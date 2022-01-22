Fresno police investigating homicide after officer finds man shot in Tower District alley

Fresno police were investigating a homicide Friday night after an officer found a man shot in an alley in Tower District.

Officers received an alert around 7:30 p.m. of four rounds fired in the area of Belmont and Van Ness avenues, according to Lt. Skye Leibee.

An officer arrived and was walking through the alleyway when he found a man faced down with three gunshot wounds to his upper torso, Leibee said. The officer rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived and took the victim to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

According to Leibee, multiple bullet casings were found at the scene.

No suspect information was available.