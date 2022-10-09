Fresno State Bulldogs at Boise State Broncos: In-game updates, notes and analysis

Fresno State did not travel quarterback Jake Haener and safety Evan Williams, its injured captains, when it played last week at UConn. Both stayed back to receive treatment on ankle and knee injuries.

But both will be with the Bulldogs on Saturday when they open Mountain West Conference play at Boise State, which could be a valuable piece as they try to break a three-game losing streak.

“Not just emotional support, but to talk guys through things, understand the game plan and be there for them, to kind of be another coach in their ear to help them along with the game plan,” Bulldogs coach Jeff Tedford said.

Tedford said Haener and Williams were missed, though leadership on the sideline wasn’t an issue in the loss at UConn.

But having them along isn’t going to hurt and with the Mountain West expanding travel rosters to 74 players three years ago it’s an easy decision to bring them along.

“It was different, for sure, not having them there, because it was the first time that they haven’t been there,” Tedford said. “Were they missed? Yeah, they were missed. But other guys need to step up and some guys did. Bula (Schmidt) stepped up and things like that.

“But, of course, when you have your two captains, who are really the vocal leaders on the team, and they’re not around, yeah, you miss their voice.”

Here’s where to catch the game on TV and radio:

When: Saturday, 6:45 p.m.

Where: Albertson’s Stadium, Boise

TV: FS1 (Alex Faust, Petros Papadakis)

Find it fast: Channels 652 and 1652 on AT&T Uverse, 35, 408, 731 and 1208 on Comcast, 219 on DirecTV, 150 on Dish Network.

Radio: Bulldog Sports Network (Paul Loeffler, Pat Hill, Cameron Worrell)

Find it fast: 1400 AM in Visalia/Tulare; 1340 AM in Fresno; 1280 AM in Stockton; 970 AM in Bakersfield; 92.9 FM in Modesto; 96.7 FM in Fresno

INJURY UPDATES

The Bulldogs were banged up last week in losing at UConn, but are expected to have a few players back including freshman defensive tackle Gavriel Lightfoot and perhaps right tackle Dontae Bull.

But they also had a number of players miss practice time during the week, and they are far from healthy for the conference opener.

On defense, Williams is out. Linebacker Raymond Scott, who did not play at UConn due to a knee injury, also is expected to sit out. Linebacker Levelle Bailey, cornerback Cameron Lockridge and defensive tackle Leonard Payne also missed practice time could be out against the Broncos.

On offense, Haener and wideout Josh Kelly are out.

NOT RANKED

The Bulldogs and Boise State meet for the first time in seven matchups where at least one of the teams is not ranked in the Top 25.

Fresno State was No. 25 last season when the Broncos drilled them 40-14 in front of a sellout crowd at Bulldog Stadium.

GETTING THERE IS HALF THE BATTLE

Boise State opponents have just eight series that have reached the red zone in its five games.

That is tied for fourth in the nation with Georgia, Michigan and Syracuse. Those teams are a combined 15-0.

Once there, the Broncos have allowed opponents to score a touchdown only twice. The 25% red zone touchdown percentage is third in the nation behind Illinois (1 of 6, 16.7%) and Central Florida (4 of 19, 21.1%).

FALSE STEPS

The game at Boise State is a sellout, which means the Bulldogs will likely be dealing with a loud crowd. But a bigger issue when it comes to the false start-inducing factors might be the movement of the Broncos’ front.

Boise State opponents in its two games at Albertson’s Stadium have been called for 12 false start penalties.

It’s a tough combination.

“What it is, the kids get so fired up about trying to do their jobs, trying to protect the ball carrier, sometimes they forget the little things,” offensive line coach Saga Tuitele said. “It’s like sometimes you run out of your house and you forget to tie your shoes. Right now, we’re trying to tie our shoes and run out of the house and start the car. There’s a progression to everything and I was just getting on them about having a plan.

“When you break the huddle, what’s your plan? You just have to remind them, and it starts with the little things and then holding each other accountable. Hey, ‘That’s a free five yards.’ In college football, five yards is hard to get anyway. Don’t give anybody a free five yards.”