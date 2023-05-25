Fresno State is No. 4 seed, but in comfort zone headed into conference baseball tournament

Fresno State ended its baseball regular season with two games against Saint Mary’s in which it faced 12 different pitchers, and some obviously were better than others, with livelier arms and better stuff or better command.

But that’s a lot of pitches from a lot of arm angles in a lot of game situations, and the Bulldogs still put up 17 and 12 runs with just one constant carrying through those 18 innings and into the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

Comfort. Comfort in the batter’s box, in working counts and making adjustments.

It has taken a while, but that was evident up and down the Bulldogs’ lineup and notably in freshman Murf Gray, who is batting .318 over his past 10 games and .305 through his first 167 collegiate at-bats.

That also could carry them a long way in the tournament, which starts on Thursday with a 1:30 p.m. game at Pete Beiden Field at Bob Bennett Stadium between No. 2 San Diego State and No. 3 Air Force with the No. 4 Bulldogs taking on No. 1 San Jose State at 6 p.m.

“It’s for sure a mix of making them work harder in counts and us being patient,” said Gray, who has been the conference freshman of the week seven times. “We’re not swinging at too much stuff out of the zone and we’re making a lot of hard outs. Getting on with two outs or with two strikes, that’s really big. That’s what we feed off of.”

Gray is not alone there. The Bulldogs did not come into the season with a lot of banked at-bats anywhere in their lineup and before this 10-game stretch were batting .251 as a team, sixth in the seven-team league. They also were sixth in runs scored and seventh in on-base percentage and in slugging percentage.

“I think it takes time sometimes to come together as a team and especially offensively where the lineup we had, where there wasn’t a lot of production,” coach Ryan Overland said.

“Sometimes when you get off to a slow start, guys really want to be the one to change it or get the big hit or drive in all the runs, but I think what they’ve really understood is that they need each other and the production has come one through nine. Just do their small piece for the guys behind them, and now that’s where the offense really grows and it blossoms into what we’ve seen the last three weeks.”

Bulldogs on a roll to end regular season

Tommy Hopfe, a junior who had 125 at-bats at Fresno State coming into the season, has hit .500 (22 of 44) in the past 10 games with three home runs and 15 RBIs. Senior Travis Welker, with career 135 at-bats, has hit .447 (17 of 38) in this stretch, with Grady Morgan at .378, Nikoh Mitchell .359, Gray at .318 and Ben Newton at .310.

The Bulldogs, from that fitful first 44 games, ended the regular season hitting .270 and moved up to fourth in the conference in runs scored and fifth in on-base percentage and slugging percentage.

Gray said he felt a shift in a series against UC Santa Barbara at the start of April. In the opening game of that series he was down in the count 0-2 and produced a run with a sacrifice fly. In the second game he was behind 1-2, didn’t bite at a pitch out of the zone, then drilled a solo home run and added another two innings later, the first two home runs and first multi-home run game in his career.

The Bulldogs (29-24) took two of three in that series, and scored seven runs in the bottom of the eighth inning of the first game with two outs.

Gray has been a big part of the Fresno State surge, settling in as the starting third baseman after starring as a hitter, pitcher and shortstop at Madera South High. Last Memorial Day weekend, he led the Stallions to a Central Section championship at Beiden Field. He arrived at Fresno State at 6 feet 4 inches and 210 pounds with promise.

“During the start of the season I was a little bit anxious in the box,” he said. “I wanted to get on so badly. I wanted to get my first hit or a hit so badly. I feel like I was pressing a little too much and I feel that’s what a lot of our hitters were doing, just pressing too much, making everything bigger than it is. You just have to simplify, keep it simple.

“I kind of figured it out with the bat a little bit, how to stay patient. I got into a couple of two-strike counts where I just sat back and knew in my zone and got a couple of hits out of it. I think that’s what really pushed my confidence and our confidence as a team this season.”

Mountain West Tournament schedule

at Pete Beiden Field

winner qualifies for NCAA Tournament

Thursday

No. 2 San Diego State vs. No. 3 Air Force, 1:30 p.m.

No. 4 Fresno State vs. No. 1 San Jose State, 6 p.m.

Friday

Thursday’s losers (elimination game), 1:30 p.m.

Thursday’s winners, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Friday’s early winner vs. Friday’s late loser, 1:30 p.m.

Championship game, 6 p.m. (if necessary game 1 p.m. Sunday)