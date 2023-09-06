Fresno police welcome 34 new sworn officers, including a farmworkers’ daughter with a dream

Linda Ramos – whose journey from México to Firebaugh to law enforcement has been marked by struggles – was all smiles last Friday when she was among 34 new officers sworn into the Fresno Police Department.

The 30-year-old Ramos, a former dispatcher, is now among a record-high 858 sworn officers on a police force whose chief, Paco Balderrama, believes “must and will make a difference in our community.”

The increase comes at a time when Baderrama has overseen drops of 36% in homicides, almost 20% in shootings, and overall property crimes by more than 10%.

The Fresno City Council has budgeted for 900 sworn officers. Friday, the department added 30 support staff, promoted two officers to sergeant, and a sergeant to lieutenant.

New Fresno Police Officer Joseph Rivera poses with his wife Andrea and daughters Catalina and Camila after being sworn in during Sept. 1, 2023 ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center.

Balderrama said the swearing-in and promotional ceremonies are his “favorites.”

“I enjoy them because as chief I recognize the value and importance of our people,” he said. “The Fresno Police Department is so much more than just brick-and-mortar buildings, police cars, uniforms or badges and symbols.

“This agency is comprised of 1,300 individuals who work very hard and serve a very important purpose in our community,” said Balderrama.

“Law enforcement is not all bad and ugly”

Ramos is now part of Balderrama’s mission “to provide safety, security and hope” in the state’s fifth-largest city.

That journey was not easy for Ramos, who was 2½ years old – and undocumented – when she was brought by her parents from León, Guanajuato to Firebaugh.

Her parents, María Rosa and Manuel Ramos, would sometimes skip meals themselves so that their five children could eat. Ramos is the youngest child.

Ramos was already in college before her parents would allow her to go work in the fields.

New Fresno Police Officer Linda Ramos participates in the Sept. 1, 2023 ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center.

“Without my parents, I would be here now,” said Ramos after the swearing-in ceremony. “They have been my biggest supporters. They’ve worked hard.”

Through those struggles, Ramos held onto her dream of going into law enforcement since she was 4 years old.

“The people that were in my life at that time and the traumas I went through, sparked that fire in me and that passion about law enforcement,” said Ramos, who graduated from Firebaugh High and earned degrees in criminology from West Hills College and Fresno State.

The Firebaugh Police Explorer “opened a lot of doors” for Ramos, who later became a dispatcher in Firebaugh and later in Dinuba. She applied for the State Center Community College District Police Academy to take her final step.

Ramos sees her new job as more than protecting the community.

New Fresno Police Officer Linda Ramos gets a hug from husband Kyle Blackburn after being sworn in during Sept. 1, 2023 ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center.

“I just want to reach out to all the young Latinas out there that have gone through struggles in life, who’ve had some traumas in life like I did, and who’ve grown up in an impoverished neighborhood,” said Ramos.

“If they set their minds to achieve that dream that they believe in, that they want, that it’s possible with hard work and dedication.”

Ramos said it is critical to have mentors and role models.

“One of my goals is to be a mentor, a role model for the young Latinas and Latinos that were born in México, grew up in impoverished neighborhoods and need that little extra push,” said Ramos.

She also wants to “show that law enforcement is not all bad and ugly.”

“There’s humans behind those badges. We’ve all gone through certain struggles,” said Ramos. “At the end of the day, we are a united community.”

New Fresno Police Officers Angela Gibbons and Jazmín García are flanked by other new officer during the Sept. 1, 2023 swearing-in ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center.

Ramos did work a couple of years picking lechuga (lettuce), cebollas (onions) and ajo (garlic) while in college. Her request in her high school years was nixed by her father, who wanted her to focus on her studies.

“My older siblings didn’t have the same opportunities that I had. They were raised in México and lived an even harder life than I did,” said Ramos, who cherishes the two years she worked in the fields alongside her parents.

“It humbled me and created that hard-working ethic that they instilled in me. It was definitely hard work out there in the heat, but I’m grateful my parents allowed me that opportunity.”

Balderrama: “We need the help from those we serve to get it done”

Balderrama, the city’s first Latino to lead the police force, said additional staffing alone isn’t enough to keep Fresno safe.

“We need community partners to help us accomplish our mission,” he said. “We have confidence in our skills, training and ability, yet the humility to understand we need the help from those we serve to get it done.”

New Fresno Police Sgt. Amada Galaviz smiles at her mother, Rosemary Galaviz, after being sworn in at Sept. 1, 2023 ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center.

Addressing the new officers, Balderrama explained what he expects from them.

“All I want from you is everything you got, and the next 20 years,” he said.

Amada Galaviz of Fresno was among two officers who were promoted to sergeant. The Hoover High graduate has been with the department for 17 years.