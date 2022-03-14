Fresno’s Save Mart Center will host Pearl Jam in May. Here’s where to get tickets

Grunge rock royalty Pearl Jam will play the Save Mart Center in Fresno in May.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are going back on tour after pulling the plug in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic.

The Fresno show is May 16 and tickets are already on sale for the band’s club members. The tickets open up for others soon.

Fresno was one of four new stops added to the tour Monday, along with Sacramento on May 18, Las Vegas on May 20 and Camden, New Jersey, on Sept. 14.

The Seattle-based band marked three decades together in 2020, and weeks after canceling shows because of the pandemic released new album “Gigaton.”

One-time Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer will open for Pearl Jam with his solo project called Pluralone.

All public tickets will be available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration, according to a news release. Verified Fan ticket registration is open through 10 p.m. March 27 and Verified Fan sale begins 10 a.m. March 29.

To register, go to https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/pearljam.