had four assists.

Center Eduardo Andre had a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds and the Bulldogs’ bench players were a combined 8 for 8 with Jordan Campbell going 4 of 4 including a big 3-pointer with the Bulldogs’ lead down to four points and 4:12 to go, and Destin Whitaker and Donavan Yap both going 2 of 2.

Fresno State (7-11, 3-4 Mountain West) hit a season-high 54.3% of its shots and hit 47.4% of its 3-pointers, which is its second highest this season.

The Bulldogs, who seldom get to the foul line, also were 17 of 22 there. They had not made more free throws since going 18 of 26 in their season-opening victory over Fresno Pacific, and there are eight teams in the Mountain West going into Saturday that had made more free throws than the Bulldogs had attempted.

